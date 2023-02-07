Millions of Students May Lose Medicaid Coverage. Schools Can Help Them Stay Enrolled
Student Well-Being

Millions of Students May Lose Medicaid Coverage. Schools Can Help Them Stay Enrolled

By Evie Blad — February 07, 2023 4 min read
Image of a stethoscope and notebooks.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School and district administrators can play a key role in ensuring that millions of students don’t lose coverage during a change in federal Medicaid policy that could threaten their enrollment, children’s health advocates say.

Children and families who use Medicaid have enjoyed unprecedented stability in their health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a federal policy called “continuous coverage,” which is set to expire March 31. Under that rule, states were required to allow Medicaid recipients to remain in the low-income healthcare program uninterrupted and without filling out regular paperwork.

The policy’s end will start a cascade of state reviews of Medicaid recipients that could lead participants to lose coverage—including some who otherwise qualify but get tripped up by administrative issues, like changes of address or missed paperwork.

The end of continuous coverage, the most impactful health insurance event since the 2010 enactment of the Affordable Care Act, could cause upheaval for students. And it could be challenging for schools, which have are billing Medicaid for more student services, like mental health treatments, children’s health advocates have warned.

School and district administrators, who are typically more trusted and known to families than state Medicaid officials, can help minimize the risk of lost coverage by informing families of the policy change and helping them prepare, said Dr. Laura Guerra-Cardus, the director of state Medicaid strategy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that advocates for social programs.

“The potential massive loss of healthcare coverage really requires an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we cannot assume it is being handled elsewhere,” she said.

Millions of students could lose Medicaid coverage

The continuous coverage policy, enacted as part of the 2020 Families First Coronavirus Response Act, helped Medicaid participants avoid periodic lapses in coverage, known as “churn” that can result in gaps in health treatments and mental health services until families re-enroll.

Overall Medicaid enrollment has grown by about 28 percent since February 2020, in part thanks to the pandemic-related requirement.

After the continuous coverage period ends, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that about 3.9 million children ages 17 and younger will eventually lose Medicaid coverage due to states’ reviews, despite otherwise being eligible. As those reviews continue into 2024, another 1.4 million children who currently receive Medicaid coverage will be deemed no longer eligible because of factors like increases in family income, the agency estimates.

Because Medicaid recipients have avoided many renewal requirements since 2020, the review of their status may take them by surprise, Guerra-Cardus said.

She is preparing materials for educators, including notes to families and web postings to alert them of the deadline.

Among the things families need to know:

  • Families, especially those who have relocated during the pandemic, should contact their state Medicaid offices to ensure their contact information is up to date.
  • Families should watch their mail for letters about Medicaid and the state Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, status. (This program serves children in families that are low-income but fall above the Medicaid threshold.)
  • Recipients must submit any renewal forms they receive to maintain coverage, which states could mail at any point in the next year, between March 2023 and February 2024.
  • Families who no longer qualify for Medicaid after the review may qualify for coverage through their state’s health insurance exchange.

Administrators should be particularly aware of ensuring English learners and highly mobile families are aware of the changes, said Guerra-Cardus. But Medicaid is a widely used program, so all families should be included in an ongoing messaging campaign.

The risk of ‘churn’ for schools

The continuous coverage provision was originally set to expire along with the ongoing federal COVID-19 health emergency declaration, which President Joe Biden plans to end in May. But Congress moved the Medicaid deadline to March as part of a government spending bill it passed in December 2022.

The earlier deadline has created new urgency for public health groups, which have anticipated the coverage cliff since continuous coverage was first created.

Churn could also be a big concern for schools that rely on Medicaid to help cover the costs of some student services, including mental health treatments.

“Losing Medicaid coverage is not good for kids, or for schools,” Guerra-Cardus said.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act— a legislative package Congress passed after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas—prompted new federal guidance on how schools can bill Medicaid, provided funding for states to simplify the process, and required Medicaid officials to create a technical assistance center for school administrators.

Medicaid pays for about $4 billion in school-based services a year, according to an estimate from AASA, the School Superintendents Association. That makes Medicaid the third- or fourth-largest federal funding stream for many schools—an incentive for schools to help address the end of continuous coverage.

But advocates also say schools are some of the most consistent, trusted messengers in many communities.

“School districts are one of the few systemic ways you can get information to families,” Guerra-Cardus said. “This moment warrants that.”

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Leader To Learn From A 'Saleslady' Got One District to Prioritize Students' Mental Health
Over the past decade, Andria Amador has reshaped mental health in the Boston school district with a commitment to prevention over reaction.
Libby Stanford
9 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, holds out a bucket to Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, while hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services for Boston Public Schools, with Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, during a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Photo Essay PHOTOS: Mental Health and a Day at the Museum
EdWeek photographer Sophie Park reflects on her day with Andria Amador, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Families pass by a table hosted by Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on January 21, 2023.
Families walk past a table staffed by Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services at Boston public schools, during Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Q&A Schools Can Transform Student Mental Health. Here's How One District Leader Did It
Andria Amador teamed up with a renowned hospital and university to build a pipeline of mental health workers for the Boston school district.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, stands for a portrait before hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass. on January 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services in Boston, created a unique partnership with a local hospital, university, and community groups to create a mental health corps trained to meet students' needs.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Surgeon General: Kids Under 14 Should Not Use Social Media
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said social media threatens kids' ability to develop a healthy identity and sense of self.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the White House in Washington.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a White House Conversation on Youth Mental Health last spring in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Load More ▼