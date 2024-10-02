Navigating Tense Conversations at Work: A Guide for Educators (Downloadable)
School & District Management

Navigating Tense Conversations at Work: A Guide for Educators (Downloadable)

By Olina Banerji — October 02, 2024 3 min read
Polar opposite hands hold u a triangular flag. Teamwork, resolution, truce.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Tragic shootings. Culture wars. Threats of violence. Closures resulting from debunked, racist allegations against Haitian immigrants in Ohio. A lot has happened in schools in the run-up to a contentious and hotly debated national election.

But this year isn’t unique. Schools have, historically, been a public space where polarizing issues have played out. In recent years though, these debates have become more high-pitched and polarizing with real-life consequences—sometimes even costing teachers and school leaders their jobs.

In a nationally representative survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center this summer, a quarter of teachers and school leaders polled said that politics, political ideologies, and/or politicians have contributed most to the polarization they’ve faced in their district or schools. Nineteen percent said the top contributor was social media.

See also

A scholar look up at a wave that is about to overtake them
Eva Vázquez for Education Week
School & District Management Reported Essay How Principals Can Ride the Storm of Divisive Politics
Olina Banerji, August 26, 2024
9 min read

Educators are also hesitant to bring up politically sensitive topics in class, even if these topics relate directly to a social studies lesson. In response, they’ve adjusted or changed their instructional approach, the same survey found: Thirty-five percent of teachers reported that they skipped an entire topic or subtopic because it would spark complaints from students, parents, or their superiors. while 23 percent said they had skipped a potentially “controversial” topic. Nineteen percent felt compelled to bring up diverse perspectives on a topic, even if they felt the topic didn’t need that treatment.

Teaching within these tight parameters can be exhausting—and could lead to quicker teacher burnout, which is already a significant problem. School leaders need to step in, and find ways to tackle the looming threat of polarizing conflict.

“The 21st-century superpower is facilitation. It’s not charisma-led leadership,” said Martin Carcasson, a liberal arts professor and the founder and director of the Center for Public Deliberation at the Colorado State University. Carcasson coaches school and district leaders to broach, and facilitate, difficult conversations within their district offices, with parents, and with the larger school community.

Conflicts within a school community over divisive issues like reading instruction, gun control, or the rights of transgender students can often mimic what’s happening in the political sphere, where the two-party system often reduces every debate to a political zero-sum game: Do everything in your power to make your opponent’s ideas fail.

“It’s a cynical view of the system,” Carcasson said in an interview with Education Week this summer.

Breaking the cynicism is hard. There’s a way to do it

School leaders, as facilitators, can turn a confrontational debate on its head. In some cases, when leaders can anticipate conflict, they can be proactive about diffusing it.

Not all conflicts can be avoided, though. For these times, it’s important for school leaders to build their facilitation muscles. Carcasson, in his own coaching, has relied on a guided map that can help leaders get in—and out—of a polarizing debate with a solution that works for every participant. It’s called the Groan Zone.

The “groan zone” framework for decision-making was popularized in 1996 by Sam Kaner, an organization development expert. It has three distinct stages:

  1. divergent thinking or collecting data,
  2. the Groan Zone, or the main debate, and
  3. convergent thinking, or coming to a resolution.

In each part of this process, the leader, as a facilitator, will need a different skillset. We’ve adapted this facilitation guide for educators to use in heated conversations with each other, parents, or even students during a class discussion on a controversial or polarizing topic.

Download the Guide (PDF)

    Olina Banerji
    Staff Writer Education Week
    Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

    Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.

    Events

    Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Reading & Literacy Webinar     (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
    Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
    Content provided by EPS Learning
    Register
    Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Special Education Webinar     How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
    Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
    Content provided by Huddle Up
    Register
    Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
    This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
    Sponsor
    Teaching Webinar     Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
    Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
    Content provided by Instructure
    Register
    See More Events

    EdWeek Top School Jobs

    Teacher Jobs
    Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
    View Jobs
    Principal Jobs
    Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
    View Jobs
    Administrator Jobs
    Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
    View Jobs
    Support Staff Jobs
    Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
    View Jobs
    Create Your Own Job Search

    Read Next

    School & District Management Educators Rush to Get Food and Shelter to Their Students After Hurricane Helene
    Districts slammed by an unprecedented natural disaster have become shelter zones for their communities.
    Olina Banerji & Brooke Schultz
    7 min read
    A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left many area streets flooded. In addition, traffic lights are inoperable due to no power, with downed power lines and trees.
    A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left area streets flooded, and strong winds downed power lines and trees. Schools have become hubs to support their communities as recovery begins.
    Kathy Kmonicek/AP
    School & District Management This State Is Bucking Gender and Race Trends in School Leadership
    A 12-year study in one state shows a major uptick in the diversity of school leaders.
    Olina Banerji
    8 min read
    principal diversity 1423165395
    kali9/E+
    School & District Management NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks Plans to Resign Amid Federal Investigation
    The hand-picked head of the nation’s largest school district is expected to resign amid a federal corruption investigation.
    Cayla Bamberger
    1 min read
    David Banks, chancellor of New York Public schools, answers a question during a House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools, May 8, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    David Banks, chancellor of New York City public schools, answers a question during a congressional hearing on antisemitism in K-12 public schools on May 8, 2024. Banks is expected to resign amid a federal corruption investigation.
    Jacquelyn Martin/AP
    School & District Management Opinion 5 Lessons Principals Can Learn From U.S. Presidents About Leadership
    What does it take to lead a school in this polarized political climate? Let history be your guide.
    Ronald S. Thomas
    5 min read
    Conceptual image of a crowd gathered outside the White House watching what the president will do. Giant sky compass represents the decisions the President of the United States must make.
    Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
    Load More ▼