History

Education news, analysis, and opinion about how history is taught
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 20, 2021.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks on Capitol Hill in Washington earlier this month.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Social Studies GOP Leader: Biden Grant Plan Referencing Anti-Racism, 1619 Project Is 'Divisive Nonsense'
Sen. Mitch McConnell's letter to the Education Dept. about a small history program amplifies a political scrum dating back to last year.
Andrew Ujifusa, April 30, 2021
3 min read
The statue of President Abraham Lincoln is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on June 4, 2017 in Washington.
The statue of President Abraham Lincoln is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on June 4, 2017 in Washington.
Cliff Owen/AP
Social Studies Biden Administration Cites 1619 Project as Inspiration in History Grant Proposal
The Biden administration's proposal is part of a heated battle over racism and what students should learn about America's past.
Andrew Ujifusa, April 19, 2021
6 min read
Image of Ebele Azikiwe and Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi.
Ebele Azikiwe, 12, poses for a photo with her mother, Rume Joy Azikiwe-Oyeyemi, in Cherry Hill, N.J., Ebele testified in October at state Assembly hearing, lending her support to legislation requiring New Jersey's school districts to add diversity to curriculums. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill into law.
Matt Rourke/AP
Education Students Lead U.S. Push for Fuller Black History Education
Educators say there has been increased demand from students for more in-depth lessons on Black history—and lawmakers are responding.
The Associated Press, April 8, 2021
4 min read
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk as he finishes speaking at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington on July 23, 2019.
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk shakes hands with then-President Donald Trump at Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington in 2019.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Social Studies A Pro-Trump Student Group Will Launch a History Curriculum. It Could Get a COVID-19 Boost
Turning Point USA's plan to develop classroom lessons is part of a conservative pushback to what they see as biased curricula.
Andrew Ujifusa, March 31, 2021
7 min read
Black kids ride a hot air balloon while looking through telescopes and examining Black history
Edson Ikê for Education Week<br/>
Social Studies Opinion A Recipe for Young Historians of Black History
There are five simple ingredients to create a Black history club that will engage elementary-age students in research and celebration, writes kindergarten teacher Dawnavyn James.
Dawnavyn James, February 24, 2021
3 min read
Social Studies Opinion How I Fell in Love With Black History
To understand current events you must understand what’s happened with Black people throughout American history, says educator Jania Hoover in a video.
LaGarrett J. King , February 24, 2021
1 min read
Social Studies Opinion 'Black History Isn't Treated as American History'
In a video, a high school student-activist shares what it feels like to sit through a history class that only lets you see yourself as “the oppressed.”
LaGarrett J. King , February 24, 2021
1 min read
Joyful figures raise their hands and sparkle inside the profile of a smiling woman
Edson Ikê for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Opinion Don't Teach Black History Without Joy
The Black experience is not one-dimensional. Why do we teach it that way?
Jania Hoover , February 19, 2021
4 min read
Opinion 021021 23Tulino Black History Education 1249854966
Vanessa Solis/Education Week & RyanJLane/iStock/Getty<br/>
Social Studies Opinion How Can White Teachers Teach Black History? Six Things You Need to Know
For white teachers to engage students in learning Black history, we must question everything about the way we teach and learn in schools.
Daniel P. Tulino, Greg Simmons & Brianne R. Pitts, February 16, 2021
5 min read
Image of Carter G. Woodson
AP Photo and Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion How to Get Black History Right: A Series
What does it mean to be an educator of Black history? Educators, students, and historians explore.
January 29, 2021
Portraits of Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, Amiri Baraka, and Nikki Giovanni
AP Photos and Getty
Social Studies Opinion Black History Is About More Than Oppression
Why can't we get Black history education right? Education professor LaGarrett J. King shares six principles.
LaGarrett J. King , January 29, 2021
5 min read
Image of Carter G. Woodson
AP Photo and Getty
Social Studies Opinion The Important Political History of Black History Month
African American teachers have a long history of placing their students’ needs above the strictures of white school leadership.
Jarvis R. Givens, January 29, 2021
4 min read
Portrait of Abraham Lincoln looking at Abraham Lincoln
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Social Studies Opinion When History Class Feels Like Propaganda: A Student's Perspective
Black history is treated as a separate concept from American and world history, but it shouldn’t be, writes high schooler Lauryn Donovan.
Lauryn Donovan, January 29, 2021
3 min read
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Social Studies Trump Commission Says Identity Politics and 'Bitterness' Have Warped History Classes
The 1776 Commission's report emphasizes "patriotic education," but might play a negligible role in classrooms.
Andrew Ujifusa, January 18, 2021
3 min read
Load More ▼