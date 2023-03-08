Women in the K-12 Workforce, by the Numbers
School & District Management

Women in the K-12 Workforce, by the Numbers

By Denisa R. Superville — March 08, 2023 1 min read
Gender Inequality 082023 1125384696 01
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Walk into a classroom in any public school in the country, and you’ll likely see a woman in front of the class.

Take a detour into the principal’s office and those chances go down.

By the time you get to the superintendent’s chair, particularly if it’s in one of the 500 largest school systems, the odds of finding a woman sitting there are about 3 in 10.

Education is largely powered by women, but in the rooms where big decisions are made—i.e., the superintendents’ offices—the power brokers are often male.

Education Week has reported on the structural factors and barriers that have resulted in the low number of women in the top district position—from outright and implicit bias, lack of mentors and supports, to personal choices.

Those factors were exacerbated during the pandemic, when women in all sectors bore a heavy toll.

Female superintendents in large districts, for example, were more likely to be replaced by men when the positions became vacant during the pandemic years, according to the ILO Group, which focuses on increasing the number of women in the superintendency.

We’ve also explored pay disparity in the principalship.

In a 2021 paper published in Economics of Education Review, researchers Jason Grissom Jennifer D. Timmer, Jennifer L. Nelson, and Richard S. L. Blissett looked at Missouri principal data and found that female principals made approximately $1,000 less annually than their male counterparts—even when the type of school, performance, and working hours were considered.

Throughout March, which is Women’s History Month, Education Week will feature interviews with female K-12 leaders—at the school and district levels—about their experiences in the education workforce and how they think the sector can address the gender disparities in high-level positions, as well as salaries. We’ll also be asking them about challenges they faced, their advice for up and coming female leaders, and other lessons and highlights from their professional journeys.

Visualization by Gina Tomko/Education Week

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.
Related Tags:
Gender Salaries & Benefits Superintendents Principals Teachers

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Superintendents Are Saying About Staff Shortages
District leaders reported lower, but still significant, levels of concerns about staffing at the start of the school year.
Denisa R. Superville
2 min read
Photo of newspaper classified.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion Every School Has Bias. Here’s What Principals Can Do About It
How do we build combating bias into the who, how, and why of teaching, leadership, and school organization?
Sharif El-Mekki
4 min read
One of a few students is singled out.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Employee Morale Is Keeping Superintendents Up at Night
But district leaders themselves feel more optimistic, possibly a rebound from the height of the pandemic.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Photo of superintendent meeting with staff.
E+ / Getty
School & District Management The School District That's Enrolling Ukrainian Refugees—and Hiring Their Parents
The Topeka, Kan., district has hired Ukrainian refugees in multiple roles, helping provide stability to families uprooted by war.
Denisa R. Superville
11 min read
Nataliia Mostova points to molding pumpkins with Adrian Karmalita in Debra McCann's 2nd grade classroom at Jardine Elementary School on Jan. 20, 2023. Mostova, a Ukrainian refugee, is working as a paraeducator helping other Ukrainian students learn.
Nataliia Mostova points to molding pumpkins with Adrian Karmalita in a 2nd grade classroom at Jardine Elementary School in Topeka, Kan., last month. Mostova, a Ukrainian refugee, is working as a paraeducator in the district.
Evert Nelson for Education Week
Load More ▼