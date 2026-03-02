Homework: Critical Practice or Meaningless Busywork? Teachers Weigh In
Homework: Critical Practice or Meaningless Busywork? Teachers Weigh In

By Edér Del Prado — March 02, 2026 1 min read
ionCINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 21, 2025 A student wears a translucent backpack while waiting to ride Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Luke Sharrett for Education Week
Educators have really different opinions about whether students get too much or too little homework, and what role it plays in learning. A student wears a translucent backpack while waiting to Cincinnati’s public bus system, on Aug. 21, 2025 in Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week
Educators on social media appear deeply divided over the utility of homework. Many question whether the assignments still serve a clear academic purpose in a post-pandemic landscape, while others insist they’re vital.

Some argue that the extra practice can address national declines in math and literacy skills, while others contend that excessive workloads contribute to student burnout and strip away time for family, rest, and personal interests. Many addressed the idea of intentionality, calling for a move away from “busywork” in favor of assignments designed to reinforce specific learning objectives or provide constructive feedback.

Below are the main themes that surfaced in those online conversations. The comments have been lightly edited for clarity.

Intentionality and purpose over “busywork”

Several educators argue that the value of homework depends entirely on its design and whether it bolsters a specific instructional goal.

1 / 3
It’s less about adjusting how much homework is assigned and more about what it looks like. Homework should be intentional; designed to give feedback, build problem-solving [skills], and spark curiosity, while reducing frustration and preventing students from reinforcing mistakes.
Kimberly B.
Homework should be assigned with the clear purpose of reinforcing learning objectives, not simply to keep students busy. The amount should be reasonable—enough to practice and deepen understanding, but not so much that it becomes overwhelming.
William F.
Purposeful homework is what's most useful.
Sunita B.

Impact on student well-being and burnout

A significant portion of the discussions focused on the physical and emotional toll of homework, with some describing it as a “relic” that causes resentment and exhaustion.

1 / 3
Homework is an outdated concept, a relic from a time when schools valued compliance over curiosity. Children already give their best hours under the weight of bells and schedules, yet we demand their evenings too, stripping away joy, family, and rest.
Marv R.
I did the whole 2-3 hours of homework after high school as a teen because I took the accelerated class offerings. That left me with a night full of homework instead of pursuing other interests, having time for family and friends, or getting outside for some healthy activity. My high school memories aren’t great due to all the extra work.
Erica M.
Students are in school for 7 hours a day. Why do they need homework? If they don’t understand it at school, they are certainly not going to understand it at home.
Sherri S.

Necessity of reinforcing core skills

Despite concerns about volume, some educators maintain that practice outside of school is necessary to combat low literacy and math levels.

1 / 3
Kids have got to do more math outside of school. The level of math literacy is appalling.
Deborah S.
I need my kids to read outside of class. I would never get a book done if they didn’t.
Christmas K.
I think schools should give some practice to do at home; especially reading and math.
Oso H.

The changing definition of homework

Finally, some observations suggest that the traditional definition of homework is shifting, with many schools now only requiring students to take home work they fail to complete during the day.

1 / 3
Schools have all but eliminated "homework" and it's currently only-being "assigned" to allow extra time on assignments not completed in class. The tragedy we see is literacy levels continue to slide negatively due to a lack of generalized reading at home.
Palmer S.
Our schools don't do homework unless the student doesn't finish something in class. Elementary schools send home optional practice work.
Dianna B.
Most teachers give lots of in-class time to do "homework." Kids need to learn how to use that time.
Sue G.

Edér Del Prado
Social Media Producer Education Week
Edér is the social media producer for Education Week.
