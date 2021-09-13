New Polling Shows the K-12 COVID Fights Aren’t Going Anywhere
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

New Polling Shows the K-12 COVID Fights Aren’t Going Anywhere

By Rick Hess — September 13, 2021 4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

For over a year, schools have been caught up in heated debates over closure, remote learning, social distancing, and masking. While many educators and parents hoped that things would settle down once vaccines were widely available, vaccine hesitancy and the surge of the Delta variant have combined to ensure that COVID-inspired divisions aren’t going anywhere. Indeed, as the recent release of the annual Education Next poll makes clear, they’re increasingly enmeshed with our polarized politics. (Full disclosure: I’m an executive editor at Education Next.)

Ed Next’s annual survey asked nationally representative samples of more than 1,400 general public respondents and over 2,000 parents about a range of issues. When it comes to COVID-19, those who work in and around schools should take particular note of three findings.

First, the COVID-inspired battles in schools are going to be with us even after the FDA approves vaccines for younger kids. Why? Because lots of parents aren’t going to get their kids vaccinated. A third say they won’t, and just half say they probably or definitely will. Unless those numbers change a lot, almost every school or system is going to have a significant number of families who don’t want to vaccinate their kids. That means it’ll likely be challenging to make vaccination a condition of attendance.

Clashes over vaccination in K-6 settings are sure to have big implications for how schools operate amidst the COVID culture war. Once all schoolkids are vaccine-eligible, some educators (especially those with health complications) may argue that they shouldn’t be asked to teach in classrooms with unvaccinated students. Some parents may want schools to have their vaccinated children only in classrooms with vaccinated peers. Vaccine efficacy may render such demands superfluous, but we’re at a point where they’re motivated by much more than actuarial determinations of risk. Meanwhile, it’s a sure bet that vaccine mandates will breed legal challenges and backlash—making it hard to see how we get to a place where schools can treat COVID vaccination like they do that for measles, chicken pox, or hepatitis B.

Second, as long as millions of students remain unvaccinated, many communities will continue to face partisan pushback no matter what masking and social-distancing rules they come up with. After all, while the public is broadly split over K-12 mask mandates (with 44 percent in favor and 36 percent opposed), the red-blue divide gets astonishing. Republicans oppose mask mandates 61 percent to 21 percent while Democrats support them 64 percent to 16 percent. As to whether schools should require social distancing this fall: Republicans are opposed by 66 percent to 16 percent, whereas Democrats support it by 42 percent to 22 percent.

These rifts make clear that we’ve come to a place where the disputes are about much more than mundane disagreements over trade-offs and how to interpret the research. For educators, I suspect this means that politicized fights over mitigation strategies, fueled by those for whom these measures have an outsized symbolic import, will continue to pose challenges for those more inclined to pursue pragmatic, context-driven responses.

Third, offering remote learning as an alternative to in-person schooling won’t bring any respite from the divides. Forty-one percent of the public supports providing elementary students a remote-learning option while 39 percent is opposed. Republicans are against a remote option by 47 percent to 33 percent while Democrats are for one by 49 percent to 33 percent. There’s more support for remote learning for high schoolers, but the basic split remains the same. This means that educators can expect to be caught between those who think a remote option is appropriate, even essential, and those who see it as an indication that school officials aren’t really committed to full-time, in-person learning.

All this makes it pretty clear that the availability of FDA-approved vaccines for kids isn’t going to let us turn the page on the COVID fights that have consumed schools over the past year. Unless something unexpected happens, the partisan fights will be with us for a good while yet.

Tensions are going to be especially high in locales where both Republicans and Democrats hold the levers of power. The flashpoints to watch will be blue cities in red states, where Democratic mayors and school boards are likely to clash with Republican governors and legislatures. It’s a safe bet that frustrated mayors and school boards are likely to turn to the courts, as we’ve seen them do in recent weeks. Meanwhile, blue communities in red states will continue to work with the Biden administration to try to overrule state officials.

One likely consequence of the continuing COVID fights is that heightened interest in school choice and home schooling will continue growing as parents seek a school environment that respects their concerns. I’ll be curious to see if substantial numbers of pro-mask Democratic parents find themselves in schools where masks are optional, and start opting for home schooling, for remote learning, or for other choice environments where masks are mandatory. And, once the FDA approves vaccination for the 5-to-11 set, substantial numbers of vaccinated teachers and parents with vaccinated children could start seeking out schools where vaccination is required.

Teachers, administrators, and school boards will continue to be squeezed between two angry, distrustful camps, making it that much tougher for educators seeking to help tens of millions of students recover from a year of disruption and dislocation. None of this is comforting or reassuring. But it is always better, I think, to proceed with a sense of the road ahead.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Commenting has been disabled on edweek.org effective Sept. 8. Please visit our FAQ section for more details. To get in touch with us visit our contact page, follow us on social media, or submit a Letter to the Editor.

Events

Tue., September 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar What’s Next for Teaching and Learning? Key Trends for the New School Year
The past 18 months changed the face of education forever, leaving teachers, students, and families to adapt to unprecedented challenges in teaching and learning. As we enter the third school year affected by the pandemic—and
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Connecting Social, Emotional and Academic Learning This School Year
Free Webinar: Learn how districts are using SEL skills to double the chances of above-average grades for students.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., September 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Optimizing Digital Instruction in Schools: What Does Learning Look Like Now?
Join the discussion and ask experts about using tech, evaluating products, making difficult decisions, and ultimately accelerate learning.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management COVID Vaccines Will Be Mandatory for Students in Nation's Second-Largest School District
In Los Angeles Unified, students 12 and older must be immunized to attend in person—a new layer in an already strict set of COVID protocols.
Catherine Gewertz
9 min read
In this Monday, May 24, 2021, photo high school student Alex Bugarin, 13, is vaccinated at a school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students 12 and older at the LAUSD San Pedro High School John M. and Muriel Olguin Campus in San Pedro, Calif.
Alex Bugarin, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a school-based vaccination clinic in San Pedro, Calif., last May.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
School & District Management Students Exposed to COVID Don't Have to Quarantine Under Potential Pilot in Ohio
Students at 10 Ohio districts exposed to the virus could remain in class if they wear a mask and are tested on two separate occasions.
Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
1 min read
Image shows students with protective masks sitting in school desks in their classroom with hands raised. Teacher is wearing a mask at the front of the classroom. School desks are taped with a cross to mark a place where sitting is not allowed to maintain social distance during COVID-19.
miljko/E+/Getty
School & District Management Quarter of a Million Students Face New Hurdles in Wake of Hurricane Ida
After months of classroom turmoil sparked by the pandemic, up to 250,000 students now face new struggles triggered by Hurricane Ida.
Will Sentell, The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.
2 min read
Children try to protect themselves from the rain at the end of the school day as residents prepare for Hurricane Ida on Aug. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Children try to protect themselves from the rain at the end of the school day as residents prepare for Hurricane Ida on Aug. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
School & District Management Are Schools Quarantining Too Many Students?
Tens of thousands of students have already been quarantined this fall. Is it too many? Or not enough?
Catherine Gewertz
8 min read
Students wear masks as they walk the halls on the first day of school at Wedgwood Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 16, 2021.
Students walk the halls on the first day of school at Wedgwood Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas, last month.
Yffy Yossifor/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via AP
Load More ▼