From 5th graders in California, to 8th graders in Hawaii, and high school seniors in Florida and Alabama, students at key transition points in their education are facing change with the conclusion of the school year.

In this three-part video series, students reflect on their experiences during this pandemic school year, on what they’ve learned about themselves and others through the challenges, and on what they’re hoping the next level of their education will look like.



5th Grade | California

8th Grade | Hawaii

12th Grade | Alabama & Florida