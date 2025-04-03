Work or Play? How Principals Are Spending Spring Break
School & District Management

Work or Play? How Principals Are Spending Spring Break

By Olina Banerji — April 03, 2025 1 min read
Photograph of sunglasses and a smartphone with an orange towel on the beach
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Spring break is the espresso shot of all breaks—one last gulp of energy to finish the school year strong.

For principals, spring break is an opportunity to get a jump on planning, take care of any adjustments to schedules and other operations, and stay up to date on state testing needs. But some principals have decided to take a breather. They’ve fished, gone on trips, cleaned their houses, and caught up on hours of television—activities that often fall by the wayside during the busy school year.

In a recent poll conducted by Education Week with the readers of The Savvy Principal newsletter, 57 percent indicated that they have or were going to take some time off during their school’s spring break, while 43 percent said they were going to keep working.

Julie Johnson, an assistant principal at the Wayzata Central Middle School in Plymouth, Minn., is trying to strike a balance between her two priorities of work and rest: She worked on the school’s schedule from a coffee shop.

“Scheduling is something that I need to get real deep in without having to take too many breaks,” she said. “I am also the main testing coordinator in my building, and standardized testing starts two weeks after break, so I need the time to plan for that.”

Here’s a look at what school leaders, nationwide, are doing for spring break—and their plans for welcoming students back afterwards. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Is spring break a time for rest or catching up on work? Principals’ answers vary

I always use spring break to take time away from the school and focus on my family. This year, we did not go anywhere far but stayed home and enjoyed some free time. My wife and I took our daughters to the movies and I spent a lot of time on yard work. Usually, the work I do over spring break has consisted of working toward my doctoral degree, but thankfully I finished that at the end of 2024. It was so nice this time!
Matt Hawkins, assistant principal, Seminole Junior High School, Seminole, Texas
I am spending the spring break locally. My wife and I decided to stay at home. We have dedicated two hours each day to get some work done. I played a lot of golf and cooked some delicious food. I focused on recruiting my final language arts teacher for the upcoming school year and preparing my newsletter for when we return.
Courtney Bailey, principal, Cairo American School, Egypt
I love to spring clean over the break since it’s so rewarding to start with a messy closet and end up organized! I also spent some time sleeping in with no alarm clock. Since I live pretty close to the beach, I also built in some beach walks!
Carol Leveillee, principal, Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Seaford, Del.
I spent the first part of my spring break at the National School Leaders Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C. I was able to spend time with my daughter who was also on spring break. She is preparing to drive so I was able to spend quality time with her while teaching her how to drive. I was able to get onto the golf course one of the days for spring break—this is what I like to do for myself to take care of my well-being. As for preparing for the new quarter, I worked on two items—staffing options for the 2025-26 school year, and preparing for state testing.
Andrew Gutierrez, principal, Gateway Elementary School, Phoenix
I love spending my downtime reading, catching up on Hulu, and planning future vacations! This break, however, I also focused on preparing for state assessments, drafting weekly staff communication newsletters, and managing social media outreach for alumni relations.
Nicole Paxton, assistant principal, Mount Vista Community school, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Lots of pickleball and yoga and organizing the house and yard for spring. Exercise and sleeping in. Long walks with a dog who was very happy to have someone home during the day with them. Catching up on White Lotus, the Frozen Four, and March Madness. Also, getting my email box down to 0 is the goal—working on this a little each day. Ensuring that I set my email replies to the day before we come back so that I'm not pinging someone else's email box while they are trying to relax.
Mary Pat Cumming, principal, FAIR School, Minneapolis
Spring break 2025 was a memorable one, starting with a trip to Washington, D.C., where I connected with a group of incredible leaders. Afterward, I took a quick detour to Lake Gaston, N.C., to relax and recharge. To cap it off, I traveled to South Dakota with my family, exploring several stunning national parks. ... I also focused on my aspiration to become a principal.
Karen Black, assistant principal, Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake, Va.
To relax, I read and enjoyed spending time with my children. During the break, I started reading "The Next Conversation" by Jefferson Fisher. For work, my focus was on compiling my observational evidence and finalizing teachers' summative evaluations.
Nicole Delgado, assistant principal, Northeast Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas
Instead of taking time off, I traveled to Topeka to advocate for public school funding at the Capitol building. While there, I was invited to testify before the Kansas House education committee on critical issues, including teacher retention strategies, strengthening the teacher pipeline, and implementing effective mentor programs for new educators.
Todd Dain, principal, Shawnee Mission South High School, Overland Park, Kan.

Principals share their back-to-school traditions for students after spring break

I enjoy playing music as students enter our school. I think it's an excellent way to begin the day. I turned up the tunes on some positive music to welcome students back.
Nicole Delgado, assistant principal, Northeast Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nev.
We’ll be right in the middle of state testing. But during testing, we do some incentives and spirit days often to keep the students and staff pumped up.
Carol Leveillee, principal, Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Seaford, Del.
The halls are decorated for spring, creating a cheerful and welcoming atmosphere. Each day begins with morning announcements on our YouTube channel, offering reminders and encouragement to help students finish the year STRONG.
Karen Black, assistant principal, Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake, Va.
Just lots of love and time in classrooms to reset routines. The first day is very chill for our students and staff to get them reacquainted and to connect on what happened over break. We also have our support team (counselors, social workers, etc.) ready in case students have needs after the break.
Mary Pat Cumming, principal, The FAIR School, Minneapolis
We kick things off by sharing spring break stories, allowing students to reconnect and ease back into the school routine. Then, we shift our focus to state testing by setting goals and reviewing individual data to ensure they feel prepared and motivated.
Nicole Paxton, assistant principal, Mountain Vista Community School, Colorado Springs, Colo.
The welcome back tradition we do at the beginning of each quarter is what we call a PBIS rodeo. We are a Positive Behavior Intervention Support school, and each quarter, we take students to each of the school's areas and revisit the rules, routines, and expectations.
Andrew Gutierrez, principal, Gateway Elementary School, Phoenix, Az.
We typically try to find a time to get the entire school together to have a meeting to remind students of rules, upcoming events, ... This also provided me the opportunity [this year] to pull an April Fool's prank on our students. We explained that we will be adopting a brand new school uniform dress code that will be drastically different in the upcoming school year (think Hogwarts), complete with a made up PowerPoint showing the clothes they'll need to get. It [got] a pretty good reaction.
Matt Hawkins, assistant principal, Seminole Junior High School, Seminole, Texas

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Creating Resilient Schools with a Trauma-Responsive MTSS
Join us to learn how school leaders are building a trauma-responsive MTSS to support students & improve school outcomes.
Content provided by The Center for Safe & Resilient Schools and Workplaces
Register
Wed., April 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: We Can’t Engage Students If They Aren’t Here: Strategies to Address the Absenteeism Conundrum
Absenteeism rates are growing fast. Join Peter DeWitt and experts to learn how to re-engage students & families.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: When Are District and School Leaders Most Likely to Read Emails?
Wondering when district and school leaders are most likely to check their emails? Take our quick quiz and discover the ideal times to send your messages for better engagement.
MB Data Emails 031622 GettyImages 1170828052
DenEmmanuel/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion You Shouldn’t Have to Sacrifice Your Health to Be a Good School Leader
Far too many principals suffer from trying to carry a crushing responsibility alone. I was one of them.
Joshua Ray
4 min read
A blue balloon rises above a group of orange balloons. Metaphor for leadership finding themselves alone at the top.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management What These New Principals Did to Get the Hang of Being in Charge
Three new principals share their tips to tackle the tricky first year on the job.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Image of leaders traveling to a door made out of an upward arrow.
Yutthana Gaetgeaw/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Download How Schools Can Prepare for Sexually Explicit Deepfakes (DOWNLOADABLE)
Three steps administrators should take before a student creates a harmful image with AI.
Olina Banerji & Vanessa Solis
1 min read
Hand showing phone with face hologram and glowing circle. Social media impersonation. Concept of face swapping, deep fake and personal information protection.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼