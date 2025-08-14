How Schools Can Prevent a Cyberattack
Privacy & Security Video

How Schools Can Prevent a Cyberattack

By Lauraine Langreo, Lauren Santucci & Jaclyn Borowski — August 14, 2025 1 min read
When a cyberattack happens, schools can lose instructional time, as well as thousands of dollars responding to it.
Cyberattacks on school districts have become so common in recent years that district leaders say it’s not a matter of if it will happen to their district, but when.

These incidents are becoming tougher to tackle as districts rely more heavily on the use of digital technology for instruction and the management of schools. Cybercriminals are also getting more sophisticated due to advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence.

Cyberattacks can cause huge problems for districts, including the loss of instructional time and having to spend thousands of dollars responding to an attack. While districts can’t fully eliminate the risk of cyberattacks, there are steps they can take to mitigate them.

