It’s been a wild year in education, with everything from the disruptions of AI to Trump’s disassembly of the Department of Education. Along the way, there’ve been horrific NAEP scores , a slew of cellphone bans , a new federal tuition tax-credit program , Supreme Court rulings with big implications for K-12, and much else. Before we ring in the new year, it can be useful to reflect on the year that was. In that spirit, I like to revisit the year’s RHSU columns and surface some of the top hits—as determined by readership, feedback, and personal preference.

There are always a few pieces that don’t necessarily make the cut of “top 10” but still seem to deserve a mention. This year, those include Teach For America’s Outgoing CEO Reflects on Her Tenure (April 8), We’ve Had Too Much Hollow Rhetoric About the Urgency of School Reform (July 22), and What Should Civics Instruction Look Like? (Aug. 26).

Now, without further ado, here are our top 10 RHSU columns of 2025 based on combined metrics.

10. Can School Reform Be Bipartisan Again? (Nov. 11): In a world dominated by social media, is there room for a more serious education debate?

9. How Education Research Became a Partisan Issue (July 15): Values shape the research that is conducted, published, and viewed as “acceptable.”

8. The School Choice Landscape Is Shifting (June 10): What could two Supreme Court rulings—one recent and one impending—mean for educators and parents?

7. Boys Are Struggling in School. What Can Be Done? (May 20): Girls outpace boys at nearly every level of academic achievement. Author Richard Reeves shares his thoughts.

6. How a Middle School Teacher Became a Viral Sensation (Oct. 21): A science educator explains how he balances being an influencer with his classroom practice.

5. How a Podcast About Reading Promoted Sweeping Instructional Changes (Feb. 18): Emily Hanford catalyzed the “science of reading” push but has mixed feelings about some reforms that followed.

4. The Federal Shutdown Is a Rorschach Test for Education (Oct. 20): Polarization, confusion, and perverse incentives turn a serious discussion into a stylized debate.

3. The U.S. Dept. of Ed. Has Been Cut in Half. We Have Thoughts (April 1): Absent clear explanation and deft management, the push to downsize the department invites confusion and risks political blowback.

2. Trump’s 100 Days: The Good, the Bad, and the Confounding (April 29): Watching the Trump 2.0 approach to education feels like being trapped in a Russian novel.

1. Why Charlie Kirk Was an Icon to So Many Boys (September 15): The 31-year-old firebrand offered something different to many who feel adrift.

OK. Time to start fresh and see what 2026 holds. Wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year.