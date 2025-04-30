Teachers Share Their Best Advice—in 6 Words or Less
Teachers Share Their Best Advice—in 6 Words or Less

By Larry Ferlazzo — April 30, 2025 2 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Today’s post is the latest installment in a multiyear series in which educators offer advice—in six words or less—about teaching to other educators. Some have more than one set of those pearls of wisdom:

For 16 years, Diana Laufenberg taught 7-12 grades social studies in Wisconsin, Kansas, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. She currently serves as the executive director and lead teacher for Inquiry Schools:

Do not take yourself too seriously.
Create awesomeness and share it prolifically.

Melanie Battles, Ph.D., is a founding consultant of Scholars for the Soul: An Educational Solutions Firm, and has over a decade of experience working in education as a K-12 literacy educator, college adjunct faculty member, instructional coach, and educational consultant:

Without courage, all else will fail.
Authentic connections require the authentic you.

Emily Machado, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of early-childhood education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Know children are powerful and capable.
Pronounce each child’s preferred name correctly.

Emilie McKiernan-Mullins is in her 17th year teaching in Louisville, Ky., and is a mother to two kids:

Perfect is nice; good is enough.
Your students deserve 'I’m sorry' sometimes.

Stephanie Smith Budhai, Ph.D., is a faculty member in the School of Education at the University of Delaware:

Complacency has no place in education.
Ed tech must be utilized with intentionally.

Sheniqua Johnson has been an educator for 16 years and is currently the elementary language-acquisition coordinator in a North Texas school district:

Reach ALL students by differentiating instruction.
Facilitate learning instead of delivering instruction.

Kit Golan (@MrKitMath) is the secondary mathematics consultant for the Center for Mathematics Achievement at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.:

Put your oxygen mask on first.
Identify and build on student assets.

Keisha Rembert is the author of The Antiracist English Language Arts Classroom, a doctoral student, and an assistant professor/DEI coordinator for teacher preparation at National Louis University:

Field trips aren’t fluff. Schedule them.
Cultivate Black boys' intellect and spirit.

Andrea Terrero Gabbadon is an author, scholar, and teacher educator:

Interrogate personal assumptions about student motivation.
Piquing curiosity renders the impossible, possible.

Chandra Shaw has more than 25 years of experience in education, as a teacher, reading specialist, instructional coach, and now a literacy consultant at one of her state’s regional service centers:

They’re kids. Never take 'it' personally.
Giving students grace doesn’t equal weakness.

Thanks to everybody for contributing their thoughts!

They answered this question:

Six-word stories are very popular. In six words, please share teacher-related advice you would offer other educators.

