Can AI and Math Work Together? Here’s What Teachers Say

The algorithms that drive artificial intelligence are rooted in sophisticated mathematical concepts. So, then, it might make sense that the marriage between AI and math instruction in K-12 schools would be a good one.

As it turns out, it is not that simple. Building a foundation of math knowledge and skills —beginning as early as preschool and continuing throughout high school—requires a lot of trial and error, development of foundational math skills, persistence, and good teaching. Simply dropping AI into the instructional mix without a smart strategy is unlikely to produce positive results.

In fact, a high school math teacher from Illinois told the EdWeek Research Center in a February survey of teachers that “generally, it seems that AI is really bad at solving math problems.”

Complicating the potential partnership between math and AI is the fact that how kids learn math is a very personal experience—with some mastering concepts much quicker than others. Average or struggling students, without access to effective learning tools that can help them master mathematical concepts at an appropriate pace, often fall behind, lose confidence in their ability to do math, and eventually shy away from taking more demanding classes in the subject.

As it is, there is little, if any, formal research that examines the effectiveness of integrating AI tools into math instruction. But teachers are building classroom strategies and tactics to experiment with artificial intelligence , see what works, and integrate the effective approaches into instruction.

To understand how teachers are using AI in their math classes, the EdWeek Research Center conducted a survey in February of 411 elementary, middle, and high school teachers from across the country. That survey included an open-ended question that asked: What—if any—approaches for integrating AI into math instruction have you found to be most effective?

We received more than 100 responses to that open-ended question in the survey. A good number of responses were from teachers who simply said they had no approaches because they did not use AI in instruction. But many responses illustrated the variety of ways that teachers in elementary, middle, and high school are using AI in their math classes as well as the concerns they have about its use.

Following are 32 of those responses. They have been edited for length and clarity.

After the responses, see survey results on five questions we asked teachers about the use of AI in math instruction.

Elementary school: Craft lesson plans, teach problem-solving skills, help students with disabilities

Specific lessons to help teach standards. —Math/computer science/data science, elementary school | Alabama

Using it to lesson plan. —No subject identified, elementary school | Florida

It helps me with misconceptions and differentiation. —Math/computer science/data science, elementary school | Florida

Gaming for review. —Special education, elementary school | Massachusetts

It can serve all kind of students, including students with disabilities. —All subjects, elementary school | North Carolina

Different strategies to solve math. —Math/computer science/data science, elementary school | Ohio

I believe that AI could model how to solve problems. —Math/computer science/data science, multiple grade spans | Nebraska

Middle school: Generate practice problems, reinforce skills, and differentiate instruction for English learners

Help generating practice problems. —Math/computer science/data science, middle school | Kansas

Assessment and reinforce skills. —Math/computer science/data science, middle school | Nebraska

AI can differentiate for my ELL (English learner) and special-needs kids. —Science, middle school | Ohio

The use of AI to develop lessons has helped a little with cutting down time, but the student use often results in them using it to simply get the answer. Very few students use it to learn how to solve the answer. —Science, middle school | Ohio

Using AI to meet modern-day students at their level of interest. —Math/computer science/data science, middle school | Tennessee

Some teachers have used AI to plan lessons and create worksheets, so it is freeing up their time. —Math/computer science/data science, middle school | Vermont

High school: Identify AI’s strengths and weaknesses, help struggling learners, reteach core mathematical concepts

I discuss the advantages it has when you don't have a teacher to help you understand concepts, but that it is not a replacement for their work or thinking. That we should use AI to check our work or as a learning tool and not as a replacement for our own thinking and work. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Arkansas

Little success so far, I've only attended trainings within the past week. What I have done is shown the limitations of it and taught students how to identify and fix its mistakes. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | California

AI is dumbing down the process. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | California

The only AI we are using in math instruction is a program that is for our struggling learners—it is only somewhat effective—students try to get some benefit, but we haven't seen a difference in reluctant learners. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | California

I think allowing it at certain times (not all the time) is a good way to let them use it as a resource rather than to cheat. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Florida

I haven't done much actual integrating, but I believe in the “less is more” approach. Start small, maybe encouraging a few students to use a virtual tutor, then using an AI tool for homework. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Illinois

Generating problems, but even then, I don't always get what I am looking for. Generally, it seems that AI is really bad at solving math problems. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Illinois

Showing students how to pose questions. If they ask "teach me how to remember this" or "how do I know what order to do this in," it helps them learn it on their own. —-Science, high school | Indiana

Use it only for reinforcing skills that have already been taught. —Career-technical education, high school | Louisiana

Teaching students to use it as a tutor has yielded the best results. —Career-technical education, high school | Minnesota

Having students explain the steps that the AI program showed them. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | New Mexico

Show them that AI makes mistakes and can't always be trusted. —Science, high school | North Carolina

I give similar problems on paper after letting students try to figure it out on their own. Those who cheated without [doing their own] work struggle. Those who used it correctly can adapt. —Science, high school | Ohio

Practice after theory has been taught. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | South Carolina

I mostly use it to help me create question banks for practice. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | South Carolina

Currently, I use AI for creating versions of multiple-choice questions for practice. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Texas

Students do not buy into the benefit of AI yet. —Math/computer science/data science, high school | Texas

It is a good tool for helping those who are failing in the traditional methods. —Science, high school | Wisconsin

Reteaching of a core concept in a manner that can help a student individually. —Special education, high school | Wisconsin