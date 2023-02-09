The State of School Tutoring, in Charts
Student Achievement What the Research Says

The State of School Tutoring, in Charts

By Sarah D. Sparks — February 09, 2023 2 min read
teacher tutor student librarian 1137620335
SDI Productions/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When done well, so-called “high-dosage” group tutoring can provide some of the biggest improvements in student learning of any intervention. The Biden administration has backed the approach to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, and many districts have embraced it.

But so far, only about 1 in 10 students actually gets high-dosage tutoring, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics’ School Pulse Survey. The most intensive tutoring model, high-dosage tutoring is defined as including at least 30-minute sessions three or more times a week, and involving trained educators working one-on-one or in very small groups.

The School Pulse Survey is an ongoing study of how schools are changing since the pandemic. The survey included a representative sample of more than 1,000 public K-12 schools nationwide, who were polled in December 2022.

Less than half of the school leaders surveyed said they’ve increased the number of students participating in high-dosage tutoring this school year over 2021-22. Within the schools that offer tutoring, school leaders estimated 30 percent of students receive high-dosage tutoring, and another 27 percent participate in regular tutoring, which may involve shorter and fewer sessions in larger groups.

Nearly all schools had at least some students start the 2022-23 school year behind in math and reading, but while 9 out of 10 provided high-dosage tutoring in reading, only 8 out of 10 did so in math, and fewer than a quarter of schools offered struggling students intensive tutoring in science, social studies, or other subjects.

In fact, scaling up in any subject remains a big problem for schools. About a third of school leaders said they don’t have the capacity to provide high-dosage tutoring to all students who need it, and nearly 20 percent said they couldn’t provide even regular tutoring to all students in need.

About 2 out of 5 schools also said they can’t find the time in their regular school schedule to tutor students. Research suggests out-of-school tutoring may be less effective.

And at least 40 percent of schools said they can’t find qualified staff (or lack the money to pay them) to sustain either regular or high-dosage tutoring programs.

The challenge may be especially tough for high-dose programs. “High-dose tutoring programs are more likely than standard programs to be administered by teachers who have received specialized training in tutoring or by tutors whose primary role is to provide the tutoring,” said Rachel Hansen, a statistician in NCES’s sample surveys division.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement Opinion How Much Faith Should Educators Have in High-Dosage Tutoring?
What matters is less whether schools or systems spend money on high-dosage tutoring than how they do it.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Achievement Photo Essay PHOTOS: A Leader Who Affects Everyone He Encounters
EdWeek photographer Valerie Plesch reflects on her day with Anthony Vargas, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Anthony Vargas judges and advises 6th grade student projects prepared for the National History Day contest at Mayfield Intermediate School in Manassas, Va., on Dec. 6, 2022.
Anthony Vargas, the supervisor of gifted and talented and advanced programs in Manassas Public Schools, Manassas, Va., judges and advises 6th grade students on their projects for a National History Day contest at Mayfield Intermediate School.
Valerie Plesch for Education Week
Student Achievement What the Research Says Accelerate Learning: Takeaways From Other Countries
Amid a persistent global lag in student achievement, here's what some countries are doing to help students catch up.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Earth turning into pixels.
DigitalVision Vectors
Student Achievement What the Research Says Global Academic Loss Persists Nearly Three Years Into the Pandemic
An analysis of data from 15 countries finds students are still behind by more than a third of a year of schooling.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Young children lined up, some are faded into the background
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and GlobalStock/E+
Load More ▼