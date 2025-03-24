How To Help All Math Teachers Build AI Skills (DOWNLOADABLE)
How To Help All Math Teachers Build AI Skills (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Lauraine Langreo & Gina Tomko — March 24, 2025 1 min read
Most math teachers have not received any professional development on using artificial intelligence to teach math, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey.

That’s a problem, because two of every three math teachers say they want to receive this kind of professional development, the nationally representative survey of 411 teachers found.

Teachers must build up their AI literacy, to be able to explain what it is, and to understand its powers and limitations, so they can use AI-powered tools responsibly in the classroom, experts emphasize.

The types of professional development that math teachers say they would like depend on their experience level with the technology.

Below is a downloadable tip sheet that outlines the different levels of AI professional development needs, based on conversations with educators and researchers.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.

Coverage of math and artificial intelligence is supported in part by a grant from the Gates Foundation, at www.gatesfoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

