What Happens When Teachers Are Out of Sick Days?
Teaching Profession

What Happens When Teachers Are Out of Sick Days?

By Marina Whiteleather — January 14, 2022 2 min read
Female at desk, suffering from flu symptoms like fever, headache and sore throat at her workplace
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Omicron is still raging, schools everywhere are pummeled by staff shortages, and many K-12 employees who are now getting COVID-19 are finding out they don’t have enough sick leave.

How school districts are handling this situation is wildly different across the country, as Education Week reporting shows.

So, we wanted to find out even more about what teachers and other school staff are experiencing.

We asked our social media followers: “What is your school policy on COVID-related sick leave? What happens for teachers who are out of regular sick days?”

The responses reveal a wide range of district approaches to providing COVID-related sick leave for teachers and K-12 staff.

Some noted the struggle to keep up with flip-flopping guidance and policies.

“Our school district took out COVID sick leave, and then gave that back to us.”

- Eric B.

The majority of respondents said they have to use their own sick days, and if they run out, then they’re stuck taking unpaid leave. In some cases, teachers have even been made to pay for their own substitutes.

“When we’re out of PTO, we can use banked sick time. When we’re out of that, we’re unpaid. 👎"

- Erin H.

“We are paid but a family member’s school system does not. Lost 10 of her 14 sick days when she (vaccinated) caught COVID from one of her students. Pretty tough for a first year teacher.”

- Keith C.

“If we are out of our allotted days they dock our pay and we lose money.”

- Cora V.

Some educators have been made to use their own sick days, even if they are completing a mandatory quarantine after COVID exposure.

“5 days. Test again. If you test positive, 5 more days. I lose ten days of sick leave this year. I’m asymptomatic, vaccinated, and boosted.”

- Walter

But, not all teachers have had negative experiences with their district responses. Some applauded their schools’ support, especially those who offered extra sick days to be used in COVID-related absences.

“In Atlanta the district pays empl. absent due to Covid if they’re vaccinated (or exempt) & participating in weekly surveillance testing so they don’t have to use their own leave. It’s about a $2,000 benefit per occurrence.”

- Skye D.

“Our school district uses COVID time instead of sick days. So we are still paid our normal wages.”

- Kimberley E.

Some districts have been allowing for more flexibility in their policies, like the ability for educators to carry over unused sick leave from the previous year, and to take advantage of that banked paid leave.

“We do not get any COVID sick days. We must use our regular sick days first. We have the capacity to bank up to 90 sick days. We may use those as well.”

-Susan F.

There are also some creative approaches to allow for more time off, like giving teachers the ability to gift their unused sick days to colleagues.

“Our immediate school district would allow us to contribute unused sick days to individuals.”

- Suzanne P.

Paid leave policies are incredibly complex and not showing any signs of getting easier to navigate among COVID-related pressures and staff shortages. Since the beginning of the pandemic, teachers have been grappling with how to make the best decisions for their health and their loved ones in the middle of often opaque and changing guidance. While districts have been charged with the impossible task of prioritizing who gets to stay home.

To learn more about how district leaders are approaching how to re-shape paid leave policies during COVID, visit ‘Teachers’ COVID Sick Leave, Explained.’

Marina Whiteleather
Social Media & Audience Engagement Strategist
Marina Whiteleather is a social media and audience engagement strategist for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Salaries & Benefits Health Teachers

Events

Tue., January 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Data Webinar Working Smarter, Not Harder with Data
There is a new paradigm shift in K-12 education. Technology and data have leapt forward, advancing in ways that allow educators to better support students while also maximizing their most precious resource – time. The
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Deepen the Reach and Impact of Your Leadership
This webinar offers new and veteran leaders a unique opportunity to listen and interact with four of the most influential educational thinkers in North America. With their expert insights, you will learn the key elements
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 19, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum Teaching Science Today: Challenges and Solutions
Join this event which will tackle handling controversy in the classroom, and making science education relevant for all students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Some Teachers Are Running Out of Sick Days, and Administrators Are Hesitant to Help
With a shortage of substitutes and pressure to stay open, administrators are reluctant to extend paid time off for teachers with COVID.
Mark Lieberman & Madeline Will
13 min read
Professional male social distancing or self quarantining inside a coronavirus pathogen.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Opinion 18 Ways to Improve Teacher Observations
Holding pre- and post-conferences, showing more compassion and less judgment, and organizing peer observations are valuable.
Larry Ferlazzo
19 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession For Anxious Teachers, Omicron 'Feels Like Walking Into a Trap'
As COVID cases rise sharply, educators brace for another semester of staffing shortages, student absences, and potentially getting sick.
Madeline Will
9 min read
Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Amber Updegrove interacts with her students, while she and the students are wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary in Nashville, Tenn, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Kindergarten teacher Amber Updegrove interacts with her students at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary in Nashville, Tenn., in August.
John Partipilo/AP
Teaching Profession 'Bold, Audacious Goal': Coalition Pushes to Add More Than 1 Million Educators of Color
A coalition of education groups sees the goal as crucial in keeping pace with the growth in the enrollment of students of color.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
African American teacher and her student using touchpad and wearing protective face masks due to coronavirus pandemic.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼