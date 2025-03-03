A Child Took Her Own Life After Being Bullied. Schools Must Take Notice
Opinion
Student Well-Being Opinion

A Child Took Her Own Life After Being Bullied. Schools Must Take Notice

The 12 year-old was mocked by her peers for her parents’ immigration status
By Marc Brackett, Diana Divecha & Robin Stern — March 03, 2025 4 min read
Adult hands cupping a set of youth hands with compassion.
Fizkes/iStoc/Getty
Marc Brackett, Diana Divecha, & Robin Stern
Marc Brackett is the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and a professor at Yale’s Child Study Center. He is the author of Permission to Feel and Dealing with Feeling, which is also a podcast. Diana Divecha is a developmental psychologist and assistant clinical professor at the Yale Child Study Center and Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. She writes about research on children and families on her blog, developmentalscience.com. Robin Stern is a co-founder and senior adviser to the director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, a psychoanalyst in private practice, the author of “The Gaslight Effect Recovery Guide,” and the host of The Gaslight Effect Podcast.

On Feb. 8, a 12-year-old girl took her own life after being bullied by her peers over her immigration status, instilling fear that her parents could be deported and she would be left alone—even as the story that has been unfolding references an allegedly complex homelife. The heartbreaking death of Jocelynn Rojo-Carranza in Gainesville, Texas, should shock us all into action. Her family describes her as having been a vibrant and loving child, yet she endured relentless bullying about her legal status that ultimately led to her taking her own life. Her tragic death is a reminder that bullying is damaging and can cost young lives. Schools must do more to protect children, especially those who are most vulnerable.

Bullying comes in many forms, both in person and online, and it remains alarmingly common in the United States. Studies show that at least 1 in 5 students reports being bullied each year. But behind every statistic is a child—someone’s son, daughter, or sibling—whose life may be forever altered. The impact of bullying extends far beyond hurt feelings. Children who are targeted face increased risks of anxiety and depression that can persist into adulthood, along with academic struggles, and, in extreme cases, suicide. Every time a tragedy like Jocelynn’s happens, the same conversations emerge. But the fundamental question remains: Why are we still failing to keep children safe?

Schools are more than places of learning; they are communities where children should feel safe, respected, and supported. That should be a belief we all share, regardless of politics or ideology. Every child—no matter who they are or where they were born—deserves to be protected. Yet, many schools continue to rely on outdated bullying-prevention programs that do little to address the root causes of the harmful behavior. These approaches often focus on punishment rather than teaching children how to manage emotions and resolve conflicts in healthier ways.

Immigrant children, regardless of their actual legal status, face unique challenges that make them especially vulnerable to bullying—challenges that are often compounded by shifts in political rhetoric, which research shows can fuel aggression. Many navigate unfamiliar cultural environments, speak English as a second language, or deal with economic hardship. Some face bullying rooted in xenophobia or cultural misunderstandings. But here’s the truth: These children are not “others.” They are not statistics. They are young people who dream, laugh, and want to contribute and belong—just like every other child.

Ensuring that all children feel safe in school should not be a political issue; it is a matter of basic humanity. The ability to learn, make friends, and grow should never be contingent on a child’s place of birth or the language they speak at home. The right to be safe in school is protected in every state for all students, at the federal level by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Titles IV and VI), and enshrined in the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child.

We know what works. Research shows that when schools prioritize a positive school climate and emotional intelligence and relationship-building, bullying rates decline, academic achievement improves, and students form stronger, more compassionate connections. This is not about “soft skills.” It’s about equipping kids with the ability to navigate life—whether that means standing up for themselves, resolving conflicts without violence, or simply treating others with dignity.

In fact, a recent large meta-analysis shows that social and emotional learning programs lead to reductions in aggressive behavior, improvements in mental health, and higher academic achievement. Schools that invest in SEL don’t just prevent harm—they build environments where all children can flourish.

The safety of our children cannot be left to chance. Schools must adopt evidence-based approaches to bullying prevention that prioritize emotional intelligence, inclusion, and proactive skill-building.

To achieve this, we must:

  • Shift from punitive discipline to supportive discipline that emphasizes teaching, guidance, and skill-building. Zero-tolerance policies often fail to address the underlying causes of bullying. Integrate SEL programs into school curricula to equip students with the skills to manage emotions, resolve conflicts, and build healthy relationships.
  • Train educators and school staff in SEL principles and skills, including emotion regulation, so they recognize and intervene effectively in bullying situations.
  • Foster a school climate where all students feel safe, respected, and valued. This can include the use diverse materials and examples that reflect different students’ backgrounds, abilities, and perspectives.
  • Engage families and communities in efforts to create a supportive environment beyond the classroom. For example, parent discussion groups can foster connection and shared learning of skills like healthy emotion regulation.

Jocelynn Rojo-Carranza’s death is not just a tragedy—it is an alarm bell. A child—someone’s daughter, someone’s friend—was made to feel so unsafe, so unwanted, that she believed she had no future. Have we lost sight of our common humanity?

Too often, we get caught up in debates about what kids should or shouldn’t be taught in schools. But at the end of the day, don’t we all want the same thing: for children to grow up feeling secure, knowing they have a future, and believing their lives matter? In fact, our collective existence as a society depends on this.

When a child dies by suicide, it should shake us to our core. It should make us question what kind of world we’re creating and whether we’re doing enough to ensure every child knows they belong. If we continue to allow bullying to persist, we fail in our fundamental duty to protect children. Schools must take bold action to ensure that every child, regardless of background, can learn without fear.

The responsibility is ours, and the time to act is now.

