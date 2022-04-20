Just a Little Lie? Why There’s No Such Thing
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Just a Little Lie? Why There’s No Such Thing

By Tali Sharot — April 20, 2022 1 min read
Are small lies harmful?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Tali Sharot
Tali Sharot is a professor of cognitive neuroscience at University College London. She is the author of The Influential Mind and The Optimism Bias.

This is the second in a two-part series on honesty. You can read the first one here.

What should I do when students tell a small lie?

It’s tempting to let things go if no one is really getting hurt. But that comes with its own dangers. Here’s something I wrote recently about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

At 8 o’clock every night, my 6-year-old son happily heads upstairs to bed—just as long as his older sister does, too. He can’t bear the thought of her having fun while he is asleep. She, on the other hand, does not need as much sleep. What to do?

One option would be to tell my daughter to pretend she was going to bed, then allow her to get up again once her brother falls asleep. A small lie isn’t such a big deal, right?

Actually, repeated night after night, it might have a cumulative effect. Research shows that the brain adapts to dishonesty, making each subsequent falsehood less emotionally troubling than the last.

Repeated dishonesty is a bit like a perfume you apply over and over. At first you easily detect its distinctive scent each time you spritz. But with every application, you can no longer smell it as well, so you apply more liberally. Similarly, our emotional response to our own acts of dishonesty is initially strong but decreases over time.

What does emotion have to do with dishonesty? That bad feeling you have when you think about lying, which you may identify as guilt or shame, can stop you from doing it. Without the negative feeling that normally accompanies lying, you have less reason to stick with the truth, so you feel free to tell bigger and bigger lies.

Don’t treat small lies as harmless. If we let them slide, young people may get comfortable lying and will do so more often.

Do call out young people when they lie. If they feel remorse, they will be less likely to adapt to their own dishonesty. And resist encouraging even minor acts of dishonesty—such as saying you are going to bed when you have no intention of doing so. Nipping dishonesty in the bud can prevent it from escalating.

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., May 05, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Using Culturally Responsive Teaching To Support English-Language Learning
Explore how to apply culturally responsive teaching to equitably teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Register
Mon., April 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Trauma-Informed Approach To Accelerate Learning With Social-Emotional Learning
Accelerate learning through student programs focused on social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., April 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Right for All Kids
Experts will discuss science-backed teaching practices, supports, and strategies to ensure all students get the help and reading interventions they need.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Kids Are Balancing Fasting and School During Ramadan. How to Support Them
Muslim children often have to juggle their religious obligations with academics, extracurricular activities, and other social pressures.
Ada Tseng, Los Angeles Times
11 min read
Children play while waiting for sunset when they can break their fast during Ramadan on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. During the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.
Children play while waiting for sunset when they can break their fast during Ramadan on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. During the month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via TNS
Student Well-Being Opinion Can Computer Coding Be Used to Teach Values? This Scholar Thinks So
Professor Marina Umaschi Bers argues that schools can teach computer coding in ways that develop character and technical skills.
Rick Hess
7 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Students Need More Support From Schools When a Caregiver Dies
Children falter academically—and for a long time—when they lose a parent, a study finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Illustration of child holding missing adult hand.
Francis Sheehan for Education Week and Getty
Student Well-Being Is Tech Destroying Kids' Social Skills? Here's How Social-Emotional Learning Can Help
While SEL can help build healthy tech habits, the reverse is also true: tech can support SEL.
Arianna Prothero
8 min read
Male student coming through the laptop screen and hugging another male student.
Daniel Hertzberg for Education Week
Load More ▼