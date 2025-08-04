Teachers’ Advice to Their Colleagues—in 7 Words or Less
By Larry Ferlazzo — August 04, 2025 1 min read
Photo of teachers having a discussion.
Education Week + Getty
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades.

Teachers are all pretty busy—even during summer vacation!

Here are some bite-sized pieces of advice that, though they might be short in length are big in wisdom.

And they can all be read quickly so in no time at all you can get back to family, book-reading, Netflix, or napping.

1. Teachers Share Their Best Advice—in 6 Words or Less 

Veteran educators know their stuff and share it—succinctly. Read more.

2. How to Be a Better Teacher in 6 Words or Less

The best advice about teaching sometimes can be whittled down to a few simple words. Read more.

3. In 6 Words, More Teaching Advice

Ponder this gem: “Want respect? Respect your students first.” Read more.

4. Advice From Teachers in 7 Words or Less

Common sense and simplicity are at the heart of the best advice. Read more.

Related Tags:
Teaching Strategies Job Satisfaction

