AI Fuels Increase in Ransomware Attacks Against Schools
Privacy & Security

AI Fuels Increase in Ransomware Attacks Against Schools

By Lauraine Langreo — August 07, 2025 3 min read
Illustration of thief peeking out of computer.
DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

K-12 schools continue to be one of the top targets of ransomware gangs, analyses by cybersecurity companies show.

Ransomware attacks against schools, colleges, and universities globally increased 23% year over year in the first half of 2025, finds a July 2 analysis from Comparitech, a website that reviews cybersecurity products.

Additionally, a survey of 1,500 IT and security professionals across multiple industries found that 61% of those in the education sector reported that their organization was targeted by ransomware in the past 12 months, according to cybersecurity company Semperis’ annual global study.

Education was the fourth-most targeted sector during the first half of 2025, based on Comparitech’s analysis, with an estimated 130 ransomware attacks and an average ransom demand of $556,000. The business, government, and health care sectors were the top three targets for ransomware attacks, according to Comparitech.

A separate report from cybersecurity company Lumu Technologies actually found that the education sector is the most affected by ransomware attacks, accounting for nearly 40% of the incidents detected by its products.

Schools are tempting targets for hackers because they have tons of sensitive data and have become more reliant than ever on digital tools.

District technology leaders are aware of this “persistent” concern, said Amy McLaughlin, the project director for the Consortium for School Networking’s cybersecurity initiatives. CoSN’s annual “State of EdTech District Leadership” report shows that cybersecurity continues to be the top concern for district technology leaders.

“The challenge is, not only are [cyberattacks] ongoing, but the complexity—the sophistication—continues to increase, and that’s getting fueled by AI,” McLaughlin said. Many of the red flags that experts used to tell people to look for in phishing attacks, such as weird grammar or tone, can be solved with generative AI now, she added.

Another challenge for districts is “they don’t have a lot of funding and staff who are trained” on cybersecurity, McLaughlin said. “They’re in this Catch-22 of trying to defend against highly sophisticated attackers with very limited budgets and very limited staffing.”

See Also

Illustration of setting computer security settings. Vector illustration of computer privacy management.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Could Trump Budget Cuts Lead to More Cyberattacks Against Schools?
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo, April 4, 2025
10 min read

How schools can protect against ransomware attacks

In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals break into a district or school’s network and take data and encrypt it, essentially preventing the district from accessing the data. The hackers agree to decrypt and return the data if the district or its cybersecurity insurance company pays a ransom. Attackers may also threaten to release student and employee data to the public if they aren’t paid.

In some cases in the past, districts have paid the ransom. But guidance from the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency discourages paying the ransom because it doesn’t guarantee that the data will be decrypted or that the systems will no longer be compromised. Paying the cyber criminals also encourages hackers to target more victims.

But the question of whether to pay ransom does not always have a simple answer, especially for districts that have to ensure continuity of operations, according to experts. As a result of insufficient cybersecurity resources, districts sometimes have to pay ransom fees to get their systems back because starting from scratch would be more expensive.

Here are tips from experts on how K-12 schools can stay vigilant against ransomware attacks:

  1. Have a point person for cybersecurity. This person should be coordinating across the whole district to ensure cybersecurity best practices are being followed.
  2. Build a culture of cyber safety. Cybersecurity is the whole district’s responsibility. There should be regular training for everyone who accesses district networks.
  3. Make sure to have basic cybersecurity protections, such as employing spam filters and anti-phishing tools, turning on multifactor authentication, backing up data regularly, and storing the information on a different network.
  4. Establish an incident-response plan in the event of a hack and practice it like a fire drill.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Cybersecurity Data Privacy

Events

Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Wed., August 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Funding Webinar The Trump Administration’s Latest K-12 Moves and Your District: How Do You Plan?
Facing unpredictability from Washington? Our webinar breaks down Trump admin K-12 policy shifts, budget impacts & strategies for planning in uncertainty.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Tech Glitch Could Have Exposed Thousands of School Districts' Confidential Files
The incident shows the challenges school districts and education companies face in protecting sensitive data.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Eye of the hacker in a keyhole . Spyware, hacking, cybercrime concept. Vector illustration.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Privacy & Security PowerSchool Paid a Hacker's Ransom. Now Cyber Criminals Are Threatening Schools
More extortion attempts are possible, and districts affected by the data breach should be prepared.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
4 min read
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021 for the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021, on the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
Richard B. Levine/Alamy
Privacy & Security 4 Things to Know About School Cybersecurity and Trump Funding Cuts
Schools stand to lose significant cybersecurity support as the Trump administration and DOGE slash and rearrange the federal government.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
uturistic digital technological background with hexagonal elements, yellow glowing warning signs and binary code. Encryption your data. Big data security. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Schools Face an Uphill Battle in Protecting Student Data in the Age of AI
A report from the Consortium for School Networking examines the state of districts' student data privacy practices.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Blue Illustration of an open laptop displaying a badge and lock icon.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼