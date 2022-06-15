Why Understanding Principal Turnover Is Important for Teacher Retention
School & District Management

Why Understanding Principal Turnover Is Important for Teacher Retention

By Denisa R. Superville — June 15, 2022 5 min read
Photo of wood blocks with icons.
marchmeena29/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The longer a principal stays in a school, the more likely that principal is to hire teachers who will stick around for a while.

That’s according to a new paper, published online in the Journal of Educational Administration this month, based on data from nearly 12,000 Texas principals, from 1999 to 2017. The goal was to determine whether principals, as they gained experience, got better at hiring teachers who would remain in their schools.

The paper, found that by their fifth year at their school, principals had become better at hiring teachers who would stay in the school for three years.

By their seventh year, they’d become really good at hiring teachers who stay in the school for five years. The gains leveled off after seven years.

“What this study finds is that it is time at that school that improves their hiring ability,” said Sarah Guthery, an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at Texas A&M University-Commerce, who authored the paper with Lauren Bailes, an assistant professor at the University of Delaware school of education.

“One of the big takeaways that Lauren and I found really profound is that principals tend to improve in their fifth year of being in the school, and we simultaneously found that principals tend to depart, on average, the year prior to that.”

That means that large swaths of teachers, and, by extension, students, may not reap the benefits that can come from stability in school leadership.

About 18 percent of principals leave their schools annually, for a variety of reasons, according to federal data, and about half of new principals leave by the end of three years.

That movement disrupts schools.

“What we also know is that when principals turn over, teachers also tend to turn over,” Bailes said. “A principal’s departure, for any reason, can instigate some of that instability. It can mean having to build new school culture, having to acculturate new professionals, get kids comfortable, get people acclimated to new curricula replacement.”

Although the phenomenon is not universal, she said, in many cases, “if you are truncating principal experience in that way and particularly building-level principal experience, what you’re doing is also subjecting the school to potential disruptions of the instructional program.”

Hiring improves over time

Although a principal may get better at hiring over time, that skill does not appear to automatically travel with them when they move to a new school. That indicates that there are also unique building-level factors that play into teacher-retention, the researchers said.

Bailes and Guthery found that when principals left their original school for another one, the teacher-retention rate at the new school was higher at the second school the following year than it was in at a comparable time in the principal’s first school. But that teacher-retention rate was still lower than it would have been if the principal had stayed at the first school.

In a smaller subset of the data, the authors also found that some schools with longer principal and teacher tenure also saw their state school ratings improve.

It’s possible, Bailes said, that “perhaps the principals who are getting better at hiring are also more effective in other ways.”

“So, they are less likely to be the principals who are instigating teacher turnover,” she said.

The paper did not get into what principals were doing to improve teacher retention, something both Bailes and Guthery said was ripe for further research.

The study controlled for poverty, school demographics, principals’ experience before becoming school leaders, and teachers’ experience.

“What we can say is that those indicators of school quality are based on what we know about effective school leadership ... what we see in the PSEL [Professional Standards for Educational Leaders] standards,” Bailes said. “It has to do with human resources and supporting teachers and integrating curriculum and meeting students’ needs.

“By extension, we can imagine the principals are doing the things that are represented in the standards and then captured in the teacher-quality assessment and school-quality assessment. But we don’t have any specific indications of what these principals, in particular, were doing.”

Bailes and Guthery said they hope the paper will give district leaders a new perspective on the interconnectedness of teacher and principal retention.

A 2012 report by TNTP, a national organization focused on teacher quality, made the connection between principals and teacher retention. The report said that principals were among the reasons why highly effective teachers left their schools.

Others have also studied the link between principal turnover, teacher turnover, and other school outcomes.

In a 2019 study on the effects of principal turnover, Brendan Bartanen, Jason Grissom, and Laura K. Rogers found that principal turnover led to higher teacher turnover and lower math and reading scores in the year after the principal’s departure. But the reason for the turnover also influenced the outcomes after the principal left, they said.

They also noted that turnover was not necessarily a bad thing.

Leadership retention as a school improvement tool?

School improvement efforts are driven by short timetables, with rapid turnaround expected in short order. That’s often driven by financial incentives, but also communities running out of patience.

Bailes said their study indicates rapid turnover in school leaders during those initiatives may not be the best policy.

“There can be value in stability as well,” Guthery added. “And for schools that are also looking for turnaround, it may not always be a change at the top.”

Bailes said she’d encourage districts to review policies and practices that prompt movement from school to school, as well as the impact on the schools principals leave behind and the new ones they’re taking over.

Principals often bag higher salaries when they move from school to school. But district leaders should also consider incentives for principals and teachers who reach major milestones in their tenures, for making it to the 5th and 10th years at their schools, she said.

And support for principals, through the use of principal supervisors, for example, could be the key to getting them to stay in their schools.

The authors still have unanswered questions on the connection between the length of the principals’ tenure and teacher turnover. Among them: What actual principal practices are improving teacher retention? Which teachers (math, science, English, for example) are staying? What district-led teacher-retention efforts are offered?

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Laptops & Learning: How Schools Are Making the Hard Transition to 1-to-1 Computing
Join us for a webinar that examines the massive expansion in the use of laptops and digital curricula in K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management School Staffing by the Numbers
How many people work in schools, what types of work do they do, and how much do they get paid? Education Week breaks it down for you.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
5 min read
Illustration of staff for a school.
Laura Baker/Education Week and treety and iStock/Getty
School & District Management Robert Runcie, Superintendent During the Parkland Massacre, to Lead School Safety Initiative
The $1 million project is linked to people who used to work in Broward County, Fla., Runcie's former district.
Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
7 min read
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie listens during a meeting of the Broward County School Board in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie listens during a meeting of the Broward County School Board in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky/AP
School & District Management What Happens When Districts, States, and Universities Collaborate on Principal-Prep?
A new report says broad partnerships can improve the learning experience for school leaders.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Illustration of resume with large check mark.
Isovector/Getty
School & District Management School Enrollment Crashed in Fall 2020, the Steepest Drop Since 1943
That COVID-era decline is one of the key takeaways from the latest trove of federal education data.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Illustration of data bar charts and line graphs superimposed over a school crossing sign.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty images
Load More ▼