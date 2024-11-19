Why Teachers Likely Take So Few Days Off
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching

Why Teachers Likely Take So Few Days Off

Teachers took only four weekdays off where they didn’t work at all in the past year, according to EdWeek’s 2024 State of Teaching report.
By Alex Harwin — November 19, 2024 3 min read
Image of a calendar with a calendar date marked as "Day Off!"
Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers typically took only four days off during the school year, according to Education Week’s State of Teaching survey, part of our annual project.

Teachers can take off for various reasons--including illness, maternity leave, family care, mental health needs, bereavement, jury duty, military service, and personal vacations. But they take off significantly less than employees in other professions.

Even teachers with more than two decades of experience typically say they take only four days off during the year. Most teachers take less than a week off during the school year when they are not doing school-related work, which is significantly less time compared to other professions.

It’s tough to get a direct comparison on how this stacks up to other professions because of how the data is collected. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-time employees in the private sector receive between 18 and 27 days of combined sick and vacation leave, depending on their years of service. State and local government employees receive even more, ranging from 24 to 34 days. But that collection doesn’t include how much time workers actually take off, although some research suggests more than third of U.S. workers never use all their sick time.

By contrast, the EdWeek survey specifically asked teachers about weekdays when they did no work at all—a different measure.

One key issue is that even when teachers take a day off, they often still have work to do. As one high school teacher from Maine who responded to the survey explains, “I was out sick with COVID last year, but I was still responsible for creating lesson plans and prepping for my classes.”

In the past year, how many week days off did you have where you did not engage in any activities related to paid work?

    "“ When I had my son 3 years ago, I was able to take maternity leave for 12 weeks, but it was unpaid and I still had to pay out of pocket for my insurance each month. The only reason I was able to take my full maternity leave was because my husband had a good paying job and we were able to save up before the baby was born. If [my husband] had not had the job he had at the time, I would not have been able to take the full 12 weeks, which was needed for myself to have a full recovery after a traumatic birthing experience,” says a high school teacher from Michigan.

    The findings come from a nationally representative survey of 1,498 teachers conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in October 2023.

      The ‘why’ behind teacher time off

      Teachers’ limited time off stems from both institutional constraints and professional norms:

      • Rigid schedules: Teachers can’t easily adjust their workday for personal appointments or work from home due to the fixed structure of school schedules.
      • Difficulty taking time off: Teachers face the challenge of creating detailed substitute plans for any type of absence—whether due to illness, personal appointments, or vacations. The preparation is often so time-consuming that some educators find it easier to work while unwell than to plan for a substitute. Additionally, teachers may worry about students falling behind without their regular teacher’s instruction.
      • Professional dedication: Teachers consistently show lower absence rates, reflecting a strong commitment to their students and their fellow teachers.
      • Lack of administrator support: Teachers often feel unsupported by administrators when taking time off. Some worry their absence might be met with frustration from school leadership, especially if finding substitute coverage is challenging.

      sot visual stamp words only words only for inline promo

      New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
      Explore the Exclusive Report.

      Teachers’ limited time off can leads to burnout

      Some see the limited time off as a symptom of bigger tensions in the profession.

      “When I was a high school teacher the burden fell on you to make the class work and you actually couldn’t take off much time because then they’d get a substitute teacher in there and basically it would be wasted days,” said Richard M. Ingersoll, a professor of education and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, who has studied teacher turnover.

      “Teachers aren’t treated like professionals. They usually have little say in the workplace,” Ingersoll said.

      Those complaints are longstanding. Sociologists have for years argued whether teaching is actually a “semi-profession,” one that demands a complex body of skills but contains little of the autonomy, pay, and prestige of other fields.

      Bottom line: The findings contribute to the sentiment that teachers feel they cannot take time off from work, which seems likely to contributes to burnout and job dissatisfaction. The limited ability to disconnect from work responsibilities, even during designated time off, could threatenteacher retention and well-being.

      Next steps: The challenge of providing teachers with genuine time off impacts schools nationwide. In early 2025, EdWeek’s second State of Teaching report, scheduled for early 2025, will examine educator morale at the state level to better understand current work-life balance among teachers.

      Alex Harwin
      Research Analyst EdWeek Research Center
      Alex Harwin is a quantitative research analyst for the EdWeek Research Center.
      Related Tags:
      Job Satisfaction Teachers

      Events

      Thu., November 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
      This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
      Sponsor
      Student Achievement Webinar       Scaling Tutoring through Federal Work Study Partnerships
      Want to scale tutoring without overwhelming teachers? Join us for a webinar on using Federal Work-Study (FWS) to connect college students with school-age children.
      Content provided by Saga Education
      Register
      Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
      School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
      Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
      Register
      Wed., December 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
      This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
      Sponsor
      School & District Management Webinar       Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
      Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
      Content provided by Panorama Education
      Register
      See More Events

      EdWeek Top School Jobs

      Teacher Jobs
      Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
      View Jobs
      Principal Jobs
      Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
      View Jobs
      Administrator Jobs
      Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
      View Jobs
      Support Staff Jobs
      Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
      View Jobs
      Create Your Own Job Search

      Read Next

      Teaching Profession Will Your Classroom Get Enough 'Likes'? Teachers Feel the Social Media Pressure
      Teachers active on social media feel the competition to showcase innovative lessons and beautiful decorations.
      Sarah D. Sparks
      5 min read
      Image of a cellphone on a desk.
      iStock/Getty
      Teaching Profession New Findings on Teacher Morale Highlight Ways to Make It Better
      A new College Board survey on teacher morale echoes some previous findings. But it also highlights opportunities for schools to improve it.
      Ileana Najarro
      4 min read
      A student raises her hand to share her work with her teacher.
      A student raises her hand to share her work with her teacher.
      Allison Shelley for All4Ed
      Teaching Profession Opinion Teacher Contracts Need to Change. And It’s Not Just About Money
      If we want to retain effective teaches, we should increase teacher compensation—but we need to do it strategically.
      Karen Hawley Miles & David Rosenberg
      4 min read
      Final Piece Of The Puzzle. Two people about to shake hands over trading a jigsaw puzzle piece needed for the solution.
      iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
      Teaching Profession The State of Teaching Teachers Say the Public Views Them Negatively
      The perception coincides with teachers' low levels of job satisfaction.
      Alex Harwin
      2 min read
      survey teachers static
      via Canva
      Load More ▼