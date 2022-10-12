Cyberattacks on School Systems Can Have Long-Lasting, Expensive Repercussions
Privacy & Security

Cyberattacks on School Systems Can Have Long-Lasting, Expensive Repercussions

By Howard Blume, Alejandra Reyes-Velarde, and Kiera Feldman, Los Angeles Times — October 12, 2022 8 min read
Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho takes questions from the media about a cyberattack on the school district’s information system earlier this year.
Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho takes questions from the media about a cyberattack on the school district’s information system earlier this year.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Los Angeles

Retirees from the Baltimore school system are having trouble with pension and health care payments two years after a ransomware attack. The identity of a child in Toledo, Ohio, is being used to apply for credit months after a cyberattack on schools there. A midsize Texas school district last year paid more than half a million dollars in ransom to restore access to its system and prevent the posting of sensitive data online.

The repercussions of an attack on vulnerable school systems can be strong, long-lasting and expensive, which is why cybersecurity experts warn against expecting a quick and clean resolution to the massive hack in September on the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Uncertainties over the stolen data will persist well into the future not only for the district but also for those whose personal information was published on the dark web, they said.

Although L.A. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expressed confidence last week that the criminal syndicate behind the attack largely failed to steal valuable data, the implications and full extent of the breach remain difficult to know.

Education institutions have been increasingly targeted in recent years, in part because they have multiple public-facing portals and third-party applications accessible to students, parents and the community. And costly cybersecurity prevention has to compete with other pressing needs — becoming a financial and staffing burden for small districts and an extraordinarily complicated task for a behemoth such as L.A. Unified, which manages records for millions of current and former students, employees and contractors.

“Students are trusting the school district to keep their information safe and clearly they haven’t managed to do so,” said Runa Sandvik, a security researcher and founder of Granitt, a startup that focuses on security for journalists and at-risk people around the world.

Experts warn there is no reason to trust cybercriminals over how much data they said they stole. Also, the data could be exploited far into the future, in ways that are difficult to detect, let alone prevent.

see also

Hacker attack and data breach, information leak and cybersecurity concept.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Why the Los Angeles Cyberattack Is a Wake-Up Call for Every School District
Alyson Klein, September 6, 2022
5 min read

“Unfortunately reversing a data breach is like putting toothpaste back in the tube,” said Jeremy Kirk, executive editor for security and technology for Information Security Media Group.

The L.A. Unified attack was discovered on Saturday, Sept. 3, during the Labor Day weekend. Technicians quickly shut down computer systems to blunt the intrusion, although some disruptions continue more than a month later.

About half of the servers were encrypted in the facilities division — making them inaccessible. Still, district officials believe that the fast counteraction averted pervasive data theft. The school system refused to pay a ransom and, as a result, the hackers posted about 500 gigabytes of district data online.

The number of individuals with compromised personal data appears to be small — compared to the millions of people who have data held in district systems. However, officials were not prepared last week to say how many people are affected. That analysis is ongoing.

The data at stake in any school system attack would include names, addresses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers — a more serious matter than, say, an “ephemeral” hack on a building supply store that would yield names and credit card numbers, said John Childs, director of information security solutions for DynTek, a national information-technology consulting service based in Irvine.

L.A. Unified does not collect student Social Security numbers, and officials said no employee database that stored payroll, banking, Social Security or medical information was accessed, but some contractors working in the facilities division were not so fortunate.

see also

Image of a security symbol on a laptop.
filo/DigitalVision Vectors
Privacy & Security We Need More Money to Prevent Cyberattacks, School Districts Tell Feds
Alyson Klein, September 21, 2022
2 min read

Even without Social Security numbers, internet operatives can begin to build a profile of an individual, even a child, that can be used fraudulently, sooner or later. The lost data did include date of birth and address for many students enrolled at some point from 2013 through 2016 and for some employees during that period.

Such victims might need to be “always looking over their back,” said Childs, who has not analyzed the L.A. Unified breach. “It’s not just a risk while authorities are focused on the breach.”

Months after a recent data breach in the Toledo schools, the parents of an elementary student reported that someone had stolen their son’s identity to apply for a car loan, a credit card and discounted utility rates.

The ripple effects include potential litigation against the school system for not safeguarding data. L.A. Unified could face similar risks, experts said.

Sandvik noted that L.A. Unified was warned of vulnerabilities in a 2020 internal audit: “What really stands out to me is that you have a school district that’s been aware for quite some time of some deficiencies they have and has not addressed them.”

District officials said they would try to reach those whose information was stolen and offer credit monitoring, although some experts said they were doubtful that credit monitoring would provide much value. Carvalho announced a series of measures to prevent future attacks, while acknowledging the district failed to act on major recommendations from the 2020 security audit.

Officials say they don’t know how the hackers got in, but the remedies will include multifactor authentication, which typically requires more than one password. The district also will limit the use of outside apps that create a potential backdoor into the system.

A case in point is the data breach early this year at Illuminate, a company that provides education services. That breach affected school districts across the country, including L.A. Unified. More than 4,700 L.A. Unified students enrolled between 2008 and 2010 had personal data compromised, the district told a technology publication in response to a public-records act request. Illuminate sent out notices to those affected from L.A. Unified in May, according to state records.

Although the larger L.A. Unified hack in September was notable because of the size of the school system, some experts downplayed its magnitude.

“It’s not great,” said security technologist Bruce Schneier, about the hacking. “But in the scheme of things, don’t make people terrified. This kind of nonsense happens all the time.”

Hospitals have been “shut down” by cyberattacks, said Schneier, who writes the blog Schneier on Security “That feels bigger.” A cyberattack last week on CommonSpirit Health, the nation’s second-largest nonprofit hospital chain, forced “ambulance diversions, system shutdowns and patient appointment rescheduling,” including for critical procedures, The Washington Post reported.

But for schools starved for resources, the attacks can be financially painful and difficult to manage.

A 2020 attack on the Baltimore schools has resulted in more than $8 million in costs, including $900,000 for the repair of the student information system, $860,000 for investigation, $50,000 for public relations and $11,500 for ransomware negotiation services. Major problems persist with pension and health insurance payments for retirees. Some retirees were hit with collection notices for “underpaying” insurance premiums, one bill was for $20,000, even though they said they’d paid what the district required.

Carvalho said L.A. Unified’s dollar cost to date is negligible — essentially employee overtime — because of pro bono services and help from other government agencies and law enforcement. But there will be significant costs moving forward to prevent another attack, he said.

The district also has cyberattack insurance, but whether it took proper preventive measures could affect the payment of a claim, experts said.

Cyberattack insurance has had some unintended consequences, said Brett Callow, threat analyst for the digital security firm Emsisoft.

“I think we’ve ended up in a vicious cycle in recent years with bigger demands leading to organizations taking on more insurance leading to them being able and willing to pay more when hit,” Callow said.

Some districts, including the Judson Independent School District in San Antonio, concluded they had no alternative to paying ransom. That district’s computer systems last year were encrypted by hackers and private data exported en masse. The district of 23,000 students paid $547,000.

Each district is expected to coordinate their own response, and not all districts have the expertise or funding to react in a timely manner.
Superintendent Stephen Nellman of Centinela Valley Union High School District

Hackers this year have attacked at least 27 U.S. school districts and 28 colleges, Callow said. At least 36 of those organizations had data stolen and released online, and at least two districts and one college paid the attackers, Callow said.

Resources can limit what a district does to prevent and respond to an attack, said Superintendent Stephen Nellman of Centinela Valley Union High School District, which was targeted last year.

“When a school district is hit with an attack, there is no statewide support office that coordinates a response,” Nellman said. “Each district is expected to coordinate their own response, and not all districts have the expertise or funding to react in a timely manner.”

Centinela Valley said insurance coverage has paid off because the insurer requires the district to maintain a high level of network security, which is annually audited.

School districts are frequently reluctant to acknowledge or reveal details about an attack, including whether they paid a ransom.

Rialto Unified declined to answer questions about a recent attack because of the “sensitivity” of the issue.

“In our district, we created a recovery plan and we followed the guidance of the cyber forensic team,” said district spokesperson Syeda Jafri. “We are continuing with security updates and processes.”

related video

Privacy & Security Video K-12 Cybersecurity: Steps Districts Can Take to Protect Themselves
Sean Cavanagh, March 20, 2019
2:24

Howard Blume, Alejandra Reyes-Velarde, and Kiera Feldman, Los Angeles Times
Related Tags:
Cybersecurity California

Copyright (c) 2022, Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., October 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Effective Communication for School Leaders: A Forum
Join us for an afternoon of discussions on how school and district leaders can motivate staff, make the most of social media, and more.
Register
Tue., October 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Year-round Strategies: Professional Growth Retains Educators
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to strengthen your professional growth (PG) efforts and successfully deploy a year-round PG and retention plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Wed., October 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion Technology Tension: Why Isn’t Every School Pushing Digital Learning to the Next Level?
As we look ahead, how can educators effectively harness technology to benefit student learning? How can system leaders better support educators on this front? And what role does the principal play in the use of technology in schools?
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Privacy & Security Should School Districts Pay a Ransomware Demand? It's Not Always Simple
Deciding whether to pay a ransomware demand depends on a district's own risk-benefit analysis.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Illustration of an open laptop with a red envelope attached to a fishing hook.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Privacy & Security Seesaw, Digital Platform Used by Schools, Compromised With ‘Inappropriate Image’
“You would think a platform with thousands of minors would have better security,” one parent tweeted.
Molly Guthrey, Pioneer Press
2 min read
Image of lock on binary code background.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Privacy & Security Cybersecurity a Top Ed-Tech Priority for States, But Funding Lags
Only 8 percent in a survey of state ed-tech leaders said their state provides “ample” funding for cybersecurity.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
abstract digital key with technology interface, cybersecurity, key, lock, cellphone, fingerprint, and cloud computing icons
As schools increasingly turn to technology, the risk of cyberattacks have also grown.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Cybersecurity?
Answer 5 questions to assess your knowledge on cybersecurity.
Content provided by Bluum
Load More ▼