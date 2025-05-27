STEM Teachers Tell Us What Gets Them Jazzed About Work
By Kevin Bushweller — May 27, 2025 1 min read
Two girls learn at a microscope. STEM, science, future.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Teaching classes in science, technology, engineering, or math can be difficult and frustrating. Many students lack the confidence or the skills to tackle those subjects. Others are too easily turned off by the academic rigor required.

But teachers who are passionate about those subjects, and genuinely believe most students can succeed in them, can shift those negative perspectives and get more kids jazzed about studying STEM.

To prompt that shift, STEM teachers need first to feel motivated themselves. Sometimes, that comes from an insatiable curiosity about the subject. Other times, it is a desire to prepare students for promising careers in STEM fields. In some instances, teachers’ motivation comes from the students themselves, when they are curious about the subject and willing to work hard to master it.

To get a better understanding of what energizes STEM teachers, the EdWeek Research Center asked teachers the following open-ended question in a recent survey: What motivates you to teach students about science, technology, engineering, and/or math?

That question prompted hundreds of responses. Here are 25—edited for length and clarity—that represent the overall mix of perspectives:

High school: Training the problem-solvers of the future

   Amazement at how diverse and connected everything in our world (and universe—since I teach earth science) is.

—High School | Connecticut

   It's an exciting, ever-changing field (computer science) and I love it (former professional software engineer). Love to see when they have breakthrough moments. Fail to succeed!

—High School | Massachusetts

   My passion for the subject, as well as my passion to build students' confidence in math and show them that they ARE capable of doing hard things.

—High School | Michigan

   I teach biotechnology and genetic engineering. I love the subjects. Students do really well in the class and build their confidence as long as I never tell them just how hard they are working.

—High School | New Jersey

   I teach science and robotics. These students are our future problem solvers, and our world has more big problems that need solving than ever before. I want to give them the tools to be able to learn more, and be able to solve the future's problems. I also want them to be able to be personally successful and be functional members of society.

—High School | Nevada

   When they put down their cellphones and are willing to participate and learn.

—High School | Texas

   I love science, and I also want students to be scientifically literate to be able to refute junk science.

—High School | Texas

   Mathematics is the basis of critical thinking, and while students may not use the math I teach in their everyday lives when they graduate, they will use the procedural and critical thinking skills that I teach. We adhere to the Standards of Mathematical Practice, which teaches problem-solving, modeling, precision, and making use of structure—not just in math problems but in any problems students may face.

—High School | Washington

Middle school: Teaching kids why they should not hate math

   I think the reasoning skills students develop when tackling STEM-based problems are crucial to being critical thinkers as adults. Therefore, STEM education is essential for creating and maintaining an informed populace.

—Middle School | Kansas

   Getting kids excited about science by connecting concepts to current events.

—Middle School | Minnesota

   I am motivated by student response to lessons that take time to prepare. I love to see the students have "a-ha" moments. I want to answer questions that promote better understanding.

—Middle School | New Jersey

   I’m passionate and enthusiastic in my teaching and my life. I’m motivated to teach my students math because some students love math, some are indifferent, and some think they “are not good at it” but I know everyone can learn math! I always make the real-world connections to what we are learning so students see the value in learning math.

—Middle School | New Jersey

   The ability to create interactive lessons that have the students up and around the room working together, as well as balancing this with some direct teaching. Providing a classroom that is comfortable, safe, focused, and busy.

—Middle School | New York

   The ones who WANT to learn.

—Middle School | North Carolina

   I love teaching math because I am able to change a mindset of hating math to realizing that they are good at it.

—Middle School | North Carolina

   I want students to be able to see "math in the wild." Whether they are riding to school or in a public setting, I want them to understand that math may not be written in an algebraic language, but it is implied everywhere and in almost all aspects of life. Math is nature, math is building houses, math is stacking blocks, math is a speed limit sign.

—Middle School | Virginia

   The advances in science and technology are fascinating and exciting so I want to pass that on to my students because this is their future.

—Middle School | Wisconsin

Elementary school/all grade spans: Learning how and why things work

   Math is an essential life skill! Science is everything in our world! There are real-world applications for every topic.

—Elementary | Connecticut

   Mathematical learning builds on itself—each lesson is a fundamental block that they will spiral back to throughout their learning careers. I want them to have solid mathematical foundations so they don't get lost and give up later on.

—Elementary | Illinois

   My motivation is helping my students and watching them learn. When a student finally gets it is the best feeling ever.

—Kentucky | A mix of grade spans

   I, myself, love science. I was a woman in a science field, so I love bringing that perspective into the classroom.

—Elementary | Michigan

   I enjoy problem-solving. My students love finding different ways to solve the problem.

—Elementary | Ohio

   Students love to learn how and why things work in their world. I love to learn about science, engineering, and math. It's fun to watch students learn a concept, test it out, and learn it while doing a project.

—Elementary | Oregon

   I love science and use scientific tools to motivate students to write. I want my students to understand the importance of math. It was never a favorite subject in school for me. I didn’t have an understanding of the what and why. I want that for my students. If they can make connections and understand the meaning and purpose they are likely to be involved.

—Elementary | Virginia

   STEM and all of its components are my favorite things to teach. Teaching is a second career for me. I use my initial career in the production arts (music, television, and film) to inspire and drive those passions within the classroom.

—Elementary | Wisconsin

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Coverage of problem solving and student motivation is supported in part by a grant from The Lemelson Foundation, at www.lemelson.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

