How to Respond to a Cyberattack

The ever-present threat of cyberattacks is a top concern for K-12 district technology leaders. Even if they’ve implemented every prevention and protection against hackers, they know it’s only a matter of time before their schools experience an attack.

That’s why experts say it’s important for districts to establish an incident response plan in the event of a hack. This plan should include the steps the district will take to respond to the attack and how it will notify educators, students, parents, and other community members.

Districts need to practice their response plans like they would a fire drill, experts say.

This video discusses several critical steps districts should take after they experience a cyberattack.