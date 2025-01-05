11 Critical Issues Facing Education at Home and Abroad in 2025
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, Peter DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. Former superintendent Michael Nelson is a frequent contributor. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

11 Critical Issues Facing Education at Home and Abroad in 2025

A global call to action for a shifting landscape
By Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson — January 05, 2025 5 min read
shutterstock 513761242
Shutterstock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.
Michael Nelson
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Michael Nelson is a leadership coach and thought partner for the Instructional Leadership Collective. He is now co-blogging Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground Education Week Opinion blog.

It used to feel like the issues we face in the United States were specific just to us who live here, but as we both work internationally, we are finding that many of the issues and government actions we face in this country are similar to the issues educators around the world are encountering.

Both of us have been teachers, school leaders, and Michael was a superintendent for 14 years and assistant director at the state level for four years. Over the years, we have been facilitating workshops nationally and internationally and we have noticed that there are at least 11 critical issues that we are facing in education around the globe in 2025.

This is not an exhaustive list, nor are the issues listed in order of importance. Additionally, the list is not meant to be negative.

The 11 critical issues are:

Departments of education - In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has promised to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, and according to this article by Evie Blad, he tried this in his first term but got little traction. This term could prove to be different. As we talk with educators in other countries, we find there are similar issues. We keep a watchful eye on each other when it comes to actions coming from departments of education.

Teacher attrition - According to this article by Madeline Will, teacher-attrition rates have been declining over the last few years. In fact, this is one of those issues that we can take worldwide. OECD released an education policy report in November highlighting teacher attrition as an issue worldwide. It reports that 14 percent of teachers 50 years or younger express a desire to leave teaching within the next five years—well before they reach retirement age. We can do something about this! Michael, in fact, recently wrote about a student who had an enormous impact on him, underscoring a prime reason for educators to stay in the profession. You can read the article here. Teaching has the power to impact so many lives of students and families and offer a reciprocal benefit for teachers.

Teacher collaboration - It can be debated whether teacher collaboration makes the lives of teachers easier or harder. It really depends on the group of teachers working together, and what collaboration actually means to them. Another OECD report (2018) found that “teachers in OECD countries and economies in [the Teaching and Learning International Survey] are quite likely to employ basic collaborative practices like discussing the development of specific students with colleagues (61% of teachers on average do this) and, to a lesser extent, exchanging teaching materials with colleagues (47%). However, far fewer teachers engage in the deeper forms of professional collaboration, which involve more interdependence between teachers, with only 9% of teachers saying they provide observation-based feedback to colleagues, and 21% engaging in collaborative professional learning at least once a month.”

Principal attrition - It seems as though there have been many reports focusing on principals leaving their position, but according to this article, attrition rates have been similar for over a decade. So, why is this a critical issue? In 2019, the Learning Policy Institute and the National Association of Secondary School Principals released a report stating that 42 percent of principals surveyed considered leaving their position, which shows the writing is on the wall: We are at risk of this happening if we don’t focus on lightening the workload or showing the beautiful side of being a building or district leader.

Literacy profiency - We know about reading wars and the “science of reading.” This article in the Atlantic focuses on how literacy issues arose in the 1980s. This article says that one-third of Australian students can’t read properly, and this one explains that literacy wars have been a transatlantic problem, erupting in the United Kingdom as well. Literacy is not just an issue for students. OECD recently released a report to show that literacy rates in most developed countries has gone down for adults as well.

Instead of focusing on who is to blame, we should come together and do something about it. 2025 should be the year teachers, leaders, policymakers, researchers, and parents take action because literacy is a world-health issue.

Math proficiency - According to NAEP, math scores have gone down since 2019. UNESCO reports that 6 out of 10 students are not learning a minimum of what they need to know in math and reading, and administration of the tests was conducted prior to COVID.We are finding that all the schools we work with have a focus on math literacy. Let 2025 be the breakthrough year.

Tier 1 instruction - We have survey results from over 100 school leadership teams from the United States, Canada, and Australia. More than 40 percent of them have a Tier 1 focus. Why? Unfortunately in schools, we often have a common language but not a shared understanding. Educators use the term “Tier 1,” but they have varying meanings of what that should look like. If we want to do something about Tier 1 instruction, we need to begin with a shared understanding.

Mental health - According to the CDC, 4 in 10 students reported persistent feelings of sadness in the agency’s recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Too often, mental health elides into a political argument, which only stalls all of us from working together to actually do something about it.

Social media - In terms of of mental health, have you read The Anxious Generation? Social media is negatively impacting our students. Watch this interview we did on our Leaders Coaching Leaders podcast with David Sousa to find out how social media and technology are harming the brains of our students and what we can do about it.

Parent choice (empowering parents) - There are a plethora of stories focusing on how Trump wants to expand parent choice, and here is one of them. Parent choice and empowering parents was a central argument in the last presidential campaign and is a commentary abroad as well. In fact, OECD released guidance on the topic of parent choice and school choice.

AI - We were recently on Bluesky and noticed some educators talking about resisting the use of AI and others who were in favor of using it for a variety of reasons. Whether we are focusing on using the technology to assist us in our work, how students might use it to cheat on assignments, or creating personalized podcasts for students and schools, AI is an enormous topic for 2025.

Too often, critical issues feel like something we don’t have control over, but our belief is that critical issues are those that we should focus on together and make a global call to action for all students around the world.

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., January 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum Big AI Questions for Schools. How They Should Respond 
Join this free virtual event to unpack some of the big questions around the use of AI in K-12 education.
Register
Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Hall Passes Go Digital to Complement Cellphone Restrictions
Digital hall passes have limited the time students spend outside of class. Administrators say they've worked well with cellphone limits.
Caitlynn Peetz
7 min read
Image of a student walking in hall.
Clerkenwell/Vetta
School & District Management Here’s What Principals Resolve to Do Better in 2025
Principals share their New Year's resolutions, from more celebrations to less time in the office.
Olina Banerji
2 min read
principal resolutions 1395401467
SDI Productions/E+
School & District Management Local Education News You May Have Missed in 2024 (and Why It Matters)
A recap of four important stories and what they may signal for your school or district.
Evie Blad
7 min read
Photograph of a stack of newspapers. One reads "Three schools were closed and..."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Principals Polled: Where School Leaders Stand on 10 Big Issues
A look at how principals responded to questions on Halloween costumes, snow days, teacher morale, and more.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Illustration of speech/thought bubbles.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼