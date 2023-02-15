It Takes an Entire District to Prevent a Cyberattack: 5 Tips
Privacy & Security

It Takes an Entire District to Prevent a Cyberattack: 5 Tips

By Lauraine Langreo — February 15, 2023 3 min read
underground cyber security hologram with digital shield 3D rendering
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

K-12 district technology leaders know what steps they need to take in order to protect their network systems from cyberattacks.

They’ve seen news report after news report about another district falling victim to a cyberattack. They know one day their district could be next. They’ve implemented guidance from the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other cybersecurity organizations about how to lessen their risks.

But one of the most vexing challenges, some district technology leaders emphasize, is getting the rest of the district—all staff, parents, and students—to follow cybersecurity policies and best practices.

“Not to lessen or underestimate the technical things that are required, but so much of managing security is more about those human management things,” said Rod Russeau, the director of technology and information services for Illinois’ Community High School District 99.

Patricia Brown, the director of technology for Missouri’s Ladue school district, agreed: “Some may view security measures as burdensome and intrusive to their daily work processes, leading to a reluctance to implement them.”

The reality is that cybersecurity policies and best practices won’t reduce the risk of cyberattacks if no one is following them. Here are five tips from Russeau and Brown on how to get buy-in from everyone in the district:

1. Start with the leadership team

“It’s essential to get the leadership team on board with the cybersecurity policies,” Brown said. “If they are not committed to it, it will be challenging to get buy-in from others.”

Talk to the leadership team often about the importance of cybersecurity. Engage them early when creating mitigation plans. Explain the risks and potential consequences of a security breach and the importance of having strong policies and practices in place.

District technology leaders can provide plans and figure out the risks, but “leadership is ultimately accountable for everything that happens in the school district,” Rousseau said.

See Also

Hacker attack and data breach, information leak and cybersecurity concept.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Why the Los Angeles Cyberattack Is a Wake-Up Call for Every School District
Alyson Klein, September 6, 2022
5 min read

2. Get everyone involved in the process

Ensure that all district staff, educators, administrators, and even students, are involved in the development of the policies and best practices. Involving all stakeholders leads to policies that are practical, relevant, and that everyone feels they have had input into creating, Brown said.

For example, Russeau said tech leaders can go through an exercise with district staff “to identify critical assets,” which could “open the door” for staff to think about other strategies that could be added to a district’s incident response plan.

3. Communicate in simple language and avoid cybersecurity technical jargon

When explaining the policies and best practices, make sure to use clear and simple language and avoid jargon, so that everyone can understand them, Brown said. District technology leaders should also explain the benefits of the policies, such as the protection of sensitive information. “This can help build support for the policies,” she added.

Although some policies “can be annoying,” it’s important to remind district staff, students, and parents that the policies and best practices are there to protect them and their data, Russeau said.

4. Provide training on how to prevent cyberattacks

Russeau and Brown underscored the importance of educating staff, students, and parents on the importance of cybersecurity and the new policies and best practices. Districts should also provide training on how to identify and prevent cyber threats.

One example would be conducting an email phishing awareness campaign regularly and providing resources to those who are not that successful at identifying phishing emails, Russeau said.

5. Enforce the policies consistently

Finally, it’s essential to enforce the policies consistently, they said.

“If there are no consequences for violating the policies, they will not be taken seriously,” Brown said. “Enforcing the policies will help demonstrate the importance of cybersecurity and encourage everyone to follow the rules.”

When Russeau’s district sends out fake phishing emails as part of its cybersecurity awareness campaign, employees who click on those emails are prompted to participate in mini-training on cybersecurity best practices.

See Also

Illustration of an open laptop with a red envelope attached to a fishing hook.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Should School Districts Pay a Ransomware Demand? It's Not Always Simple
Lauraine Langreo, October 5, 2022
5 min read

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
Tue., February 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Reimagine Classroom Reading with Digital Class Sets
Learn how going digital can transform your district’s approach to required reading.
Content provided by OverDrive
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Q&A What Educators Need to Know About Ed-Tech Companies' Data Privacy Policies
A data privacy expert weighs in on what K-12 district leaders need to look out for when reviewing privacy policies.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Low angle view of a blue padlock made to resemble a circuit board and placed on binary computer code background
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security 3 Ways Schools Can Reduce Cybersecurity Risks
A new federal report outlines steps schools can take to protect against cybersecurity threats.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Illustration of Internet network data computer laptop security shield and lock symbol.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Privacy & Security District Leaders Are More Worried Than Ever About Data Privacy. New Center Aims to Help
Parents are asking more questions about data privacy issues related to the technologies schools are using.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Data security and privacy concept. Visualization of personal or business information safety.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Most Teachers Think Cyberattacks Won't Affect Schools. District Leaders Disagree
Teachers and district leaders perceive cybersecurity vulnerabilities differently, according to a survey.
Lauraine Langreo & Alyson Klein
3 min read
Illustration of cloud computing and lock.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼