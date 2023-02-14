How Teachers Use TikTok: To Get New Ideas, Feel Inspired, and Indulge a Laugh or Two
Teaching Profession

How Teachers Use TikTok: To Get New Ideas, Feel Inspired, and Indulge a Laugh or Two

By Hayley Hardison — February 14, 2023 3 min read
Grid of 6 screengrabs from various Teachers' TikTok accounts
Montage by Hayley Hardison/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Whether it’s setting up the ideal classroom layout or seeking solace after a difficult day, you’re going to find something new on #teachertok.

The #teachersoftiktok and #teacher hashtags have a combined total of 96.1 billion views across all videos, so it’s safe to say educators have carved out a wide-reaching space on the platform. Some teachers say they use TikTok to meet students where they are, and then engage them in deeper learning through other approaches. Many use the video-sharing platform to connect with other educators, discuss their profession, and share lesson ideas or inspiration.

Here are some interesting ways that teachers use TikTok, as well as several of the most popular teaching-related hashtags and searches.

Comedy

Last spring, Education Week reporter Ileana Najarro wrote about how a touring comedy show created by Bored Teachers was helping teachers form connections—and laugh lines—with other educators by creating a space for them to come together and discuss challenges specific to the teaching profession in a lighthearted way.

Perhaps the success of comedic teaching-related outlets is due to a decline in teacher satisfaction and morale over the last decade. The 2022 Merrimack College Teacher Survey, which was conducted by the EdWeek Research Center and commissioned by Winston School of Education and Social Policy at Merrimack College, found that “[a] little more than half of teachers are satisfied with their jobs, and only 12 percent say they’re ‘very satisfied’ with their jobs, down from 39 percent in 2012. More than half of teachers said they likely wouldn’t advise their younger self to pursue a career in teaching.”

Teachers who use humor on TikTok to reach other educators tend to do so as a form of encouragement for and camaraderie with their peers.

@leslierobcomedy I don’t know sweetie. If you got your phone, ask Siri! 🤣 #leslierobcomedy #msrobsaidwhat #teachercomedy #teacherhumor #teachercomedian #funnyteacher #teachersoftiktok #teachertiktok ♬ Law and Order - The Hollywood Prime Time Orchestra
@followmrs.friend Anyone else triggered by the words “Data Driven Instruction?” 🙋🏼‍♀️🫠 #teachersin2022 #teachingbelike #teacherinterviews #teachercomedy #teacherhumor #teachertok #teachersontiktokfyp #teacherfyp #teacherviral #teachertribe #teachersempowerteachers @followmrs.friend ♬ original sound - Kristen Friend

OOTDs (‘Outfit of the day’)

Though teacher dress codes are an often-debated issue among school staff, and attire requirements vary by district, teachers on TikTok bring their followers heaps of fresh apparel ideas to help them put together outfits for the school day.

@baileymwright your weekly dose of teacher outfit inspo 🤩 4.5 days left until break!! CRAZY 🎄🎄🎄 #GenshinImpact33 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #teacher #teachersoftiktok #tiktokteacher #school #classroom #teach #style #fashion #haul #clothing #inspo #fitcheck #ootd #ootw #outfitinspo #teacherfit #teachertok #teacheroutfit #clothes #obsessed #shopping ♬ check out YEAH DONT CARE on spotify iTunes etc - HeyLoserFace
@nopicksj Is it too late to join the teachers fashion trends? #teachersoftiktok #teacherfashion #blackmaleeducator #sneakerhead #fashiontiktok #teacherootd #fyp ♬ Djzayy free mind challenge - djzayy

Discussing serious topics

#Teachertok isn’t all about attractive classroom decorations, creative lesson ideas, or comfy-but-cool outfit inspiration. Many teachers leverage their TikTok platforms to highlight serious issues in education and the teaching profession, as well as advocate for various social-justice topics.

@justflintisfine Hot take: the litter boxes in schools rumor was fabricated to derail the lack of humanity at the core of this debate #trans #transtok #transkids #transkidsmatter #teachertok #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #education #k12 #transyouth #queerteacher ♬ original sound - Flint
@_theteacherlady Parents, please make sure you know who is teaching your children b/c the “solutions” are concerning. #parents #teachers #RufflesOwnYourRidges #sped ♬ Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) - Goya Menor & Nektunez

Encouragement

We’ve written about tips to help teachers shake the “October Blues,” that time of year when teachers lose the sense of excitement from the start of the school year and get caught in tangles of stress in the fall. Teachers on TikTok show solidarity for their fellow educators struggling to stay motivated.

@noellelovessloths Might have to start making these every friday for the rest of the year #teacherlife #friday #noellelovessloths ♬ Everybody Dance Now - nate_t3xas
@isntbrilovely Have a great week yall! #teachers #teacher #teachersoftiktok #teachermotivation ♬ original sound - Underrated_dej❤️‍🩹

Classroom management conversations

Cell phones in class, or no cell phones in class? Should students be allowed to eat during instruction time? How should classroom management strategies differ by students’ age?

Educators often debate the most effective classroom management strategies. (See EdWeek’s Classroom Management tag for more reading.) Some teachers on TikTok share their take on classroom management, offering advice from their experiences with students.

@ya_boi_mr._stevenson Replying to @x50shadesoftrey mindset: how can we give them reasons to be engaged? EXTREME OWNERSHIP. #teacher #stevensontok #school #learnontiktok #satisfying #teachersoftiktok #fyp ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依
@myclassroomdiaries I think I am obsessed with trying new classroom management strategies 😂🫶🏼 #teacher #classroommangagement #firstyearteacher #teachersoftiktok #futureteacher ♬ original sound - Kaitlyn Mccarty

Connecting with students

Last year, we wrote about some of the creative ways that principals use TikTok to help foster a positive school culture. Here are some examples of how teachers are using it to connect with their students, too.

@larrylexicon @nikkinesladek Did you just get me fired? #larrylexicon #doyourbuckingvocab #googlyeyes #teachersoftiktok #christmas2022 #highschool ♬ original sound - Larry Lexicon
@iamtylerdillard Words of affirmation because we all should be reminded! We look good. 🤘🏽 #teachersoftiktok #edutok #educatorsoftiktok #mentortiktok #wordsofaffirmation #PostitAffirmations ♬ original sound - @iamtylerdillard

Sharing advice, tips, and strategies

One of the most expansive corners of #teachertok includes teachers sharing advice about all things related to the teaching profession. From tips for early-career teachers to lesson activity ideas, TikTok teachers share it all with each other.

@havingagoodyear I will be posting more argumentative resources this week! #teachersoftiktok #teachercommunity #middleschoolteacher #lessonideas #argumentativeessay #writinglessons ♬ Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED
@myclassroomdiaries Hope this is helpful 🫶🏼 #teacher #firstyearteacher #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #lessonplans ♬ original sound - Kaitlyn Mccarty
@thems.ligon Definitely helps #themsligon #teacher #teachertok #firstyearteacher #teacherlife #youngteacher #school #teachers #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Ms. Ligon

Popular teacher hashtags

#teachertips

#teachertok

#teachersoftiktok

#teacherlife

#classroommanagement

#teacheradvice

#teachingvideos

#studentengagement

#highschoolteacher

#elementaryteacher

#teacherhumor

Hayley Hardison
Social Media Producer
Hayley Hardison is a social media producer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
Tue., February 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Reimagine Classroom Reading with Digital Class Sets
Learn how going digital can transform your district’s approach to required reading.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession The National Teacher of the Year Award: A 'Call to Service' or a 'Popularity Contest'?
Educators and past finalists weigh in on the National Teacher of the Year award.
Madeline Will & Marina Whiteleather
5 min read
Image of an award.
May Lim/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession 9 FAQs on Tax Savings for Teachers
Here's how to claim education expense deductions and one other possible break for teachers.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Blurred IRS Tax Return Form 1040 and close up crop of a dollar bill
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Meet the 5 Teachers Being Considered for National Teacher of the Year
From P.E. to culturally responsive teaching, the finalists all find ways to connect to their students.
Madeline Will
7 min read
National Teachers of the Year
Clockwise from top left: Carolyn Kielma from Connecticut, Jermar Rountree from D.C., Rebecka Peterson from Oklahoma, Harlee Harvey from Alaska, Kimberly Radostits from Illinois
Teaching Profession What the Research Says Scared, Anxious, Worried: States’ New Restrictions Have Teachers on Edge
Even math and science teachers say they're self-censoring and frightened about falling afoul of the policies.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Image of caution tape near the teacher's desk in the classroom.
enjoynz/DigitalVision Vectors + EdWeek
Load More ▼