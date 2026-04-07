Is Your School’s Approach to AI Too Flexible?
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Opinion

Is Your School’s Approach to AI Too Flexible?

The new technology has left schools scrambling. Here’s why you need a formal policy
By Laura Arnett — April 07, 2026 3 min read
040726 opinion Arnett principal is in hendrie fs
F. Sheehan/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Laura Arnett
Laura Arnett is an AI policy consultant and an adjunct instructor in workforce development at Westchester Community College in New York. Previously, she was a special education teacher for grades 8-12.

A student attends English class, where the teacher never mentions AI. Forty-five minutes later, in a different class, the teacher guides a student step-by-step in using AI to answer math problems. In social studies, their teacher reminds the class of a classroom ban on AI use, but the student can tell that the teacher used generative AI to write the class assessment. Where does this leave students? And the teachers?

The emergence of AI technology has left schools scrambling: How can schools address its use while remaining flexible, allowing teachers autonomy, and preparing their students for the future? A growing number of schools have decided the right approach is to provide guidelines, which can be much easier to adjust, rather than policies. Guidelines are often approved by committees or school-building leadership, while policies usually require board approval.

School and district leaders that embrace guidelines follow the logic that guidelines signal adaptability and willingness to adopt new technology. While these leaders may intend to set clear expectations, in practice, many students and faculty members alike perceive guidelines as flexible or temporary. Relying solely on AI guidelines has the unintentional effect of leaving students, teachers, and parents lost and confused amid a sea of differing approaches.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

In fact, according to a 2025 report from the Center for Democracy and Technology, which included surveys from students in grades 9-12, only 22% of students said they received guidance on their school’s AI policy, yet 86% of students say they have used AI during the last school year. This discrepancy implies that students are using AI, even when it is unclear if it is permitted.

It is essential that AI use has substantive district or administrative oversight, because both intentional and unintentional AI misuse can have serious consequences for student privacy, safety, and academic integrity.

Current school-based AI-use guidelines may overlook a critical objective: consistent and accountable protection of the school, its employees, and its students. With too much flexibility in a policy, teachers or departments may make changes without sufficient oversight or implementation. With too little oversight, these inconsistent approaches can create uncertainty for the school community.

And, when leaders opt to frequently amend guidelines, to avoid an inflexible policy, students and faculty have a harder time staying up to date on the constant barrage of notifications every time there’s a new update.

When do you need a formal policy?

The goal of a policy should be to reduce risk and limit uncertainty. While AI tools can offer significant benefits for student learning and instruction, they also raise privacy, safety, mental health, and academic integrity concerns for schools. Clear policies in these areas, together with consistent implementation, protect the school and everyone in it. A well written policy should create a safe and effective structure for AI use (or nonuse) in the school, which can leave room for flexibility in practice.

See Also

Illustration of three educators in hard hats lifting up a very large letter "I" next to a large letter A.
DigitalVision Vectors
Artificial Intelligence Tracker Which States Require Schools to Have AI Policies?
Kevin Bushweller, September 23, 2025
1 min read

For example, a school’s tech policies should include the approval and vetting processes of new technology. Such a policy allows the policy to evolve by approving different tools as needed as the technology advances.

There can be a place for both policy and guidelines. School leaders can pair a clear policy on AI use in the classroom with guidelines that offer further clarification.

Is a given rule about AI use necessary for safe use or academic integrity? Then it should be mandated in the policy.

Is it a goal or aspiration of the district? Then it should be suggested in the policy, such as “the school will strive to implement an age-appropriate AI literacy curriculum in grades 5-12.”

For example, you might make the baseline policy clear to students through a statement like: “AI is prohibited on all assignments in all classes unless, and only to the extent, the teacher expressly allows AI use on the assignment.” A teacher might then offer students more detailed guidelines, such as, “On this assignment, AI is permitted to assist in editing and revisions only. Students must provide a screenshot of the prompts and outputs and must cite their AI use.”

In this example, teachers have the flexibility to decide what AI use should look like in their classroom, while students have a clear understanding of the school’s baseline policy.

Our student now attends English, knowing that the teacher’s silence on AI means it is not permitted. They attend math, learning how to use AI as a tool, not as a replacement for thinking. They attend social studies with a teacher who knows how to model consistent standards for AI use.

Events

Thu., April 09, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Managing AI in Schools: Practical Strategies for Districts
How should districts govern AI in schools? Learn practical strategies for policies, safety, transparency, as well as responsible adoption.
Content provided by Lightspeed Systems
Register
Wed., April 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Unlocking Success for Struggling Adolescent Readers
The Science of Reading transformed K-3 literacy. Now it's time to extend that focus to students in grades 6 through 12.
Content provided by STARI
Register
Thu., May 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Letter to the Editor Artificial Intelligence: Reality Versus Hype
"AI is a deeper manifestation of the pernicious trend to let technology co-opt human agency."
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Video Reading Is Hard to Teach. Can AI Help?
Artificial intelligence might be able to drive cars, treat diseases, and train your front door to recognize your face. But can it help kids learn how to read?
Alyson Klein & Yi-Jo Shen
1 min read
Screenshot 2026 03 27 at 7.52.20 AM
Artificial Intelligence What the Research Says AI Chatbots Tend Toward Flattery. Why That's Bad for Students
Flattering technology can make people less willing to admit they are wrong.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Illustration of AI robot manipulating a child's mind like a puppet on a string, the girl is using a laptop and interacting with an AI chatbot.
iStock
Artificial Intelligence FAQ: Artificial Intelligence in Schools
Education Week answers some key questions about the use of artificial intelligence in schools.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
1 min read
Students grab Chromebooks during Casey Cuny's English class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
Students grab Chromebooks during Casey Cuny's English class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Load More ▼