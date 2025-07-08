Kindergartners Are Struggling With Self-Regulation. How Principals Can Respond
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

Kindergartners Are Struggling With Self-Regulation. How Principals Can Respond

A school leader recommends three actionable steps
By Ian Knox — July 08, 2025 4 min read
Addressing difficulties and equipping students, staff, and faculty with the tools they need to thrive.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Ian Knox
Ian Knox is the principal of Hamagrael Elementary School in upstate New York. He also serves on the board for The Principal Center at The Capital Area School Development Association, where he supports leadership development, mentorship, and collaborative initiatives for school leaders in the Albany region.

Kindergarten marks a critical stage in a child’s growth, setting the foundation for their journey into becoming an engaged and compassionate member of society. During this formative phase, children develop a passion for learning, build meaningful bonds, and, most significantly, start to explore and manage their feelings in constructive ways.

Recently, those of us who work in elementary schools have observed a growing number of kindergartners having challenges with self-regulation, which can impact an entire school community. Dysregulated students can create stress, burnout, and unsafe learning environments for their teachers and peers.

As we begin to plan for a new group of kindergarten students to start, how can we, as school leaders, better address these difficulties and equip students, staff, and faculty with the tools they need to thrive?

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

The solution begins with trust. Before implementing meaningful strategies like social-emotional-learning programs, teachers, staff, students, and families must have trust in their school leader to foster collaboration, provide guidance, and create unity.

In the Harvard Business Review article “Managing People: Begins with Trust,” authors Frances Frei and Anne Morriss emphasize that trust is “one of the most essential forms of capital a leader has” and the first step in becoming a genuinely empowering one.

This trust, Frei and Morriss explain, is built on three core drivers: empathy (“I believe you care about me and my success”), authenticity (“I experience the real you”), and logic (“I know you can do it; your reasoning and judgment are sound”). For school leaders, combining these three drivers can help us build the trust we need to address the complex social and emotional needs of students effectively.

Below are three actionable steps that I have found to apply these trust-building drivers in service of a thriving, supportive school community:

1. Demonstrate empathy by taking every challenge seriously.

Leaders must prioritize empathy in their actions to foster trust and collaboration. Demonstrating empathy through active listening, acknowledging challenges, and providing meaningful support enhances teachers’ sense of efficacy and builds a stronger, more unified school culture.

A student struggling with dysregulation inevitably leads to numerous meetings—whether with families or faculty. The cues we, as the school leaders, send during these stressful moments can either strengthen trust within our teams or produce significant barriers. As school leaders, our plates are often full, but the moment we signal that one situation isn’t as important as another, trust begins to erode.

Attend meetings and classroom visits with full attention, demonstrating that each concern is valued. Validate the emotions of teachers, students, and families by acknowledging their challenges and offering encouragement without judgment. This empathy paves the way for practical solutions to build students’ self-regulation.

2. Lead with authenticity by acknowledging your own limitations.

Are you afraid to show the real you in your position? How different is your work persona from your personal one? Holding back too much of yourself at work can create what Frei and Morriss identify as “an artificial cap on trust.”

Leaders who are authentic and transparent can foster deeper trust within their teams. A leader’s willingness to admit limitations and rely on diverse perspectives encourages openness and innovation on their teams. Remember to align your actions and decisions with the values you promote—such as empathy and collaboration—to authentically model the behavior you expect from others.

See Also

Kindergarteners in a play-based learning class look around at the site of their forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 7, 2024.
Kindergarteners in a play-based learning class look around at the site of their forest play time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H., on Nov. 7, 2024. Across the nation, kindergarten classrooms have become more academic over the past few decades.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Early Childhood The Expectations for Kindergarten Have Changed. How Teachers Are Adapting
Elizabeth Heubeck, June 2, 2025
6 min read

As building leaders, we often strive to be the “fixer” of all problems in our schools, but we’d be better served being transparent about the areas where we lack confidence. For example, if SEL is one of those areas in which you don’t feel completely confident, be honest about it and seek support from your team. This is why it’s so important to have staff members with diverse skill sets.

3. Model your logic with consistent and sound judgment.

When leaders prioritize clear reasoning aligned with shared school values, they create a dependable foundation for their team during phases of uncertainty.

As school leaders, we must model this strength in our leadership. When we are transparent about the logic of our decisionmaking, we allow our teams to trust that our reasoning and judgment are sound. Navigating the day-to-day unpredictability of a dysregulated child can feel like a roller coaster, so it’s essential that we are consistent. When they know what they can expect from us, our teams are more likely to come to us without hesitation when they need more support.

Ensure your actions and decisions reflect the values and goals of your school team. Stay grounded and steady, so that your staff has confidence in your judgment and reasoning and sees you as reliable.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management In Their Own Words This Custodian Got Students to Stop Vandalizing and Take Pride in Their School
Andy Markus, the 2025 Education Support Professional of the Year, helped boost behavior and engagement in his Utah district.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Andy Markus, the head custodian at Draper Park Middle School, in Draper, Utah, sits for a portrait during the National Education Association's 2025 Representative Assembly in Portland, Ore., on July 3, 2025. Markus was named the 2025 NEA Education Support Professional (ESP) of the Year.
Andy Markus, the head custodian at Draper Park Middle School, in Draper, Utah, sits for a portrait during the National Education Association's 2025 representative assembly in Portland, Ore., on July 3, 2025. Markus was named the 2025 NEA Education Support Professional of the Year for his mentorship of students.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
School & District Management What the Research Says About School Boards: How Much Conflict Really Is There?
Plus, how competitive are board elections? How much do teachers' union endorsements matter?
Caitlynn Peetz
7 min read
Houston ISD's appointed school board votes on the "District of Innovation" status during their monthly work session meeting at HISD Central Office on Sept. 7, 2023 in Houston.
Houston's appointed school board takes a vote during a meeting on Sept. 7, 2023 in the district's central office. A number of studies from recent years have answered questions about school boards' makeup, how competitive board elections are, whether conflict is on the rise, and more.
Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP
School & District Management Opinion How a Weekly Email to My Staff Made Me a Better District Leader
Writing helps make sense out of what feels messy and focus us on what's most important.
George Philhower
5 min read
Blue hand holding red pen.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty + Education Week
School & District Management What Superintendents Say Went Right—and Wrong—This Past School Year
Superintendents who shared their reflections with Education Week cited local successes, as well as funding uncertainty.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
Miniature people sitting on a bar graph.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼