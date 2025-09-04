How to Respond to a Cyberattack
Privacy & Security Video

How to Respond to a Cyberattack

By Lauraine Langreo, Lauren Santucci & Jaclyn Borowski — September 04, 2025 1 min read
Here are practical tips for districts after they experience a hack.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The ever-present threat of cyberattacks is a top concern for K-12 district technology leaders. Even if they’ve implemented every prevention and protection against hackers, they know it’s only a matter of time before their schools experience an attack.

That’s why experts say it’s important for districts to establish an incident response plan in the event of a hack. This plan should include the steps the district will take to respond to the attack and how it will notify educators, students, parents, and other community members.

Districts need to practice their response plans like they would a fire drill, experts say.

See Also

GMT20250626 175954 Recording gallery 3342x1880.02 16 42 20.Still001 BS
Privacy & Security Video How Schools Can Prevent a Cyberattack
Lauraine Langreo, Lauren Santucci & Jaclyn Borowski, August 14, 2025
1 min read

This video discusses several critical steps districts should take after they experience a cyberattack.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Q&A Why Teachers Need to Take Cybersecurity Seriously
Cyberattacks are becoming more common in schools.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Gloved hand reaching into a laptop screen hacking someone's account.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Tech Glitch Could Have Exposed Thousands of School Districts' Confidential Files
The incident shows the challenges school districts and education companies face in protecting sensitive data.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Eye of the hacker in a keyhole . Spyware, hacking, cybercrime concept. Vector illustration.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Privacy & Security PowerSchool Paid a Hacker's Ransom. Now Cyber Criminals Are Threatening Schools
More extortion attempts are possible, and districts affected by the data breach should be prepared.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
4 min read
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021 for the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021, on the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
Richard B. Levine/Alamy
Privacy & Security 4 Things to Know About School Cybersecurity and Trump Funding Cuts
Schools stand to lose significant cybersecurity support as the Trump administration and DOGE slash and rearrange the federal government.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
uturistic digital technological background with hexagonal elements, yellow glowing warning signs and binary code. Encryption your data. Big data security. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼