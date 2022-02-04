Teachers Are Obsessed With Wordle, Too. See How They’re Using It at School

There’s been a sea of gray, yellow, and green boxes flooding Twitter timelines over the past few weeks. Three tries, four tries, five tries — it’s a symbol of status and their performance in the daily round of Wordle , a word-guessing game sweeping the nation.

To play the game, users begin by entering any five-letter word. The program will then identify whether the word you’ve entered shares any letters with the correct answer. A green highlight indicates that the letter is in the word and in the correct spot inside the word. A yellow highlight indicates that the letter is in the word but is in a different spot inside the word. You have six tries to figure out the daily answer.

This digital game has quickly become popular, especially in the classroom. Digital games have been increasingly used as instructional tools, especially during the pandemic, with more than 60 percent of teachers stating that games make learning more interesting for students, according to a January 2021 EdWeek Research Center survey .

Educators specializing in language and reading saw the value of using it as an instructional tool to illustrate effective phonics and spelling. Even when joking about the connection between digital games and lessons.

Teachers React

I stand by the fact that teaching reading directly correlates with my ability to solve Wordle — Lindsay Arnold (@Lindsbinds621) January 25, 2022

“It reminds us that effective phonics and spelling instruction requires carefully designed, explicit teaching combined with volume reading, vocabulary building, and high levels of engagement.” Brilliant! Thank you @nellkduke #literacy #language https://t.co/BxXFEFgsxc — Mary Sandoval (@MsSandovalENL) January 30, 2022

In a recent convo I had with a teacher about #wordle we chatted how students with #dyslexia needed some extra help in the way of #visuals, so I spent the day making some helper flash cards for students who struggle with language. pic.twitter.com/KqePKZ43oc — Dee Beattie NW 📚🖍✏️SD40 Trustee (@DeeBeattieNW) January 30, 2022

Integrating a word game into a reading lesson makes sense, but some teachers aptly made the connection that the game could also be used to demonstrate another subject: math.

Who do you think is better at #Wordle: ELA teachers with their word knowledge, or Math teachers with their logic games knowledge — Mr. Willis, M.Ed. | He/They (@MrJacobWillis) January 23, 2022

Math teachers took to Twitter to showcase how Wordle could also be a powerful tool for teaching logic and other math concepts.

Any other teachers think it would be awesome to use #Wordle as a warm up at the beginning of class? I'm sure lots of folks have already thought of this... My math teacher friend says it would be great for math because it's logic! — GuilSko (@GuilSko) January 25, 2022

Inspired by @ddmeyer’s recent article about why #wordle works and what we as math teachers can learn from it. So I merged my weekly #mathtalk @openmiddle with the wordle idea. Super excited about this!



Teachers who were quick to turn the game into a teachable moment were just as fast to share their learnings (and templates) with other educators looking to do the same.

I love Wordle (both the word cloud & the word game!) and creating your own? (both the word cloud and now the word game) What a great tool to add to your kit! #edtech https://t.co/h9bPZRYehl — Ms. Diem (@GetTeachingTech) January 31, 2022

Edutwitter wordle fans. How cool is this???? pic.twitter.com/jvuYjiRnFN — TeacherJ (@jude_teacher) January 24, 2022

⬜️ "My Wordle" is like Wordle, except you enter a 5 or 6 letter word and get a shareable link so that others can try to guess your word. (via @hijolepues)https://t.co/xv9W7vrO6v pic.twitter.com/Fp9Fdq4YeU — Tony Vincent (@tonyvincent) January 23, 2022

Outside of aiding in lesson planning, Wordle provided teachers with a trendy way of visualizing how they feel about the profession and their fellow teachers.

Not a #Wordle just a bar graph of my teacher energy level each day this week. — Therese O'Meara (@ms__omeara) January 29, 2022