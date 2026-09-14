Students & AI

The possible uses of artificial intelligence in K-12 are constantly evolving—see how students are using AI now
Mustard unveils their new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Mustard unveils its new consumer line of AI smart glasses with built-in privacy guards during 2025 CES Unveiled, on Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Some schools are banning smart glasses as they crack down on students' digital technology use.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Ed-Tech Policy Districts Expand Cellphone Bans to Target AI Smart Glasses. Why It Matters
Smart glasses are particularly challenging to regulate because it’s harder to tell when kids are using them, experts say
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Lauraine Langreo, September 14, 2026
3 min read
Business and entrepreneurship students Charlotte Smith, 15, left, Leslie Hernandes, 14, center, and Leah Vazquez, 15, all of Port Richey , collaborate with their teacher Jamie Hickey while using BaxterBot—an AI model designed for teachers and students—to organize business plans for a project on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 , at Dayspring Academy Early College in Port Richey .
Business and entrepreneurship students Charlotte Smith, 15, left, Leslie Hernandes, 14, center, and Leah Vazquez, 15, all of Port Richey, Fla., collaborate with their teacher Jamie Hickey while using an AI model designed for teachers and students to organize business plans for a project on Jan. 24, 2025 at Dayspring Academy in New Port Richey. Little research has been done on which AI tools have instructional utility in classrooms; a new portal aims to shine a light on their varied promises and pitfalls.
Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via TNS
Artificial Intelligence New Project Identifies Strengths and Weaknesses of a Collection of AI Learning Tools
The effort finds some bright spots, but also warns that other products could hurt student achievement.
Sarah Schwartz, September 14, 2026
7 min read
On off button on a tech background.
Getty
Artificial Intelligence AI Is Working Its Way Into Everything. Can School Districts Really Ban It?
It’s very difficult—maybe even impossible—to turn off generative AI for entire school districts.
Alyson Klein, September 9, 2026
4 min read
Collage image of a person holding a magnifying glass, standing on a head with a digital grid representing the brain. Voice/conversational bubbles in the background.
Liz Yap/Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘Just Say No’ Didn’t Keep Teens Off Drugs. It Won’t Work for AI, Either
Do you hate AI? That’s all the more reason to teach AI literacy.
David Nurenberg, September 3, 2026
5 min read
A student uses Ed, a new district-developed Artificial Intelligence-assisted "learning acceleration web-based platform that will boost student success and revolutionize how K-12 education is tailored to meet individual needs," during the official launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024 .
A student uses Ed, the Los Angeles Unified School District's custom AI platform that later failed, during a launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. LAUSD has now adopted a moratorium on student AI use. New York City schools have banned AI-powered tools for elementary and middle school students, meaning the nation's two largest districts have adopted major restrictions on student AI use.
Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Artificial Intelligence LAUSD Adopts Moratorium on Student AI Use, Another Move to Limit Classroom Tech
The nation's second-largest district is pausing student use of generative artificial intelligence.
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times, September 3, 2026
3 min read
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels today announced a moratorium on student-facing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in schools, alongside a new screen time policy, a decision that will impact nearly 600,000 public school students, or two-thirds of the system's total enrollment at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels announced a moratorium on student-facing generative artificial intelligence use in schools and a new screen-time policy during a press conference at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026. The moratorium is part of a growing nationwide movement to ban or limit the use of AI and decrease screen time in schools.
Katie Godowski/MediaPunch /IPX via AP
Artificial Intelligence New York, Los Angeles Restrict Student AI Use. Will Other Districts Follow?
The restrictions come amid rising concerns about overreliance on technology in schools.
Alyson Klein, September 2, 2026
7 min read
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.
September 2, 2026
Social Studies teacher Simon Sharick supervises students at the Plymouth High School in Ohio on how to properly prompt the Gemini Ai App to get their desired information. Students were using the Gemini App for the first time on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Students in a social studies class on Aug. 28, 2026, at Plymouth High School in Plymouth, Ohio, learn how to properly prompt Google's Gemini chatbot to generate useful and accurate information. In August, Google made Gemini available to K-12 students of all ages. <br/>
Ruddy Roye for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Schools Caught Flat-Footed After Google Makes Gemini Chatbot Available to All Students
Schools wrestle with the question of whether to permit or prohibit access to the AI chatbot.
Grace Jiang, September 1, 2026
5 min read
SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 09: Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 9, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co.
Bill Gates attends a media, technology, and finance conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 9, 2026. The tech leader and philanthropist recently wrote an essay warning that AI could undermine employment and education.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Artificial Intelligence Bill Gates' Stark Warning on AI in Education: It Could Result in 'People Learning Less'
The Microsoft co-founder is more worried about the technology than he was just a few years ago.
Mark Walsh, August 31, 2026
5 min read
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO- NOVEMBER 17: Teacher Adam Gravenor uses AI technology to assist his instruction at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 17, 2025.
Teacher Adam Gravenor uses AI technology to assist his instruction at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 17, 2025. As AI continues to enter the classroom, some teachers are using both general tools and those provided by educational publishers to generate "decodable" text to supplement phonics lessons, or texts of varying complexity.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Reading & Literacy More Kids Are Learning to Read on AI-Generated Text. What Are the Pros and Cons?
AI tools can easily create practice passages. Are they comparable to those written by humans?
Sarah Schwartz, August 27, 2026
8 min read
Image of a keyboard, flashcards, and a quote box.
Laura Baker/Education Week + Canva
Artificial Intelligence Data How Teens Are Using AI: Key Takeaways for Educators
Two recent surveys provide insights on teens' views of artificial intelligence.
Lauraine Langreo & Laura Baker, August 26, 2026
4 min read
A group of 98 high school students representing all 50 states who spent three days in Boston creating, debating, and voting on a framework for what they believe AI use in schools should look like.“America’s Youth AI Festival,” took place July 17-19 and was hosted by nonprofit Day of AI; MIT RAISE; AASA, The School Superintendents Association; and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.
A group of 98 high school students representing all 50 states spent three days in Boston July 17-19 creating, debating, and voting on a framework for what they believe AI use in schools should look like. Some experts say educators should get students more involved in helping craft AI policies for schools.
Eric Haynes/Edward M. Kennedy Institute
Artificial Intelligence Students Created a National AI Policy Framework. Here’s What It Includes
Nearly 100 students from across the country collaborated to set guardrails around AI use in schools.
Lauraine Langreo, August 7, 2026
8 min read
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with WSP recruiters Jeff Caraway, right, senior VP project management, and Charles Schoubroek, left, department manager Texas region, during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Teens share how they feel about AI impacting the job market, a new survey shows.
Benjimon Kelly, center, a 19-year-old industrial maintenance student at Texas State Technical College, speaks with recruiters during a spring job fair at the campus in Red Oak on March 24, 2026. High school and college students are increasingly concerned about the impact AI will likely have on their future job opportunities.
Angela Piazza/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
College & Workforce Readiness How Well Are Schools Preparing Students for an AI-Driven World? Teens Weigh In
Most teens say they learn best when they can apply what they're learning to real-world situations.
Jennifer Vilcarino, July 31, 2026
2 min read
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Hundreds attend the ISTELive 26 + ASCD annual conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. on June 29, 2026. Some educators at the conference discussed how they introduce AI to elementary students, breaking down specific lessons to illustrate the technology's potential and limitations, and boost students' AI literacy.
Marvin Joseph/Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Lessons on AI for Elementary Students: 'Teach Them Good Habits Now'
Teachers want to help their youngest students become familiar with AI's potential—and its limits.
Arianna Prothero, July 8, 2026
7 min read