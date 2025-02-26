What to Know When Advising College-Bound, Undocumented Students

When Gaby Pacheco was applying to college, her high school counselor discouraged her from applying anywhere. As an undocumented student, she could get herself and her family in trouble, the counselor warned.

“That was such bad, well-meaning, advice but it was really bad,” Pacheco said.

She heard the “no,” but still sought resources at a college fair where a recruiter helped put her on the path to Miami Dade College.

Pacheco is now president and CEO of TheDream.US, the nation’s largest college scholarship provider for undocumented students. The organization, along with partners like the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration (an alliance of American college and university leaders), offers resources for K-12 counselors and educators to help them advise undocumented students about the higher education pathways available to them.

Experts say such resources have become in demand recently as federal immigration policies under the second Trump administration change rapidly, leaving students and families with questions about their rights and safety. For instance, the Trump administration in January rescinded a policy that designated K-12 schools, colleges, and universities as protected areas against immigration enforcement actions.

Some federal policies remain in place, however, including undocumented students’ right to a free, public education due to the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Plyler v. Doe case .

Felecia Russell, director of the Higher Ed Immigration Portal from the Presidents’ Alliance, said she’s found in her research into undocumented students’ access to higher education that K-12 educators and school counselors make a difference in whether students pursue higher education.

“Every person that I interviewed, the breakdown happened at the high school level, where [students] would finally decide I’m going to disclose my status to a teacher or a counselor, and depending on how the teacher reacted or responded, that really influenced or impacted their trajectory and direction,” Russell said.

Russell and Pacheco spoke with Education Week about some of the basics K-12 educators should know when advising undocumented students on the college application process.

Educators must first create a safe space for all students

An informed and supportive high school college counselor made a difference in Russell’s own college-going experience as a former recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status.

But the key to this experience was Russell’s trust in her counselor.

“Students have to feel comfortable to disclose their status to you,” Russell said.

Teachers and counselors should never ask students about their immigration status, Russell added. But if they wish to support all students, educators can take steps to create safe spaces, whether in offices or classrooms, that signal to students they can seek out assistance.

One way to do this is by decorating rooms with posters and flyers that signal inclusivity, including the symbol of the monarch butterfly—a creature known for its long-distance migrations that has come to represent immigrant communities.

Educators advising students and families should also discuss the opportunities that colleges and universities can offer students, regardless of their immigration status, Pacheco said.

While she acknowledges the fear people have about heightened immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations across the country, she insists that families inform themselves about the difference a college education can make in their child’s life.

“Living in the United States without status is a risk. But a lot of the parents come here to provide opportunities and better options for their child, right? And a college education does that,” Pacheco said.

Educators can stay informed about immigration policies

Though the state of Florida this month moved to no longer offer in-state college and university tuition rates for undocumented students, 24 other states and the District of Columbia continue to offer undocumented students such reduced rates and/or access to state financial aid programs.

Educators advising undocumented students should stay informed about these state policies as well as changes to federal immigration policies that affect their students, Russell said.

The Higher Ed Immigration Portal offers up-to-date national and state-level details on the opportunities and barriers these students face in accessing financial assistance for higher education.

The cost of going to college is often the biggest barrier, Pacheco said.

She reminds educators that undocumented students, including those with DACA, should not fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form because they are ineligible to receive federal financial aid, and could put themselves at risk by providing personal information to a federal agency.

Instead, in cases where institutions require information like that found in FAFSA, Pacheco encourages educators and counselors to look into alternative forms from states and higher education institutions that students can fill out to demonstrate need.

There are also various scholarship programs available to these students from organizations like TheDream.US. Over the past decade, Pacheco’s organization has supported 11,000 undocumented students in going to college. Four thousand of these students have graduated, about 4,500 are currently enrolled, and others either stopped their studies or became ineligble for the scholarship by gaining a more permanent immigration status. Funding for these scholarships comes from individual donations including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, and more.

Educators can cultivate support groups

When Russell first shared her undocumented status with her high school counselor, she was directed to a club on campus with students in a similar situation.

If schools don’t have such clubs, Russell encourages educators to speak with students about starting one so students can support each other. She notes, however, that it’s important for educators and students to acknowledge the racial and ethnic diversity of the undocumented population, as not all undocumented students are Latino.

Educators can build networks with colleagues

This year, the President’s Alliance, in partnership with other immigrant advocate organizations, has begun offering monthly online meetings for K-12 counselors and educators seeking answers to questions about how to best advise their students in the current political landscape.

The meetings offer educators a chance to stay informed and create networks with colleagues across the country, Russell said.

Such networking can be helpful for educators trying to keep up with changing state and federal policies, she added.

Educators can count on third-party organizations

Pacheco warns educators against giving students immigration legal advice. Instead, she and Russell advise educators and counselors to reach out to organizations like theirs and local legal aid groups to help form connections for students and families.

Such connections are especially helpful in states where policies bar undocumented students from enrolling in public colleges and universities.

The Presidents’ Alliance last year also published a comprehensive K-12 guide for educators and counselors seeking to advise students about the college-going experience.