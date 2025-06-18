Tech Glitch Could Have Exposed Thousands of School Districts’ Confidential Files
Privacy & Security

Tech Glitch Could Have Exposed Thousands of School Districts’ Confidential Files

By Lauraine Langreo — June 18, 2025 3 min read
Eye of the hacker in a keyhole . Spyware, hacking, cybercrime concept. Vector illustration.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Thousands of school districts’ confidential files and other sensitive documents could have been publicly accessible for months because of a technical glitch in BoardDocs, a software used to manage school board meetings.

People who were not authorized to access districts’ confidential documents within the BoardDocs application were still able to access them if they searched within the app, said Nithya Das, the general manager of governance and chief legal officer for Diligent Corp., BoardDocs’ parent company.

The glitch was not because of a third-party malicious actor but rather because of a “misconfiguration,” or an issue with the way the application was “coded and architected,” she said in an interview with Education Week.

Das did not disclose how many districts were affected but said only about 1% of documents stored on BoardDocs, or roughly 64,000 files, were involved. BoardDocs is used by about 5,000 public-sector entities in the United States and Canada, mostly public schools.

The glitch adds BoardDocs to the list of K-12 ed-tech companies whose vulnerabilities have put at risk the sensitive information that districts store about students and staff. Most recently, a cyberattack on PowerSchool exposed the personal information of millions of students, parents, and staff and has led to dozens of lawsuits against the ed-tech company.

“School systems rely on their vendors to hold and manage a lot of very sensitive information,” said Doug Levin, a school cybersecurity expert and the national director of the K12 Security Information Exchange. “This [BoardDocs incident] is underscoring that we need our vendors and suppliers to be partners with us with respect to cybersecurity.”

That means K-12 vendors should be doing what they can to prevent an incident. But perhaps more importantly, Levin said, if a cybersecurity incident happens, districts “need to be notified promptly and very clearly.”

BoardDocs launches investigation to determine what happened

BoardDocs is designed to allow districts to publish public documents like meeting agendas, policies, and other documents in a library to comply with open meeting laws and promote civic engagement.

BoardDocs became aware of a “misconfiguration” in the app after a customer told the company of an issue where documents with visibility set to “private,” which were then saved in the public-content section of the app, were accessible through the in-app search, Das said. The company did not disclose the name of the client.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on May 30 that the Lower Merion school district was affected by a BoardDocs breach. In that instance, legal counsel representing plaintiffs in a case against the district accessed a confidential document that had been stored in a password-protected section of the application, according to the district.

See Also

Illustration of setting computer security settings. Vector illustration of computer privacy management.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Could Trump Budget Cuts Lead to More Cyberattacks Against Schools?
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo, April 4, 2025
10 min read

BoardDocs “immediately” corrected the issue for the customer, then launched an investigation “to better understand the scope of the issue” and “remediated that issue for the other clients who were impacted,” Das said. The company has also undertaken a third-party audit of the entire software to ensure all the “configurations are accurate.”

The issue shows up in a “fairly limited use case,” Das said. “It’s not how most of our clients interact with the product. But it’s our responsibility to make sure that the configuration works as it should.”

BoardDocs has been in the process of notifying its direct clients and partners via email if they were affected or not, Das said.

But Levin criticized the company for not providing information on its website about the issue.

K12 Security Information Exchange members had to ask BoardDocs for information after learning about it from the Inquirer article, “meaning the company did not proactively inform its user base that it had this issue,” he said. The 74 also reported that multiple districts were unaware of the issue.

BoardDocs said, in a statement to Education Week, that it didn’t make a public announcement because it was “a software issue, not a data breach involving malicious third parties and did not impact the entire client population.”

Still, Levin said it “speaks to the cybersecurity culture of the company and may beg a number of questions that BoardDocs customers should be asking of the company the next time they renew their agreements.”

District leaders should think about asking questions about a vendor’s code-review process, Levin said. They should also consider adding language in their contracts with vendors about providing prompt notification of incidents that might have affected the district.

“A school system can’t manage risks if they’re not even aware that there’s potentially an issue here,” he said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Cybersecurity Data Privacy School Boards

Events

Thu., June 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum New Insights Into the Teaching Profession
Join this free virtual event to get exclusive insights from Education Week's State of Teaching project.
Register
Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security PowerSchool Paid a Hacker's Ransom. Now Cyber Criminals Are Threatening Schools
More extortion attempts are possible, and districts affected by the data breach should be prepared.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero
4 min read
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021 for the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
The New York Stock Exchange is decorated on July 28, 2021, on the first day of public trading of the cloud-based educational software maker, PowerSchool.
Richard B. Levine/Alamy
Privacy & Security 4 Things to Know About School Cybersecurity and Trump Funding Cuts
Schools stand to lose significant cybersecurity support as the Trump administration and DOGE slash and rearrange the federal government.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
uturistic digital technological background with hexagonal elements, yellow glowing warning signs and binary code. Encryption your data. Big data security. Safe your data. Cyber internet security and privacy concept.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Schools Face an Uphill Battle in Protecting Student Data in the Age of AI
A report from the Consortium for School Networking examines the state of districts' student data privacy practices.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Blue Illustration of an open laptop displaying a badge and lock icon.
iStock/Getty
Privacy & Security Is DOGE Putting Student and Educator Data at Risk?
How Trump's efforts to slash the federal government could affect teachers’ and students’ data.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Photo illustration of a key on a digital background of zeros and ones.
E+
Load More ▼