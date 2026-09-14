Students & AI

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Business and entrepreneurship students Charlotte Smith, 15, left, Leslie Hernandes, 14, center, and Leah Vazquez, 15, all of Port Richey, Fla., collaborate with their teacher Jamie Hickey while using an AI model designed for teachers and students to organize business plans for a project on Jan. 24, 2025 at Dayspring Academy in New Port Richey. Little research has been done on which AI tools have instructional utility in classrooms; a new portal aims to shine a light on their varied promises and pitfalls.

Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via TNS