Supporting LGBTQ+ Students

Jennifer D. Klein is the author of The Global Education Guidebook (2017), and co-author of The Landscape Model of Learning:

For the last year, I’ve been interviewing school leaders around the world who are confronting resistance to work that matters to their learners. They’ve shared extraordinary stories about what they’re doing right in their schools, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion and other DEI work.

These leaders have suffered their share of attacks—on what students read, on who they choose to champion, and on policies that protect the well-being of all students. But they continue to implement strategies like the following, designed to support their students’ rights and needs.

Frame inclusion as an essential element of child protection. Leaders note the importance of connecting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts to child protection, both in a philosophical and legal sense. Our responsibility as educators is the well-being of our students, and that applies to all students.

Just as we have the legal responsibility to report abuse when we see it, I believe we have the moral responsibility to ensure other forms of well-being, including students’ sense of belonging and the elimination of bullying and violence among learners.

The research is clear: LGBTQ+ students are the most vulnerable population we teach, including their vulnerability to bullying inside school and the violence, homelessness, and suicide rates experienced by queer youth outside school. Tying inclusion work to child protection helps school leaders ensure all students experience a safe and meaningful education.

Involve students and alumni in developing an inclusive culture. Current and former students are leaders’ best source of information about the inclusive climate in schools—or lack thereof. Particularly when detractors claim educators are trying to indoctrinate children into queer lifestyles, or that DEI work infringes on the rights of other students, leveraging student and alumni voice is key.

Their lived experiences in school can guide our work, inform new and better policies, and counter claims that adults are making a fuss over something that shouldn’t be addressed in schools. This doesn’t mean that we should ever put a particular student on the spot, to speak on behalf of all who share their orientations, culture, or race. But we should involve them in decisionmaking, both in the classroom and broader governance, because they know better than adults where the landmines lie.

Remember that language matters. The words we choose impact how people respond to LGBTQ+ inclusion, and language choices can elevate or derail our goals.

For example, a superintendent in a conservative region was able to build safe restrooms for all students, with an open design and fully closed stalls to eliminate bullying, by calling them “universal” restrooms instead of “gender neutral” ones. “Universal” signaled that this work would benefit everyone, and she didn’t experience any resistance from her community. Leaders everywhere have found that language mattersand that making thoughtful choices can help ensure their inclusion work succeeds.

Write your intentions into policy, in alignment with your community’s core values. Putting inclusion into action in polarized communities requires that leaders develop clear internal policies to support their goals. When leaders connect policy to the values and aspirations of their community, they help detractors recognize alignment with the school’s purpose and vision of education. Shared values can be grown where there is division by bringing families together to understand each other and their children’s school experiences.

Whether the focus is LGBTQ+ or other forms of inclusion, aligning policy to the belief that all students deserve a safe and nurturing school experience can help detractors see that belonging is for every child, not just their own.

While educators are facing significant pushback, I’m encouraged by positive stories from educational leaders who are taking a stand. Not all are doing so publicly or loudly, but they are championing the needs of LGBTQ+ students and families, of all students and families, ensuring that school is a nurturing and safe place for the whole community.

It is a shame this work requires the courage it does right now, but all students deserve to feel seen and accepted for who they are. We may not be able to protect them when they leave our schoolhouses, but at least we can ensure their education is centered on empathy and acceptance, not hate and division.

‘It’s About Human Dignity’

Craig Aarons-Martin is an award-winning leader and CEO of CCM Education Group:

As educators, we find ourselves in the midst of a troubling political firestorm. Across the nation, there’s a concerted effort to undermine the diversity of our communities by attacking LGBTQ+ literature, students, teachers and by stifling discussions on systemic racism.

These attacks, driven by misunderstanding and fear, threaten to unravel the progress we’ve made in creating inclusive and welcoming environments for all students. They are forcing us to confront a harsh reality: The fight for inclusion and equity in education is far from over.

In my experience as an educator and school leader, these attacks have deeply affected our school community. The bans on culturally responsive practices, the removal of access to gender-affirming care, and the prohibition of gender-neutral restrooms have created an environment of fear and uncertainty. Our students and their families feel the weight of these legislative decisions every day.

For instance, in Boston, our morning meetings have become a space where students express their anxieties and concerns. They see the news, hear about these restrictive laws, and wonder how these changes will impact their lives. It’s heartbreaking to see young minds burdened with worries about whether they will be accepted for who they are or if their identities will be erased from the curriculum.

My colleagues across the country, from the South to the Midwest and the West Coast, report similar experiences. The impact of these attacks is pervasive. Teachers are afraid to discuss important topics like systemic racism or LGBTQ+ rights, fearing retribution or job loss. Students, particularly those from marginalized communities, feel increasingly vulnerable and unseen.

To combat this, we have had to take proactive steps. Education is our first line of defense. We partner with advocacy groups to provide accurate information and resources to our school communities. We’ve held workshops and training sessions to ensure that our staff and students are informed and empowered to stand up against these injustices.



Resources for Dialogue and Support

We’ve also taken our fight to the political arena. Testifying at state boards and school committees, we share our firsthand experiences and the real impact of these laws on our students. We invite politicians to our schools, urging them to see the consequences of their decisions and to understand the human stories behind the statistics.

One particularly powerful strategy has been forming community groups that include politicians, parents, and educators. These groups serve as a bridge, allowing us to share our on-the-ground experiences and educate decisionmakers on the realities of their policies. It’s about reeducating our city, state, and federal officials on what inclusive education truly means and how it benefits everyone.



Community-Engagement Strategies

Despite the challenges, we’ve seen moments of hope and resilience. Our students have used their voices to advocate for themselves and their peers. They’ve participated in peaceful protests, written letters to lawmakers, and shared their stories on public platforms.

Their courage is a testament to the power of education and the importance of creating spaces where every student feels valued and heard.

In our schools, we emphasize the importance of empowerment and partnership. We invest in resources that promote safety and security for all students. We provide mental health support, safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students, and forums for discussing difficult topics. By doing so, we help our students navigate these turbulent times with confidence and hope.

Ultimately, the fight against these attacks is about more than just policy—it’s about human dignity. It’s about ensuring that every student, regardless of their background or identity, feels seen, valued, and safe in their educational journey. As educators, it is our duty to stand up for our students and to create an environment where every child can thrive.

While the political climate is challenging, it also presents an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to equity and inclusion. By educating, empowering, and advocating, we can continue to make a positive impact on our students and their families, ensuring that our schools remain places of hope, learning, and belonging.

