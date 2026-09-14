Students & AI
The possible uses of artificial intelligence in K-12 are constantly evolving—see how students are using AI now
Ed-Tech Policy Districts Expand Cellphone Bans to Target AI Smart Glasses. Why It Matters
Smart glasses are particularly challenging to regulate because it’s harder to tell when kids are using them, experts say
Artificial Intelligence New Project Identifies Strengths and Weaknesses of a Collection of AI Learning Tools
The effort finds some bright spots, but also warns that other products could hurt student achievement.
Artificial Intelligence AI Is Working Its Way Into Everything. Can School Districts Really Ban It?
It’s very difficult—maybe even impossible—to turn off generative AI for entire school districts.
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘Just Say No’ Didn’t Keep Teens Off Drugs. It Won’t Work for AI, Either
Do you hate AI? That’s all the more reason to teach AI literacy.
Artificial Intelligence LAUSD Adopts Moratorium on Student AI Use, Another Move to Limit Classroom Tech
The nation's second-largest district is pausing student use of generative artificial intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence New York, Los Angeles Restrict Student AI Use. Will Other Districts Follow?
The restrictions come amid rising concerns about overreliance on technology in schools.
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.
Artificial Intelligence Schools Caught Flat-Footed After Google Makes Gemini Chatbot Available to All Students
Schools wrestle with the question of whether to permit or prohibit access to the AI chatbot.
Artificial Intelligence Bill Gates' Stark Warning on AI in Education: It Could Result in 'People Learning Less'
The Microsoft co-founder is more worried about the technology than he was just a few years ago.
Reading & Literacy More Kids Are Learning to Read on AI-Generated Text. What Are the Pros and Cons?
AI tools can easily create practice passages. Are they comparable to those written by humans?
Artificial Intelligence Data How Teens Are Using AI: Key Takeaways for Educators
Two recent surveys provide insights on teens' views of artificial intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence Students Created a National AI Policy Framework. Here’s What It Includes
Nearly 100 students from across the country collaborated to set guardrails around AI use in schools.
College & Workforce Readiness How Well Are Schools Preparing Students for an AI-Driven World? Teens Weigh In
Most teens say they learn best when they can apply what they're learning to real-world situations.
Artificial Intelligence Lessons on AI for Elementary Students: 'Teach Them Good Habits Now'
Teachers want to help their youngest students become familiar with AI's potential—and its limits.