Inside Latino Parents’ Push for Healthy, Culturally Appropriate School Lunches
Student Well-Being Video

By Kaylee Domzalski — April 29, 2022 1 min read
Parents have tried to convince this Colorado district to enhance its school meal menu, but navigating the process has come with challenges.
In 2017, a group of parents in Lafayette and Boulder, Colo., met with Boulder Valley School District’s director of nutrition to address a lack of Latino foods in the school lunch menus. In the years since, BVSD implemented a culinary center to cook fresh, local, and cultural food.

Now a new group of Latino parents have asked neighboring district St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont Colo., to take on similar changes in its school menus. These parents discuss their advocacy work and what others can learn from it.

In advocating for the nutritional needs of her children, one parent has found strength in community.
Feeling unheard, parents launched a video campaign to build support for their advocacy efforts around school lunches.
In one Colorado district, parents advocated for improved school meals, and succeeded in bringing about significant change.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
