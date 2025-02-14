Here’s How Teachers Are Using AI to Save Time

Teachers spend up to 29 hours a week doing nonteaching tasks: writing emails, grading, finding classroom resources, and carrying out other administrative work. They also have high stress levels and are at risk for burnout.

Can artificial intelligence help ease both those problems?

Advocates say AI can be a real timesaver for teachers, completing tasks in seconds that would have taken a person hours. While educators caution that AI will never replace a teacher’s professional expertise, many argue that it can take the more mundane, rote job duties off teachers’ plates—reshaping a notoriously high-stress job.

Already, 9 in 10 educators say artificial intelligence has changed the job of teaching at least a little, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey of teachers, school leaders, and district leaders, conducted in December. Forty-two percent said AI has changed the profession “a fair amount” or “a lot.”

And the job will change as AI gets more advanced and teachers become more comfortable with its use, educators predict: About three-quarters said AI will change the profession “a fair amount” or “a lot” over the next five years.

Part of that perceived change likely stems from the way students may be using AI to complete assignments. But another way AI is changing the profession involves the day-to-day work.

The EdWeek Research Center asked 990 educators (mostly teachers) to share an example of how they use AI in their classroom or daily work . Although many respondents said they aren’t using AI in the classroom at all, other responses show that teachers are leaning on AI tools to make their jobs easier, including by creating such classroom materials as quizzes and assignments, drafting emails to parents and administrators, helping individualize instruction, and refining and enhancing lessons.

Following are 40 responses from teachers:

Teachers use AI to help them write emails to parents and administrators

When writing a negative letter about grades to a parent, I go to AI to change the wording for me. —Middle school social studies | Indiana

I use it as a tool to communicate with administrators and parents. I find it much quicker to type in the general idea and receive an email I could have written, but it would have taken me 15 minutes or more. —Elementary school | Utah

I use it to clarify information if I am struggling with words. I put in a parent letter (for example) and have it fix it. Then I edit their fix. —Middle school English/language arts | North Carolina

Making emails to parents sound more professional. —Elementary instructional technology | Maryland

I’ve used it to reword/edit recommendation letters and report card comments. —High school science | Michigan

How teachers use the technology to create quizzes and other classroom resources

I have used School AI to create an escape room review for genetics. I have used ChatGPT to create lesson prompts. I have used Magic AI to create worksheets and questions for YouTube videos I show in class. I have used AI to create quiz questions in Quizizz. —Middle school science | New York

I use AI to aid in making worksheets or quizzes out of already existing resources. —High school science | Missouri

I have AI make my warm-up and exit tickets. —High school math/computer science/data science | New Jersey

Using textual details to create accurate AI images to depict key settings in The Great Gatsby. —High school English/language arts | Georgia

I have used AI to develop a list of anticipation questions to lead discussion before a research project. —High school English/language arts | Arkansas

I don’t use it daily, but one way I’ve used it is to create grammar sentence practice with AI-created sentences for students to correct. —Middle school English/language arts | New York

I’ve utilized Notebook LM to generate a two-person podcast that students listened to as a preview to the reading they would be doing for a unit. —High school science | Kansas

Helps create story problems for math. Creates reading comprehension articles for subjects I’m teaching. —Elementary school | Utah

AI-driven strategies teachers are using to differentiate instruction

The best way that AI has helped in my classroom is by finding resources or alternate lessons/activities for students who are absent and have missed labs or experiments. It also helps alter lessons for students who are well below grade level and struggle with grade-level assignments. —Middle school science | Pennsylvania

I use AI to change the reading level of some assignments. For example, it can very quickly change a given text from 10th grade to 5th grade. —High school social studies | Oregon

As a special education teacher, I work with students across multiple subjects. Many times I do not have the background in some subjects. I have used ChatGPT to provide me with examples of the tasks being asked of students. By doing so, I am able to guide a student in how to begin a task or what to focus on with a task. —Middle school special education | Pennsylvania

To reduce time and mental effort to research and design individual learning programs to match student’s expressed interest. —High school mythology | Louisiana

I use AI to simplify reading selections in the target language that I teach so that the selections are at levels that are appropriate for specific classes of students. —High school world/foreign languages | Colorado

I have used it to modify content and instructions for students [with individualized education programs] and to create quizzes. —High school English/language arts | Washington state

What teachers are doing with AI to align lesson plans with standards

I use AI to tie standards to my teaching units. —High school English/language arts | Montana

I use it to grammar- and fact-check every lesson that I create. —High school social studies | Oklahoma

I use AI to turn my useful lesson plans into something acceptable to administrators (using all the current edu-speak and format). —Middle school social studies | Nevada

Creating alternate tests for end-of-year testing. Making changes to a lesson plan to make it more hands-on. Creating practice questions that I can put into a game review. —Middle school science | Utah

I’ve generated lesson plans, but really haven’t used them. Just sought out some ideas and direction. —High school English/language arts | Texas

I often try to use AI to find relevancy with my curriculum. —High school science | Michigan

Teachers use AI to give students feedback on writing, create exemplar essays

I needed help with giving writing feedback to students, it was taking me too long to correct and get back with them. I put a rubric and other information into a program and taught them how to check their writing using AI. I have also used it to help me create quizzes for standards. —Elementary school| Utah

I sometimes use it to jumpstart writing rubrics for a project. I still have to tweak it a little or adjust parameters, but I find it handy to refine my focus on what is important. —Middle school fine arts-related subject | California

I use AI to come up with exemplar essays to help students improve their writing. —High school English/language arts | Tennessee

To create lower-level questions, rubrics, test questions, provide feedback. I allow students to use AI to generate text that students will then evaluate and analyze using a rubric. —High school English/language arts | South Carolina

During the peer feedback process of paper writing, students use two peers to evaluate the paper. They also use ChatGPT to evaluate their first draft using the same rating scale as the peers use. I've also had students prompt AI to develop a paragraph using the same prompt they have used, and compare the two writings—AI's and their own. —High school English/language arts | Nebraska

Teachers are showing students how to identify original work vs. AI-generated content

I have the students generate ideas using AI and then use those outlines to create an essay. I also use AI to show them the differences between student-written work and AI-generated work. —High school English/language arts | Wisconsin

I have used AI to evaluate lab reports and to show students examples of how to discern between relevant and irrelevant information generated by AI. —High school science | Connecticut

I am just beginning to use AI and teaching students how to. We are learning how to summarize long technical readings to summarize for the information we need. Helping students learn how to ask the right questions to achieve the outcome they want and need. —High school science | Colorado

I use for myself to show the students how it works for visual art. —High school fine arts-related subject | Minnesota

I have the students use AI to write a conclusion for an activity. Then I have them rewrite the conclusion in their own words. —High school science | Washington state

AI is also being used to generate ideas and summarize meeting notes

Ideas for slogans for shirts, drill ideas. —Middle school physical education | Texas

I have used AI to help me create new projects in my health education classes. I have also used AI to help me create alternative workouts in my weight training classes. —High school physical education/health | Washington state

I use it ... for getting ideas for certificates or awards. —Middle school science | Idaho

I use AI to summarize meeting notes. —High school special education | Ohio

I created a badge system with the help of AI to motivate my students to earn badges to earn rewards and get them out of their final test. —High school math/computer science/data science | Wyoming