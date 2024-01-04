School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
School Climate & Safety Tracker

School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where

Education Week’s 2024 School Shooting Tracker
January 04, 2024 | Updated: January 04, 2024 3 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

BREAKING: Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting with multiple victims Thursday at Perry High School. The data below are not yet updated with details from this incident. We will continue to follow this situation and update this page if warranted.

School shootings—terrifying to students, educators, parents, and communities—always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety. To bring context to these debates, Education Week journalists began tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths.

In 2024, we continue this heartbreaking, but important work. More information about this tracker and our methodology is below.

There has been 1 school shooting this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to an Education Week analysis. There have been 182 such shootings since 2018. There were 37 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year. There were 51 in 2022, 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018.

Developing Situation

BREAKING: Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting with multiple victims Thursday at Perry High School. The data below are not yet updated with details from this incident. We will continue to follow this situation and update this page if warranted.

Injuries & Deaths

1     School shootings with injuries or deaths

1     People killed or injured in a school shooting

0     People killed

0     Students or other children killed

0     School employees or other adults killed

1     People injured

Where the Shootings Happened

The size of the dots correlates to the number of people killed or injured. Click on each dot for more information.

About the Shootings

Click on the column names to sort the data.

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this data, contact library@educationweek.org.

About This Tracker

In the emotionally charged aftermath of school shootings, politicians, activists, news media, and ordinary citizens often cite statistics that can present a distorted view of how many of these incidents occur. Those statistics are used to fuel ongoing debates about gun control, arming teachers, and school security.

With this tracker, Education Week aims to provide a clear accounting of K-12 school shootings. There is no single right way of calculating numbers like this, and the human toll in the immediate aftermath and long term is impossible to measure. We hope to provide reliable information to help inform discussions, debates, and solutions.

Methodology

Counting Incidents

This page refers to incidents that meet all the following criteria:

  • where a firearm was discharged,
  • where any individual, other than the suspect or perpetrator, has a bullet wound resulting from the incident,
  • that happen on K-12 school property or on a school bus, and
  • that occur while school is in session or during a school-sponsored event.

We do not track incidents in which the only shots fired were from an individual authorized to carry a gun on school property, such as a school resource officer, and who did so in their official capacity.

The numbers of incidents, injuries, and deaths reported in this tracker do not include suicides or self-inflicted injuries. While suicides and attempted suicides are serious issues of health and safety, many of the critical questions and debates that those incidents raise for educators and the broader public are often distinct from those generated by school shootings. Incidents may be added out of sequence as it can take time for verification.

Counting Injuries & Deaths

Injuries included in this tracker may be major or minor. While we only track incidents resulting in at least one bullet wound, total injuries are not necessarily the result of gunfire.

The total number of people killed or injured does not include the suspect or perpetrator.

Sources

In addition to our own reporting, we rely on local news outlets, school and district websites, news alerts via online search engines, the Gun Violence Archive, David Riedman’s K-12 School Shooting Database, and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s Naval Postgraduate School’s K-12 School Shooting database.

How to Cite This Page

School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where (2024, January 4). Education Week. Retrieved Month Day, Year from https://www.edweek.org/leadership/school-shootings-this-year-how-many-and-where/2024/01

See Also

Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings Over Time: Incidents, Injuries, and Deaths
March 23, 2021
School Climate & Safety Explainer School Resource Officers (SROs), Explained
Does the presence of armed officers prevent school violence? Do they contribute for Black children to the 'school to prison pipeline'?
Stephen Sawchuk
13 min read
Greeley Police Officer Steve Brown stands in the hallway during passing periods at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. on Oct. 21, 2016. While school resource officers, like Brown, are expected to handle responsibilities like any police officer they're faced with unique challenges working day-to-day in schools
Greeley Police Officer Steve Brown stands in the hallway during passing periods at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. While school resource officers, like Brown, are expected to handle responsibilities like any police officer, they're faced with unique challenges working day-to-day in schools.
Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune/AP
School & District Management A Principal's Guide to Recovery After a School Shooting
Principals who led schools during or in the aftermath of a shooting wrote a guidebook of advice and lessons learned.
Denisa R. Superville
7 min read
Hand holding another hand
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety Video They Survived a School Shooting. Here’s What They Want You to Know
The survivors of one school shooting offer insight and advice to future school leaders dealing with similar tragedies in their communities.
Lauren Santucci
6:28
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Santa Fe High School freshman, Jai Gillard, writes messages on each of the 10 crosses representing victims in front of the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 21, 2018.
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP

Related Tags:
School Shootings School Safety

Reporting & Analysis: Lesli Maxwell, Holly Peele, Stacey Decker, Hyon-Young Kim

Design & Visualization: Stacey Decker, Hyon-Young Kim

Events

Thu., January 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum How School Leaders Can Build Emotional Intelligence
Attend this virtual event to discover what emotional intelligence is, why it’s valuable for school and district leaders, and how you can develop it.
Register
Tue., January 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The “Why” and “How” of Standards-Based Grading
School leaders share their standards-based grading insights. Join our webinar to learn tips, overcome challenges, & transform grading systems.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., January 22, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Building Early Literacy Programs
Learn how strong early literacy programs can set EVERY child up for long-term success. Join district leaders sharing key strategies & resources.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Managing Cellphones in Classrooms: Tips From Teachers
There's a growing movement to ban student cellphones at school, but many teachers still must manage the problem on their own.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Bored teen girl using cell phone in a class at school.
E+ / Getty
School Climate & Safety School Shootings in 2023: Fewer Injuries and Deaths While Gun Violence Continues
Fewer people died or were injured than in the previous two years. But EdWeek still counted 37 school shootings.
Mark Lieberman, Hyon-Young Kim & Holly Peele
2 min read
Photo of no gun sign on door.
iStock
School Climate & Safety 5 Key School Safety Conversations for Districts
School districts face challenging decisions about issues like swatting calls, policing, and safety drills.
Evie Blad
9 min read
Brian Hall, an armed community safety officer dedicated to the elementary schools in the Prince William County school system, monitors hallways at Ashland Elementary School in Manassas, Va.
Brian Hall, an armed community safety officer in the Prince William County school system, monitors hallways at Ashland Elementary School in Manassas, Va.
T.J. Kirkpatrick for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Q&A Two Students—One Jewish, One Muslim—Give Advice on Discussing the Israel-Hamas War
Learning and talking about the conflict gives students the opportunity to become compassionate global citizens, experts say.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Class discussion high school 1324921654
Kobus Louw/E+
Load More ▼