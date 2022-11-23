A Media Literacy Requirement That Starts in Kindergarten? New Jersey May Start the Trend

Students in New Jersey could soon be required to learn how to spot misinformation.

The New Jersey legislature, on Nov. 21, passed a bipartisan bill that would require public schools to teach media literacy.

Media literacy, sometimes called information literacy, is defined as “the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, create, and act using all forms of communication,” according to the National Association for Media Literacy Education, a professional association for educators, academics, activists, and students.

It’s about “understanding the influence media has in our lives and the need to apply critical thinking to our involvement with media and to understand how to communicate using it,” said Sherri Hope Culver, a Temple University professor and the director of the university’s Center for Media and Information Literacy.

The New Jersey bill comes as students spend more time online and as the media landscape becomes more complex. Every day, people are inundated with so much information that may or may not be credible, and experts say it’s important that kids learn how to think critically about all that information.

“Here we are today where the very threats of our democracy are tied to mis- and disinformation,” said Olga Polites, the leader of the New Jersey chapter of the nonprofit advocacy group Media Literacy Now.

“If we can ensure that our K-12 students learn the critical thinking skills necessary in order to be able to identify credible sources of information, to ask questions, to create their own information, we would really be moving the needle on helping them become more civically responsible citizens,” Polites said.

While teaching media literacy skills in K-12 schools is not new, New Jersey would be the first to mandate that school districts teach media literacy skills for students at every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade, if the bill is signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. Polites said it’s “very likely” that Murphy will sign the bill, given that it passed unanimously and is supported by the New Jersey School Boards Association, the New Jersey Association of School Librarians, and the New Jersey Education Association.

In Illinois, school districts are required to teach lessons in media literacy for all high students. Other states require the state boards of education or departments of education to develop media literacy standards but don’t require schools to teach those skills, according to Media Literacy Now.

The New Jersey bill directs the state’s education commissioner to develop curriculum guidelines on media literacy; to establish in-service training programs on media literacy for school administrators, certified school library media specialists, and the teachers who will provide the instruction; and to develop an evaluation system to gauge the effectiveness of districts’ instructional programs.

The bill would also require that the state’s traditional teacher preparation programs as well as alternate teacher prep programs incorporate programming on media literacy.

“Having [media literacy] incorporated into legislation enables teachers to recognize the importance of it in a more official capacity and dedicate the time that is needed to help students with that skill,” Culver said.

K-12 educators have a lot of topics they’re required to teach, so even if they know media literacy is important, they are more likely to spend time covering the topics students are tested on and that teachers will be evaluated on, she added.

For educators elsewhere who might want to incorporate media literacy education into their curriculum, Culver and Polites have these tips:

