6 Words of Wisdom From Teachers for Teachers
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion



6 Words of Wisdom From Teachers for Teachers

By Larry Ferlazzo — November 03, 2025 1 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades.

Today’s post is the latest installment in a multiyear series in which educators offer advice—in six words or less—about teaching to other educators. Some share more than one set of those pearls of wisdom:

Denita Harris, Ph.D., is the assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Wayne Township metro school district in Indianapolis:

Teaching is a marathon; practice breathing.

Erica Silva, Ed.D., leads professional development with schools and districts across the country to advance educational equity:

Show compassion to yourself and others.

Malkia Williams is a district multilingual coach in the Aldine Independent school district in Texas:

Acknowledge first, respect second, connect always.

Jenny Vo is the Greater Houston-area English-learner director for the International Leadership of Texas Charter Schools:

No child is a blank slate.

Valerie King is the author of Make it Relevant: Strategies to Nurture, Develop and Inspire Young Learners:

Prioritize inquiry, minimize grading, maximize inspiration.

Marina Rodriguez is a 6th grade dual-language arts teacher at a school in College Station, Texas:

Hold onto hope for each student.
Begin each day with clean slates.
Know them before you teach them.

Jason D. DeHart is a high school English teacher and has recently published the book Building Critical Literacy and Empathy with Graphic Novels with the National Council of Teachers of English:

Being great at teaching requires authenticity.

Sarah Nichols is a national-board-certified teacher and Utah Teacher Fellow in Salt Lake City:

Leave the work at work; rest.
Build relationships and even better boundaries.
Don’t speak until they are listening.

Kwame Sarfo-Mensah is a 17-year veteran educator and the founder and CEO of Identity Talk Consulting, LLC, an independent educational consulting firm:

Growth can’t happen without critical reflection.

Ryan Huels is an elementary school principal in Oregon, Ill.:

The Best PD is next door!

Mike Kaechele is a middle school teacher and project-based-learning/social-emotional-learning consultant:

Less of us, more of them.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@educationweek.org. When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social .

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email. And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 13 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., November 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Bringing Dyslexia Screening into the Future
Explore the latest research shaping dyslexia screening and learn how schools can identify and support students more effectively.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion This Halloween, Teach Your Students Ghost Stories and Urban Legends
There’s real academic value in tapping into local tall tales. Here’s why.
Benjamin Barbour
4 min read
People around a bonfire at night.
Denis Kvarda/iStock + Education Week
Teaching Do Students Have Too Much Homework? What Educators Have to Say
Educators on social media weigh in on homework's place in K-12 education.
Edér Del Prado
1 min read
High school girl sitting at her desk at home with a notebook doing homework on her laptop.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion My Fear of Public Speaking Makes Me a Better Teacher
Instead of viewing my nervousness as a weakness, I’ve learned it can connect me with my students.
Jewel Benty
2 min read
Illustration of woman with stage freight.
iStock
Teaching Opinion How These Teachers Are Solving Their Biggest Challenges
Rare is the teacher who doesn't face obstacles. Here are strategies for overcoming some.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Load More ▼