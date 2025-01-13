Classroom Interruptions Add Up Quickly to Lost Learning Time
School & District Management

Classroom Interruptions Add Up Quickly to Lost Learning Time

Whether an intercom announcement or tardy student, teachers each year contend with thousands of disruptions beyond their control
By Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker — January 13, 2025 3 min read
Image of a clock on supplies.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Maximizing the amount of time students spend in class and focused on learning can have long-term benefits.

But that’s a tall order for teachers for reasons largely outside of their control.

During a typical school year, teachers contend with potentially thousands of interruptions to classroom time as students arrive late for class, administrators or other staff pop in for something seemingly quick, an announcement blares over the intercom, or the classroom phone rings.

1
1/8
Intercom announcements, -1.5 minutes per incident x 2x a day (3 minutes total interruption in a day)
2/8
Phone calls, -2 minute per incident x 2x a day (4 minutes total interruption in a day)
3/8
Student returns to classroom after being pulled out or using the restroom, -1.5 minute per incident x 3x a day (4.5 minutes total interruption in a day)
4/8
Tardy student interruption, -1.5 minute per incident x 4x a day (6 minutes total interruption in a day)
5/8
Staff visit interruption to classroom, -1.5 minute per incident x 2x a day (3 minutes total interruption in a day)
6/8
Student visit to classroom, -1 minute per incident x 2x a day (2 minutes total interruption in a day)
7/8
TOTAL MINUTES LOST PER SCHOOL DAY, 112 minutes. Average school year tally: 4,050 minutes, or 67.5 hours (180 days)
8/8

With every interruption, the class veers off track not only for the length of the phone call, administrator visit, or intercom announcement, but also for the time it takes afterward to refocus the class on the learning at hand.

Those interruptions add up. For a 2021 study, researchers Matthew Kraft and Manuel Monti-Nussbaum surveyed students, teachers, and administrators in Providence, R.I., about classroom interruptions, and deployed observers to count the disruptions for themselves.

The number of interruptions varied by school—which the researchers said shows that minimizing interruptions is possible and the most cost-effective way to increase instructional time—but the typical classroom in Providence schools was interrupted 15 times per day and well more than 2,000 times over the course of a school year. (In a 2000 study, researchers observed no outside interruptions in Japanese classrooms while they observed them in 30 percent of 8th grade math lessons in the United States.)

Kraft and Monti-Nussbaum also kept track of the kinds of interruptions that were most frequent, how long they lasted, and how much time it took classes to refocus afterward.

Over the course of the school year, the researchers concluded that Providence high school students lost the equivalent of 10 days of instructional time to classroom interruptions. These totals reflect external disruptions but not fire drills or internal disruptions like student mishevaior.

They also found, generally, that student achievement was lower in schools with more interruptions. The researchers, in other words, didn’t find any high-achieving schools with high numbers of interruptions.

See Also

Photo of classroom clock.
Design Pics / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management The 3 Reasons Why Students Lose the Most Instructional Time
Caitlynn Peetz, December 2, 2024
6 min read

The animation above shows how such seemingly minor interruptions can add up over the course of a typical high school day, based on the researchers’ findings.

Education Week used approximately the average amount of time lost for each type of disruption—as detailed in Kraft and Monti-Nussbaum’s research—and added interruptions to match as closely as possible the frequency of each disruption to the frequencies represented in the study.

Below, we detail the type of disruption and the average amount of time lost, both due to the disruption itself and the time needed to refocus afterward:

Tardy student: A student arrives to class late. In Providence, teachers often had to stop the lesson to let these students in because the doors were locked. This is the most frequent type of interruption, representing 38 percent of external disruptions. Approximate time lost: 1.5 minutes.

Visiting staff member: An employee not assigned to the classroom visits to ask the teacher a question, share information, talk to a student, or simply say “hello.” These visits represented 17 percent of interruptions. Approximate time lost: 1.5 minutes.

Intercom announcement: Such announcements, made for a variety of purposes, represented 13.5 percent of interruptions. Approximate time lost: 1.5 minutes.

Call to the classroom phone: Such calls to teachers’ classroom phones—whether from the front office to ask if a student is in class or from another classroom to request an extra textbook—represented 12 percent of interruptions. Approximately time lost: 2 minutes.

Student returning from the bathroom or after being pulled out: A student returns to the classroom after going to the bathroom or being pulled out by another staff member for individualized instruction or another purpose. These returns accounted for 7 percent of interruptions. Approximate time lost: 1.5 minutes.

Visit by an outside student: A student not assigned to the class enters for any reason, including to share a message from another staff member, see a friend, or ask the teacher for help. These visits accounted for 9 percent of outside disruptions. Approximate time lost: 1 minute.

Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.

Laura Baker, Creative Director contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion When I Left the Classroom for Administration, Did I Join the Dark Side?
When I became a school leader, I thought I’d still always be a teacher first. It wasn’t that simple.
Sarah Berman
4 min read
Being able to empathize with both the dark and light sides of teaching and administrative work.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Teachers Hate Observations. What Principals Can Do to Ease Their Stress
Walkthroughs often leave teachers feeling anxious and unprepared. There's a better way.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Teacher helping student, focused; observation.
E+
School & District Management Opinion 11 Critical Issues Facing Education at Home and Abroad in 2025
Global collaboration can turn obstacles into opportunities for students and educators alike.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
5 min read
shutterstock 513761242
Shutterstock
School & District Management Superintendents’ New Year's Resolutions for 2025
District leaders want to grow professionally—and personally—this year.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
Image of a checklist for 2025.
Lana Sweet/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼