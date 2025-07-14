What Teachers Need to Know About Navigating Political Turmoil
What Teachers Need to Know About Navigating Political Turmoil

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 14, 2025 1 min read
“Uncertainty” is ... certainly a word that can be used to characterize our present political environment. And, since no matter what anyone might say to the contrary, teaching is, indeed, political, so this atmosphere affects our schools, classrooms, students, and their families.

Here are some posts that might offer some helpful advice to educators trying to navigate the present moment.

1. How to Keep Supporting Students in a Hostile Political Environment

Protecting kids outside of school may be beyond educators’ means, but here are ways we can help them. Read more.

2. Education Leaders Share Their Ideas for Handling Political Uncertainty

If you lead long enough, chaos will find you. Here’s how to manage it.
Read more.

3. English Learners May Feel Under Attack. Teachers Can Help Ease Their Fear 

In a hostile political climate, teachers can best help their students by maintaining familiar routines. Read more.

4. The Trump Administration Is Bullying Educators. We Can Fight Back 

As just about every K-12 teacher or administrator knows, going along with a bully only encourages them. Read more.

5. Education Research Is in the Trump Administration’s Cross Hairs 

DOGE took a “chainsaw” to the Ed. Dept’s grant programs. Morgan Polikoff has four suggestions for his research colleagues. Read more.

6. ‘Fire Everywhere.’ How to Find Joy in Teaching Right Now 

There has never been a more critical time to teach students the power of words. Read more.

