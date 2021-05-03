History
Education news, analysis, and opinion about how history is taught
Social Studies GOP Leader: Biden Grant Plan Referencing Anti-Racism, 1619 Project Is 'Divisive Nonsense'
Sen. Mitch McConnell's letter to the Education Dept. about a small history program amplifies a political scrum dating back to last year.
Social Studies Biden Administration Cites 1619 Project as Inspiration in History Grant Proposal
The Biden administration's proposal is part of a heated battle over racism and what students should learn about America's past.
Education Students Lead U.S. Push for Fuller Black History Education
Educators say there has been increased demand from students for more in-depth lessons on Black history—and lawmakers are responding.
Social Studies A Pro-Trump Student Group Will Launch a History Curriculum. It Could Get a COVID-19 Boost
Turning Point USA's plan to develop classroom lessons is part of a conservative pushback to what they see as biased curricula.
Social Studies Opinion A Recipe for Young Historians of Black History
There are five simple ingredients to create a Black history club that will engage elementary-age students in research and celebration, writes kindergarten teacher Dawnavyn James.
Social Studies Opinion How I Fell in Love With Black History
To understand current events you must understand what’s happened with Black people throughout American history, says educator Jania Hoover in a video.
Social Studies Opinion 'Black History Isn't Treated as American History'
In a video, a high school student-activist shares what it feels like to sit through a history class that only lets you see yourself as “the oppressed.”
Equity & Diversity Opinion Don't Teach Black History Without Joy
The Black experience is not one-dimensional. Why do we teach it that way?
Social Studies Opinion How Can White Teachers Teach Black History? Six Things You Need to Know
For white teachers to engage students in learning Black history, we must question everything about the way we teach and learn in schools.
Equity & Diversity Opinion How to Get Black History Right: A Series
What does it mean to be an educator of Black history? Educators, students, and historians explore.
Social Studies Opinion Black History Is About More Than Oppression
Why can't we get Black history education right? Education professor LaGarrett J. King shares six principles.
Social Studies Opinion The Important Political History of Black History Month
African American teachers have a long history of placing their students’ needs above the strictures of white school leadership.
Social Studies Opinion When History Class Feels Like Propaganda: A Student's Perspective
Black history is treated as a separate concept from American and world history, but it shouldn’t be, writes high schooler Lauryn Donovan.
Social Studies Trump Commission Says Identity Politics and 'Bitterness' Have Warped History Classes
The 1776 Commission's report emphasizes "patriotic education," but might play a negligible role in classrooms.