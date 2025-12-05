Give Students Meaningful, Work-Oriented Learning, U.S. Executives Say

Schools are making moves to provide more Career and Technical Education courses that offer work-oriented learning experiences as student demand for those opportunities continues to rise.

A recent EdWeek Research Center survey found that 75% of teachers, principals, and district leaders said their schools or districts plan to offer more work-based learning and internship opportunities in the next five years.

But one big challenge for schools will be to establish meaningful, work-oriented learning experiences that help students develop skills that are transferable across almost any field. What should that look like? And how can schools make it happen in and outside of classrooms?

To address those types of questions, Education Week reached out to senior executives of American companies from a variety of industries. We asked them: What types of career learning experiences for K-12 students in school and actual workplaces do you think would help?

(In a related question, we asked senior executives from those companies to identify the specific skills students need to develop while they are in school to succeed later when they enter the workforce. See the responses to that question here .)

The following are the responses to the work-oriented learning experiences question. They have been edited for length and clarity.