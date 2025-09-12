AI Can Generate Code. Is That a Threat to Computer Science Education?
Artificial Intelligence

AI Can Generate Code. Is That a Threat to Computer Science Education?

By Lauraine Langreo — September 12, 2025 6 min read
Quinn, a 3rd grader, works on a lesson in the technology class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. The students coded small balls called "Sphero Minis" and used coding to direct them from house to house (or paper bag house to paper bag house) trick or treating.
Quinn, a 3rd grader, works on a lesson in a technology class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. The students coded small balls called "Sphero Minis" and used coding to direct them from paper bag house to paper bag house trick or treating. The rise of generative AI has started a discussion about whether learning to code is still important.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Some of Julie York’s high school computer science students are worried about what generative artificial intelligence will mean for future careers in the tech industry. If generative AI can code, then what is left for them to do? Will those jobs they are working toward still be available by the time they graduate? Is it still worth it to learn to code?

They are “worried about not being necessary anymore,” said York, who teaches at South Portland High School in South Portland, Maine. “The biggest fear is, if the computer can do this, then what can I do?”

The anxieties are fueled by the current landscape of the industry: Many technology companies are laying off employees, with some linking the layoffs to the rise of AI. CEOs are embracing AI tools, making public statements that people don’t need to learn to code anymore and that AI tools can replace lower or mid-level software engineers.

However, many computer science education experts disagree with the idea that AI will make learning to code obsolete.

Technology CEOs “have an economic interest in making that argument,” said Philip Colligan, the chief executive officer of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a U.K.-based global nonprofit focused on computer science education. “But I do think that argument is not only wrong, but it’s also dangerous.”

While computer science education experts acknowledged the uncertainty of the job market right now, they argued it’s still valuable to learn to code along with foundational computer science principles, because those are the skills that will help them better navigate an AI-powered world.

Why teaching and learning coding is still important, even if AI can spit out code

The Raspberry Pi Foundation published a position paper in June outlining five arguments why kids still need to learn to code in the age of AI. In an interview with Education Week, Colligan described them briefly:

  1. We need skilled human programmers who can guide, control, and critically evaluate AI outputs.
  2. Learning to code is an essential part of learning to program. “It is through the hard work of learning to code that [students] develop computational thinking skills,” Colligan said.
  3. Learning to code will open up more opportunities in the age of AI. It’s likely that as AI seeps into other industries, it will lead to more demand for computer science and coding skills, Colligan said.
  4. Coding is a literacy that helps young people have agency in a digital world. “Lots of the decisions that affect our lives are already being taken by AI systems,” Colligan said, and with computer science literacy, people have “the ability to challenge those automated decisions.”
  5. The kids who learn to code will shape the future. They’ll get to decide what technologies to build and how to build them, Colligan said.

Hadi Partovi, the CEO and founder of Code.org, agreed that the value of computer science isn’t just economic. It’s also about “equipping students with the foundation to navigate an increasingly digital world,” he wrote in a LinkedIn blog post. These skills, he said, matter even for students who don’t pursue tech careers.

See Also

Photo collage of computer with pixelated image of girl.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Artificial Intelligence Explainer AI Literacy, Explained
Alyson Klein, May 10, 2023
10 min read

“Computer science teaches problem-solving, data literacy, ethical decision-making and how to design complex systems,” Partovi wrote. “It empowers students not just to use technology but to understand and shape it.”

With her worried students, York said it’s her job as a teacher to reassure them that their foundational skills are still necessary, that AI can’t do anything on its own, that they still need to guide the tools.

“By teaching those foundational things, you’re able to use the tools better,” York said.

Computer science education should evolve with emerging technologies

If foundational computer science skills are even more valuable in a world increasingly powered by AI, then does the way teachers teach them need to change? Yes, according to experts.

“There is a new paradigm of computing in the world, which is this probabilistic, data-driven model, and that needs to be integrated into computer science classes,” said Colligan.

The Computer Science Teachers Association this year released its AI learning priorities: All students should understand how AI technologies work and where they might be used, the association asserted; students should be able to use and critically evaluate AI systems, including their societal impacts and ethical considerations; students should be able to create and not just consume AI technologies responsibly; and students should be innovative and persistent in solving problems with AI.

See Also

Humans and AI work together to design curriculum.
Islenia Mil for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Reported Essay Is There a Healthy Middle Ground on AI in Schools? Try Skeptical Optimism
Kevin Bushweller, September 8, 2025
13 min read

Some computer science teachers are already teaching about and modeling AI use with their students. York, for instance, allows her students to use large language models for brainstorming, to troubleshoot bugs in their code, or to help them get unstuck in a problem.

“It replaced the coding ducks,” York said. “It’s a method in computer science classes where you put a rubber duck in front of the student, and they talk through their problem to the duck. The intention is that, when you talk to a duck and you explain your problem, you kind of figure out what you want to say and what you want to do.”

The rise of generative AI in K-12 could also mean that educators need to rethink their assignments and assessments, said Allen Antoine, the director of computer science education strategy for the Texas Advanced Computing Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

“You need to do small tweaks of your lesson design,” Antoine said. “You can’t just roll out the same lesson you’ve been doing in CS for the last 20 years. Keep the same learning objective. Understand that the students need to learn this thing when they walk out. But let’s add some AI to have that discussion, to get them hooked into the assignment but also to help them think about how that assignment has changed now that they have access to these 21st century tools.”

But computer science education and AI literacy shouldn’t just be confined to computer science classes, experts said.

“All young people need to be introduced to what AI systems are, how they’re built, their potential, limitations and so on,” Colligan said. “The advent of AI technologies is opening up many more opportunities across the economy for kids who understand computers and computer science to be able to change the world for the better.”

What educators need in order to prepare students for what’s next

The challenge in making AI literacy and computer science cross-curricular is not new in education: Districts need more funding to provide teachers with the resources they need to teach AI literacy and other computer science skills, and educators need dedicated time to attend professional development opportunities, experts said.

See Also

Questioning or rejecting interactive AI (artificial intelligence).
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence ‘It Will Stunt My Growth as a Teacher’: 3 Arguments Against AI in the Classroom
Lauraine Langreo, September 11, 2025
7 min read

“There are a lot of smart people across the nation who are developing different projects, different teacher professional development ideas,” Antoine said. “But there has to be some kind of a commitment from the top down to say that it’s important.”

The Trump administration has made AI in education a focus area: President Donald Trump, in April, signed an executive order that called for infusing AI throughout K-12 education. The U.S. Department of Education, in July, added advancing the use of AI in education as one of its proposed priorities for discretionary grant programs. And in August, first lady Melania Trump launched the Presidential AI Challenge for students and teachers to solve problems in their schools and communities with the help of AI.

The Trump administration’s AI push comes amid its substantial cuts to K-12 education and research.

Still, Antoine said he’s “optimistic that really good things are going to come from the new focus on AI.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., September 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Jefferson County Leads the Way in Student Attendance
Hear how PowerSchool Attendance Intervention gave Jefferson County insight into attendance patterns, improved documentation, and more.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence What the Research Says How AI Simulations Match Up to Real Students—and Why It Matters
New research suggests teachers should be cautious when using AI tools to personalize learning for students.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
AI Skeptic 1244482154
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence We’re Entering a New Phase of AI in Schools. How Are States Responding?
Artificial intelligence topped the list of state technology officials’ priorities for the first time in an annual survey.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Art teacher Lindsay Johnson, second from left, teaches students how to use AI to ask Canva for help during a summer class at Roosevelt Middle School on June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill.
Art teacher Lindsay Johnson, second from left, teaches students how to use AI to ask Canva for help during a summer class at Roosevelt Middle School on June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill. Dealing with artificial intelligence issues in education is the top priority for state education leaders for the first time, according to an annual survey.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Artificial Intelligence Melania Trump Issues an AI Challenge for Students. Will It Help Build AI Literacy?
The challenge invites K-12 students and educators to solve real-world problems with the help of AI.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump participates in the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Sept. 4, 2025.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Sept. 4, 2025. The first lady is calling for students and educators to use AI to help solve community problems.
Yuri Gripas/Sipa via AP
Artificial Intelligence Americans Grow More Skeptical of AI in K-12 Schools, Poll Finds
Support for some AI use in schools has declined, according to the latest PDK poll on American attitudes toward public education.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector illustration of bar chart tumbling link dominoes and an artificial intelligence robot trying to keep the last bar from falling.
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼