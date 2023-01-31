Black History Belongs in Early Elementary School
Opinion
Social Studies Opinion

Black History Belongs in Early Elementary School

Grades K-2 are a particularly fertile time to nurture students’ creativity
By Wintre Foxworth Johnson — January 31, 2023 4 min read
Illustration of a young Black girl raising her hand in class.
Xia Gordon for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Wintre Foxworth Johnson
Wintre Foxworth Johnson is an assistant professor in the department of curriculum, instruction, and special education at the University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development. She is a faculty affiliate of the Center for Race and Public Education in the South (CRPES) and Youth-Nex, the university’s Center to Promote Effective Youth Development.

In the last stanzas of the 1926 poem “I, too,” Langston Hughes writes: “Tomorrow, / I’ll be at the table / When company comes. / Nobody’ll dare / Say to me, / ‘Eat in the kitchen,’ / Then. / Besides, / They’ll see how beautiful I am / And be ashamed— / I, too, am America.”

This sentiment remains relevant for Black people today, as K-12 schools continue to grapple with how to best (or even at all) integrate Black history into social studies and language arts curricula. Too often, this essential content is relegated to metaphorically “eat in the kitchen” by only being introduced during Black History Month. The integration of Black history into U.S. core curricula is a missed opportunity in elementary school, a period in young children’s development during which there is boundless potential to nurture their creativity.

As the push to suppress marginalized people’s histories, stories, and lived experiences continues across the country, it has become all the more urgent to preserve, protect, and amplify Black history narratives in schools. Early elementary—grades K through 2—is a particularly fertile time for children to learn about and explore these stories, making elementary educators critical in raising students’ consciousness and working toward racial justice. Moreover, an expansive exploration of Black history in elementary schools can be used to ignite children’s ingenuity and investment in school.

There is no manual or checklist for how elementary schools can eschew a Eurocentric approach to learning. However, to elevate, center, and value Black children’s lives and perspectives, educators must begin with a deep commitment to humanizing, amplifying, and honoring Black history. Elementary teachers must be willing—and trained—to suspend the conventional notions of knowledge building and content mastery, sincerely appreciate the brilliance Black students bring to the classroom, and be willing to continue learning themselves. Only then will schools be able to provide a liberatory education.

Many U.S. elementary teachers and administrators fail to believe in Black children’s intelligence and refuse to center Black histories. Children can be central to curriculum development and implementation—thinking alongside one another and the classroom teacher, uncovering and recounting historical narratives that they find relevant and enriching, and documenting their own voices. They can write poetry, design a textbook, pose a question of concern about their community, and generate a multimodal (audio, visual, and/or written) project that proposes solutions.

Before we meaningfully integrate Black people’s stories and narratives into elementary schools, we must recognize that Black children are themselves knowledge holders and generators. As such, the sociopolitical knowledge Black students already possess should serve as the foundation for facilitating teaching and learning. As naturally inquisitive beings, children can meaningfully inform curriculum and challenge schools to be more equitable.

If provided the opportunity to enact agency in their classrooms, children can take on this role of curriculum shapers, whose perspectives matter for what and how they learn. This opportunity is especially significant for Black children who are engaging Black histories that have traditionally been omitted in schools.

In U.S. schools, Black history is often flattened to focus primarily on enslavement, the civil rights movement, and, more recently, the election of President Barack Obama. Elementary schools tend to elevate the lives of well-known individual Black historical giants like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., while ignoring myriad other Black people—lesser known, unsung heroes—who have worked for racial justice. Furthermore, narratives of oppression, dehumanization, and anti-Blackness take precedence over Black people’s beauty, joy, and intellect.

Elementary curricula should also include concentrated periods of creation within Black communities throughout U.S. history. Teaching about the Harlem Renaissance and the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, for example, can enhance the incomplete Black histories that are predominately taught.

What makes these artistic movements ripe for teaching young children? They are models of times when creative expression—be it literature, visual arts, music, or theater—celebrated the richness of Black life, affirmed the humanity of Black people, and centered Black resistance to white supremacy and Black liberation. Black cultural production across time can serve as a model for imagination, artistic expression, and innovation, as well as racial justice.

We continue to wait for “tomorrow” to be “at the table,” in the words of Langston Hughes. Black children deserve an education that validates their existence and nurtures their sociopolitical sensibilities. They deserve curriculum that fully accounts for the beauty and ingenuity of their ancestors.

As inequity persists and anti-Blackness abounds, early educators must bring Black history and cultural production to the forefront of how Black children make sense of themselves and society in the classroom. In doing so, we can reimagine elementary schools as spaces that sustain Black students’ identities—making those identities the source from which we should derive standards, learning objectives, and lesson plans.

Explore the Collection

We are not a historically mature society until we acknowledge that everyone’s history matters. In this special collection, a slate of Black history researchers and educators help lead us down that road to historical maturity and LaGarrett J. King offers practical resources for improving Black history instruction.

Social Studies Opinion Black History Belongs in Early Elementary School
Here’s how to integrate Black history into the early elementary school curriculum—and why you should.
Wintre Foxworth Johnson
4 min read
Illustration of a young Black girl raising her hand in class.
Xia Gordon for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion We Don't Teach Enough About Black Fear in U.S. History
Here’s what I learned researching social studies standards: Teaching about Black fear drastically challenges popular narratives of U.S. history.
Brittany L. Jones
4 min read
Illustration of a low perspective view looking up inside a massive cavern with an ominous shadow ahead.
Xia Gordon for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion Africana Studies Can Save Education—and the World
The goal of our dominant education framework is to produce workers, not whole, self-actualized human beings. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Ismael Jimenez
4 min read
Illustration of the map of Africa casting a shadow on documents and opened books.
Xia Gordon for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion The Five Questions for Building Your Black History Program
Schools and districts must do better to highlight the importance of dedicated Black history instruction.
LaGarrett J. King
6 min read
Illustration of black faces looking out from behind vibrant blooming flowers.
Xia Gordon for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion How to Teach Black History: A Resource List
Here are some books, websites, databases, and podcasts to deepen your students’ Black historical knowledge—and your own.
LaGarrett J. King
5 min read
Illustration of a pair of hands gently holding a vase filled with vibrant red flowers.
Xia Gordon for Education Week

Related Tags:
History Elementary School Black Students Students of Color

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., February 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Chronic Teacher Shortage: Where Do We Go From Here?  
Join Peter DeWitt, Michael Fullan, and guests for expert insights into finding solutions for the teacher shortage.
Register
Thu., February 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Science of Reading: Tools to Build Reading Proficiency
The Science of Reading has taken education by storm. Learn how Dr. Miranda Blount transformed literacy instruction in her state.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies College Board: No State Has Sway Over Final Version of AP African American Studies
College Board effectively told its members that it will not consider input from states or districts when releasing the final version of the pilot Black history class that Florida banned.
Eesha Pendharkar
3 min read
A large crowd gathers on the fourth floor rotunda of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., for the "Stop the Black Attack" rally, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to file a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and his administration amid the ban of a proposed Advanced Placement course on African America Studies in Florida high schools on behalf of three Leon County, Fla., school students.
A large crowd gathers on the fourth floor rotunda of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., for the "Stop the Black Attack" rally, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to file a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and his administration amid the ban of a proposed Advanced Placement course on African America Studies in Florida high schools on behalf of three Leon County, Fla., school students.
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP
Social Studies Opinion Teaching the Holocaust Is Daunting—But Critical
It's not enough to relate the facts; students need to consider the roles of perpetrators and bystanders.
Deborah Lauter
3 min read
Illustration of stock photo details of train tracks of The Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands.
Detail of train tracks at the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands, where Jews were deported to killing centers and concentration camps by the Germans between 1942-1945.
Vanessa Solis/EdWeek + iStock/Getty
Social Studies Opinion Teachers Are First Responders in an Ugly Partisan Divide
A middle school teacher argues that an investment from the federal government in civic education can help restore a common sense of purpose.
Jacob Goodwin
4 min read
Collaged illustration of various United States history events, icons, and people.
Vanessa Solis/EdWeek + Getty Images
Social Studies Florida's Ban on AP African American Studies, Explained
Florida high schoolers will not be able to take an AP Black history course, after the course was banned for allegedly being inaccurate and illegal.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis' administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African-American studies from being taught in high schools, saying the class violates state law and that it is historically inaccurate.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term on Jan. 3 in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis' administration has blocked a new high school Advanced Placement course on African-American studies, claiming it violates state law.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Load More ▼