The students! With few exceptions, they reciprocate the energy and attitude we bring to the classroom and provide the fuel for us teachers to keep going. The joy of watching them learn and grow has never grown dull. Fortunately, Facebook makes it so much easier to stay in touch with their post-school journeys, and I am a recipient of one of the greatest honors a teacher can receive: A group of former students have begun to take me out to lunch once a year. However, I’ll miss what many of us consider to be high points of the year—when former students come back to our classrooms to visit us.

It’s not uncommon to hear people make fun of teachers who say they learned more from students than what they taught them. There’s no doubt that I have taught my students much more curriculum content than they have taught me. But I have, indeed, learned so much from them, including about how to become a better teacher, knowledge about a tapestry of different cultures, and much about who I am as an educator and as a person.

