By Larry Ferlazzo — July 21, 2025 1 min read
After 23 years in the classroom, I’ve made plenty of mistakes—and have had a few successes. Based on those experiences, here is some advice that educators might, or might not, find useful.

1. How to Change Teachers’ Minds About Leaving the Classroom

The underlying reasons teachers are leaving the classroom aren&#x27;t always obvious. Here’s how they can be overcome. Read more.

2. Larry Ferlazzo: 10 Things I Will (and Won’t) Miss When I Retire

After 23 years, I am bidding farewell to my classroom. But I&#x27;m far from done with education, he explains. Read more.

3. Larry Ferlazzo’s 6 Reasons Why He Stayed at His School

Why leave a high school where the administrators have fostered a supportive environment and made teaching fulfilling? Read more.

4. Advice for Beginning—and Veteran—Teachers

Larry Ferlazzo offers advice for new teachers gleaned from his many years of experience in the classroom. Read more.

5. My Grandson Is Becoming a Teacher. Here’s What I Want Him to Know 

Larry Ferlazzo, who retires from teaching at the end of this year, offers guidance for new and veteran educators. Read more.

6. 5 Ways to Up Your Classroom Game, According to Larry Ferlazzo

Stop telling your students what to do and other ideas from a veteran teacher to his colleagues. Read more.

7. 5 Things Teachers Need to Know, According to Larry Ferlazzo 

In the lengthy search to improve education, isn’t it time for policymakers to pay attention to what teachers have to say? Read more.

