A Virtual Tutoring Program Boosted Early Literacy Skills. New Research Shows How
Teaching & Learning What the Research Says

A Virtual Tutoring Program Boosted Early Literacy Skills. New Research Shows How

By Sarah D. Sparks — October 31, 2023 3 min read
Conceptual illustration of student standing in front of computer for online tutoring.
Irina Strelnikova/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Intensive, high-dose tutoring can boost early reading skills, even in a virtual format, according to a new experimental study.

Researchers from the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University tracked the reading progress of about 2,000 K-2 students in a dozen Texas charter schools. Half of the students were randomly assigned to attend class normally, while half received intensive remote tutoring for part of the school day, in small groups, through the nonprofit group OnYourMark, which serves K-2 students in seven states.

Through video chats, each tutor gave groups of one or two participating students supplemental lessons in phonics and decoding for 20 minutes a day, four times a week, from September 2022 through May 2023.

By the end of the school year, researchers found that the tutored students scored significantly better on the Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills, or DIBELS, and the adaptive Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP, both commonly used early reading tests. First graders in 1-1 sessions saw the most improvement, with tutored students performing about 6 percentile points higher on average than students who had not received tutoring.

The study did not include students with disabilities or English learners, and Stanford University co-author Cynthia Pollard noted that the results aren’t necessarily representative of most online tutoring programs, which don’t tend to be built into the school day or may rely on parents opting their children into the programs

“What is notable about the OnYourMark model is that it is really aligned to all the evidence-based features of what we think about as high-impact tutoring,” Pollard said, such as keeping students with the same tutor throughout the semester or year and providing initial and ongoing training and coaching for tutors.

“It seemed like they found a sweet spot there [that is] working for these young readers,” Pollard said.

The results hold promise for virtual instruction of children in the youngest grades who experienced significant reading achievement gaps after their schooling was disrupted during the pandemic. While some prior studies have shown that older students benefitted from virtual tutors, this is the first randomized controlled study of virtual tutoring with the youngest learners.

Potential option for hard-to-staff programs

Studies find frequent, intensive, in-person tutoring to be the most effective in helping students progress quickly. But according to the latest federal data from 2022, a little more than a third of public schools offer such high-dosage tutoring, and only 11 percent of public school students participate in it. In part, districts have found in-person staffing and other costs to be a major challenge for tutoring programs.

“Many places right now are struggling to find in-person tutors,” said Nancy Lynn Waymack, the director of research partnerships and policy for the National Student Support Accelerator, “so they were happy to have a consistent virtual tutor that they were able to provide for their young readers.”

See also

teacher tutor student librarian 1137620335
SDI Productions/E+
Student Achievement What the Research Says The State of School Tutoring, in Charts
Sarah D. Sparks, February 9, 2023
2 min read

Many districts are exploring virtual tutoring as a potentially less-expensive format for intensive tutoring than in-person programs, once federal support for learning-recovery efforts runs out in less than a year. The current study did not conduct cost-benefit analyses of the virtual program, but the academic benefits for OnYourMark are smaller than those found in previous studies of in-person high-dosage tutoring. For early readers, studies have found intensive, in-person, individual tutoring was associated with higher average reading performance of .24 to .41 of a standard deviation, or about 9 to 15 percentile points.

Get Up to Speed on Learning Acceleration

In our 5-week email mini-course (it’s free!), you’ll learn research-backed strategies to boost student learning.
Sign Up Today

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Wed., November 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Ready or Not, AI is Here: How K-12 Schools Should Respond
Join our webinar as experts discuss AI's influence on teaching, learning, and job readiness.
Register
Wed., November 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar STEM, Your Classroom, and Community: Fostering Connections, Engagement, and Outreach
Discover the magic of community engagement in STEM education! Elevate teaching, engage students, and open doors to real-world experiences.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., November 09, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teacher Preparation Opinion Teacher Prep Often Treats Classroom Management as an Afterthought. That’s a Huge Problem
Classroom management is essential for new teachers to succeed. Why doesn’t teacher education prioritize it?
Andrew Kwok
5 min read
Illustration of teacher doing various tasks in class.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Whitepaper Improve Math Performance for Students with Learning Difficulties
Explore why students struggle with math, evidence-based practices to address this, and much more in our free white paper.
Content provided by n2y
English-Language Learners Letter to the Editor Schools—Not Students—Are Insufficiently Multilingual
Schools and systems, not students, are insufficiently multilingual, says this letter to the editor.
2 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Teaching Students Are Bringing Up the Israel-Hamas War in Class. Here's How Teachers Are Responding
Teachers who are talking about the war with students say it can help them become knowledgeable, compassionate global citizens.
Lauraine Langreo
10 min read
Left: Protesters wave Israeli flags during a rally in support of Israel and against Hamas' attack on Oct. 9, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Right: Palestinian supporters chant as they march during a protest at Columbia University on Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.
Left: Protesters wave Israeli flags during a rally in support of Israel and against Hamas' attack on Oct. 9, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Right: Palestinian supporters march during a protest at Columbia University on Oct. 12, 2023, in New York.
Left: Ryan Sun; Right: Yuki Iwamura/AP
Load More ▼