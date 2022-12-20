The FBI’s Warning About ‘Sextortion’ and Kids: What Schools Can Do
Student Well-Being

The FBI’s Warning About ‘Sextortion’ and Kids: What Schools Can Do

By Lauraine Langreo — December 20, 2022 3 min read
Image of a student working on a computer from home.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The FBI is advising parents and caregivers to remain vigilant after issuing a public safety alert about an increase in incidents of children being coerced into sending explicit images of themselves online and then being extorted for money.

The federal agency has received more than 7,000 reports over the past year related to the crime known as “financial sextortion,” resulting in at least 3,000 victims, according to the alert published Dec. 19 in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The agency has also linked more than a dozen suicides to those schemes.

The sextortion schemes involve victims being coerced into sending explicit images of themselves and then being forced to pay with money or gift cards to release the images, the FBI said. The schemes are usually initiated on social media platforms, gaming websites, and video chat apps, where online predators often use fake female accounts and target boys between 14 to 17 years old, but the FBI said it has interviewed victims as young as 10.

Teaching kids effective media literacy skills could help prevent them from becoming victims to these schemes, experts emphasize. Media literacy is the ability to think critically about the information people receive from different types of media and to understand media’s influence on our lives.

Olga Polites, the leader of the New Jersey chapter of the nonprofit advocacy group Media Literacy Now, said because kids live so much of their lives online, it’s critical that they learn these skills as early as possible so they can grow up to be digitally responsible and safe.

“What [children] need are tools,” Polites said. “They need the educational background of: What am I looking at here? How is this person contacting me? What are the manipulations that I may be subjected to?”

“They don’t even know to ask these questions because they don’t have that perspective,” Polites added.

New Jersey could be the first state to mandate that school districts teach media literacy skills for students at every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, if the bipartisan bill passed by the state legislature is signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

See also

Image of someone reading news on their phone.
oatawa/iStock/Getty
Curriculum Many Adults Did Not Learn Media Literacy Skills in High School. What Schools Can Do Now
Arianna Prothero, September 19, 2022
4 min read

The FBI shared six best practices to help prevent children from falling victim to sextortion schemes:

  1. Be selective about what you share online. If your social media accounts are public, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you.
  2. Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
  3. Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online.
  4. Be suspicious if you meet someone on one game or app and this person asks you to start talking on a different platform.
  5. Remember that any content you create online can be made public, and nothing actually “disappears” online.
  6. Be willing to ask for help. If you are getting messages or requests online that don’t seem right, block the sender, report the behavior to the site administrator, or go to a trusted adult. If you have been victimized online, tell someone.

The FBI is also advising parents and caregivers to talk to their children about these schemes so that they’re aware of what it is and how to protect themselves.

“The FBI is here for victims, but we also need parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of this crime, report it to your local FBI field office. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
Thu., January 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity K-12 Essentials Forum Education Equity: Where We Go From Here
Join us for this event with educators and experts on the current state of equity and what comes next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says Screen Time Can Raise Children's Chance of OCD. Educators Can Help Prevent That
Video game and algorithm-based videos may increase obsessive behaviors in preteens, a study finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
An ethnic nine-year old boy plays a game on a digital tablet. He is sitting on a couch in a modern living room.
E+/Getty
Student Well-Being Data Top 3 Barriers to Teaching Social-Emotional Learning. And One Big Takeaway
A survey by the EdWeek Research Center finds that educators’ time is too short and students’ needs are too great.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Woman standing on a paper boat with a tsunami wave approaching.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Support for School Vaccine Mandates Is Declining, Survey Shows
A growing share of parents say they oppose routine childhood vaccines as a prerequisite for school attendance.
Elizabeth Heubeck
3 min read
A student looks back at his mother as he is vaccinated at a school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 12 and older in San Pedro, Calif., on May 24, 2021. California lawmakers amended a bill Thursday, June 16, 2022, that would have let preteens be vaccinated without their parents consent, instead raising the proposed minimum age to 15.
A student looks at his mother as he is vaccinated at a school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 12 and older in San Pedro, Calif., in May 2021.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Student Well-Being
This Spotlight will help you uncover mental health supports for athletes, how districts can help students traverse middle school, and more.

Load More ▼