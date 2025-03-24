How To Help All Math Teachers Build AI Skills (DOWNLOADABLE)

Most math teachers have not received any professional development on using artificial intelligence to teach math, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey .

That’s a problem, because two of every three math teachers say they want to receive this kind of professional development, the nationally representative survey of 411 teachers found.

Teachers must build up their AI literacy , to be able to explain what it is, and to understand its powers and limitations, so they can use AI-powered tools responsibly in the classroom, experts emphasize.

The types of professional development that math teachers say they would like depend on their experience level with the technology.

Below is a downloadable tip sheet that outlines the different levels of AI professional development needs, based on conversations with educators and researchers.

Download the Tips (PDF)