The 2025 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings Unveiled
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Policy & Politics Opinion

The 2025 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings Unveiled

Here’s how the top finishers compare with one another
By Rick Hess — January 08, 2025 2 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of Education Week’s Rick Hess Straight Up opinion blog. He is the creator of the annual RHSU Edu-Scholar Rankings.

Today, we unveil the 2025 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings, ranking the 200 university-based scholars in the United States who did the most last year to shape educational practice and policy. The list includes the top 150 finishers from the 2024 rankings, augmented by at-large nominees chosen by the 24-member Selection Committee. So, without further ado, here are the 2025 rankings (scroll through the chart to see all names and scores).

[Click here to open in a new tab.]

For more on the committee, selection process, and methodological particulars, you can check out yesterday’s post here.

The top scorers are all familiar names to folks working in education. Topping the rankings this year were Stanford’s Carol Dweck, Harvard’s Howard Gardner, U. Penn’s Angela Duckworth, Harvard’s Raj Chetty, and Stanford’s Linda Darling-Hammond. Rounding out the top 10 were Columbia’s John McWhorter, UT-Austin’s David Yeager, the University of Southern California’s Shaun Harper and Pedro Noguera, and Stanford’s Jo Boaler.

Stanford placed seven scholars in the top 20; Harvard had three; the University of Southern California and the University of Virginia both had two; and the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Brown University, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Rutgers University each had one. Overall, Harvard led with 28 ranked scholars, Stanford was second with 17, and Columbia and UCLA were tied for third with 10. All told, there were 60 universities with at least one ranked scholar.

Once again, the most popular books from the Edu-Scholars are many of the same ones as previous years’. Emily Oster’s 2014 volume Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong—and What You Really Need to Know was the top performer on the list (as of Dec. 9, which is when we ran this metric). Carol Dweck’s Mindset: The New Psychology of Success (2007) took second place. Other popular titles included: Angela Duckworth’s Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance (2016), Howard Gardner’s Frames of Mind: The Theory of Multiple Intelligences (2011), Gholdy Muhammad’s Unearthing Joy: A Guide to Culturally and Historically Responsive Curriculum and Instruction (2023), and John McWhorter’s The Power of Babel: A Natural History of Language (2003).

If readers want to argue the construction, reliability, or validity of any or all of these metrics, feel free. This whole endeavor is an imprecise, imperfect exercise. Of course, the same is true of college rankings, NFL quarterback ratings, or international scorecards of human rights. Yet, for all their imperfections, such efforts convey real information and help spark useful discussion. I hope these can do the same. And, finally, it should go without saying that individuals can be influential in problematic or destructive ways. This is an attempt to gauge influence, not the merits of a scholar’s contribution.

I welcome thoughts and questions and am happy to entertain any and all suggestions. So, take a look and have at it.

Tomorrow, we’ll break down the top 10 faculty in each discipline.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., January 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum Big AI Questions for Schools. How They Should Respond 
Join this free virtual event to unpack some of the big questions around the use of AI in K-12 education.
Register
Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Jimmy Carter and Education: Highlights of a Long Record on School Policy
The 39th president oversaw the creation of the U.S. Department of Education.
Mark Walsh
5 min read
President Jimmy Carter gets a round applause as he passes out pens at the White House in Washington, Oct. 17, 1979 following the signing legislation establishing a Department of Education. From left are: Dr. Benjamin Mays former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Rep. Jack Brooke (D-Texas), Carter, Sen. Abraham Ribicoff (D-Connecticut).
President Jimmy Carter gets a round of applause as he passes out pens at the White House in Washington, Oct. 17, 1979, following the signing of legislation that established a federal department of education. From left are: Dr. Benjamin Mays, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta; Rep. Jack Brooke, D-Texas; Carter; and Sen. Abraham Ribicoff, D-Conn. Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100.
Charles Tasnadi/AP
Federal Jimmy Carter's Education Legacy Stretched From the School Board to the White House
The 39th president helped create the U.S. Department of Education. He had also been a school board member and an education-minded governor.
Mark Walsh
19 min read
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.
Former President Jimmy Carter waves to the congregation after teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Ga., on April 28, 2019. He died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at age 100.
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
Federal White House Starts Scrapping Pending Regulations on Transgender Athletes, Student Debt
The Biden administration plans to jettison pending regulations to prevent President-elect Trump from retooling them to achieve his own aims.
The Associated Press
6 min read
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering prices for American families during an event at the YMCA Allard Center on March 11, 2024, in Goffstown, N.H.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering prices for American families during an event at the YMCA Allard Center on March 11, 2024, in Goffstown, N.H. His administration is withdrawing proposed regulations that would provide some protections for transgender student<ins data-user-label="Matt Stone" data-time="12/26/2024 12:37:29 PM" data-user-id="00000185-c5a3-d6ff-a38d-d7a32f6d0001" data-target-id="">-</ins>athletes and cancel student loans for more than 38 million Americans.
Evan Vucci/AP
Education Funding Public Schools by the Numbers: How Enrollment, Funding, and More Changed in 2024
K-12 enrollment is dropping, funding is lagging economic growth, and other takeaways from newly available data.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
An illustration of a man standing on top of a large division symbol. There are a couple of coins on each of the circular parts of the division symbol and the man is holding a briefcase in one hand and looking through a magnifying glass with the other hand.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼