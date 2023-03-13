The Gender Pay Gap Is a Problem for Teachers, Too
Teaching Profession

The Gender Pay Gap Is a Problem for Teachers, Too

By Madeline Will — March 13, 2023 5 min read
A conceptual image of a female being paid less than a male.
hyejin kang/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Female teachers make less than male teachers on average, despite making up about 77 percent of the profession.

“We are presenting evidence that female labor in public schools is systematically sidelined or devalued relative to men’s labor,” said Michael Hansen, a senior fellow in the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution and a co-author of a new report that quantifies the gender wage gap in the teaching profession.

Female teachers make roughly $2,200 less than their male counterparts when all sources of school-based income—base salary, extra-duty pay, and summer school jobs—are combined, and the data is controlled for factors like school poverty and teacher experience.

The Brown Center report was released Monday, the day before Equal Pay Day, which represents how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. In 2022, female workers in the United States earned an average of 82 percent of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

The study found that the largest driver of the gender wage gap in teaching is the supplemental pay that teachers receive for taking on extra duties in school, including coaching and supervising other student extracurricular activities.

The gender wage gap is $714 in base pay, $1,204 in extra-duty pay, $180 for a non-teaching job in the summer, and $80 for summer teaching, according to the researchers’ reviews of 2015-16 and 2017-18 federal data, the most recent available.

Among the extra-duty assignments that come with stipends, coaching had the highest gender wage gap, followed by student group sponsors. Male coaches and student group sponsors earned $1,647 and $1,009 more, respectively, than their female counterparts with similar characteristics.

Male teachers are slightly more likely to participate in the extra paid work at schools and are much more likely to be paid for it—especially if their school principal is also a man, the study found.

Even though teaching is a predominately female workforce, men tend to dominate the upper rungs of school and district leadership. Women make up 56 percent of the nation’s principals and just 30 percent of the superintendents of the largest 500 school districts.

One female teacher pushed for change

The study’s results weren’t surprising to Gretel Rodriguez, an English teacher in California who said she’s long pushed for pay equity in her career.

For example, as a cheerleading adviser more than a decade ago, Rodriguez discovered that she was paid less than half for the whole school year than what coaches of male-dominated sports were making in a single season. She and the other cheer coaches protested, and administrators ultimately agreed to pay them per semester rather than per school year.

Another challenge: when male teachers got more of the extra assignments that came with a stipend than female teachers.

Sometimes, Rodriguez said, “admin would say: ‘I chose him because no one else was interested.’ We were never told” about the opportunity.

Rodriguez said her local teachers’ union led efforts to enshrine in the contract a rotation policy for extra duties. Administrators had to email the whole staff if an opportunity for an extra job that came with a stipend came up, and then rotate those opportunities among all who were interested.

Having such a clear policy in place can help circumvent gender-based discrimination that may stem from chummy relationships among male principals and teachers, said Rodriguez, who is the chairperson of the California Teachers Association’s Women’s Caucus.

“When you come into a profession that’s predominately women, you look for an ally in the room,” she said. “You reach out to the person you think you can relate to or build rapport with.”

Past research has found that male teachers are 12 percent more likely to leave their school if the principal was a woman than if the principal was a man. (The study found no such effects for female teachers.) That study found also found some evidence that male principals might give male teachers more favorable treatment, including more pay and a higher chance of promotions.

“If you’re a male, you’re immediately shot up into administration in the first two to five years, especially if you have a male principal,” Rodriguez said, adding that she’s been discouraged by administrators for pursuing that career path.

Some additional takeaways

The Brown Center study found a couple of distinctions when analyzing the gender pay gap across the profession:

  • Male teachers are 12 percentage points more likely to participate in extra duties than female teachers when they are 21 to 30 years old, and 7 percentage points more likely when they are 31 to 36 years old. Those are typically the ages when women are having babies or caring for young children. But that doesn’t explain all of the differences in compensation between genders, the study found.
  • The study also analyzed the role of teachers’ unions and found that gender wage gaps persist in all settings but in different ways. Small districts in states where collective bargaining is illegal—where union influence would be the lowest—have larger gender wage gaps in extra duty pay and smaller ones in base pay. Meanwhile, large districts in states that do allow collective bargaining—where union influence would be the highest—have small wage gaps in extra duty pay but larger ones in base pay. The researchers could not explain that breakdown.
  • The researchers did not find similar wage gaps between white teachers and teachers of color.

What can help close the gender pay gap? The researchers recommended policy solutions such as strengthening teacher contracts to explicitly state the supplemental pay for extra duties, prohibiting employers from accessing information about a new hire’s past compensation, and engaging in participatory budgeting, where teachers and community members get a say in what types of after-school work should get compensated and how much.

Also, increased pay transparency within districts, as well as explicit and uniform expectations around extra duty assignments, could be a key solution, Hansen said.

“Having some accountability and pay transparency, we suspect, would be able to highlight incidents where compensation is not fair,” he said. “I think that would go a long way to helping toward keeping principals from perhaps capriciously compensating some teachers and not compensating others.”

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Events

Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., March 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Exploring Staff Shortage Impact on Education
Learn about the impact of staff shortages, changing roles of educators, and how technology supports teachers & students.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Teachers of Color Are Most at Risk in Upcoming Layoffs, Report Says
They're more likely to be in their first few years of teaching—and let go under seniority-based layoff rules.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Layoffs are illustrated by an oversized pair of scissors, that looms over seven teachers of color sitting in chairs suspended by strings. The teachers using their laptop computers and mobile devices.
DigitalVision/Vectors + EdWeek
Teaching Profession How Districts Can Support Teachers and Convince Them to Stay
Teachers want their voices heard in policy decisions that affect the classroom, panelists said.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Virginia Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson, center right, smiles as he is honored on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates as Del. Steven Landes, R-Augusta, left, applauds during the House session at the Capitol on Jan. 24, 2019. Robinson was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. He will spend the next year traveling around the country as an ambassador for education and an advocate for teachers and students.
Rodney Robinson of Virginia was the 2019 National Teacher of the Year. He spoke on a panel about the teaching profession at SXSW EDU in Austin on March 7.
Steve Helber/AP
Teaching Profession A Hotline for Educators: Advocacy Group Pledges Support in Midst of Ugly Politics
A nonpartisan group says it will offer educators a range of supports for educators accused of violating new restrictions on what can be taught in class.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Protesters gather outside the Moms for Liberty National Summit, July 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Republican groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in Tuesday’s elections. The push has been boosted by Republican groups including the 1776 Project PAC, but just a third of its roughly 50 candidates won.
Protesters gather outside the Moms for Liberty National Summit on July 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. A new effort by the Campaign for Our Shared Future seeks to serve as a counterweight to the group, offering support for educators who must navigate new laws prohibiting certain topics.
Lauren Witte/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Teaching Profession What the Research Says How to Keep Science Teachers in the Schools That Need Them Most
Professional connections can be key to retaining educators for STEM courses.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell kneels while helping Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in for an emergency unlike others they have responded to before: the shortage of teachers and school staff members that have tested the ability of schools nationwide to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell helps Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M.
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Load More ▼