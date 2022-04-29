Inside Latino Parents’ Push for Healthy, Culturally Appropriate School Lunches

In 2017, a group of parents in Lafayette and Boulder, Colo., met with Boulder Valley School District’s director of nutrition to address a lack of Latino foods in the school lunch menus. In the years since, BVSD implemented a culinary center to cook fresh, local, and cultural food.

Now a new group of Latino parents have asked neighboring district St. Vrain Valley Schools in Longmont Colo., to take on similar changes in its school menus. These parents discuss their advocacy work and what others can learn from it.